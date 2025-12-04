This is the second documentary in this series is titled “LEAKED July 2013 Proof the Red Cross Cured 154 Malaria Cases with MMS.” The footage was shot in 2012, and the final version was released in 2013. It contains original footage from Uganda with the locals, the red cross workers, and those involved in the research.

Background

This video documentation was carried out by a professional videography team, and also several amateur videographers that were organized by Leo Kehof. Leo Kehof and Klaas Proesmans of the Water Reference Center collaborated with Local Uganda Red Cross Society staff in a rural clinic to complete the study. The test involved 154 individuals who tested malaria positive, were treated with MMS1 (sodium chlorite activated by citric acid), and retested negative within 24-48 hours.

After the study, it appeared that the National Uganda Red Cross was going to deny that the study took place and suppress the video documentation. Fortunately, several people on site had performed video documentation with interviews and this video documentary was the result. The following is what Jim Humble said about the study and the documentary.

Jim Humble:

“In late 2012, Leo Koehof, one of my associates, along with the Uganda Red Cross, the International Red Cross and the Water Reference Center, came together to perform a test to once and for all determine if MMS really works. Something I and others had proven many times over.

154 malaria victims were treated and easily cured to the SURPRISE of the Red Cross staff. Then, to OUR surprise... the Red Cross dragged their feet for months, refusing to announce the results. Finally, when we pushed the issue, they came out with a public statement saying they strongly dissociate themselves from the claim of a ‘miracle’ solution to defeat malaria. Furthermore, they claim they were never involved in any “clinical trials.” There were 3 different people from around the world who documented the test by video, not including the actual medical documents the Red Cross generated. One was our man Leo, who released his video recently. Then, there was a local Ugandan video guy, and another, I believe, from Holland.

The other day, we were informed that the guy from Uganda had completed a video that unquestionably documents that the test really happened. This video has been sitting on YouTube--unlisted--since January of this year.

I now invite you to watch this revealing video that proves MMS, which is sodium chlorite plus an activator, cures malaria. A video of a test that supposedly never happened! When you’re done watching, I would like to ask you for ONE small favor: Please let your friends and family know about this secret that the Red Cross apparently doesn’t want anyone to know. Just post a link to this video on your Facebook or wherever you wish… and help spread the word.

Thanks for listening... Here’s the video:”

2012 Red Cross Malaria Study