The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lena's avatar
Lena
5h

Think about how many thousands of people around the world have suffered or died from Malaria since 2012, while the Red Cross covered up the cure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
4hEdited

The Red Cross and the military obliterated aide to Hurricane Katrina. Look at the Millions of dollars in Wasted Mobile homes and ‘Offices’, talk to the citizens drowning in mold to this day. Trucks of Appliances (from Pieratt’s in Ky.) and Lumber and food from Osborne Lumber, stopped by peon guard and denied entrance to affected areas for disbursement. Why? RedCross and Military busy wasting millions on ineffective clorox and Red Cross only accepting dollars not dry goods, lumber and appliances. Now, Malaria is big business again, Red Cross is back in business, that’s all its ever been. Didn’t see them in North Carolina did you? Middle Finger of Fickle Fate (Rowan and Martin - 1968) to Red Cross. Denied seeing Jewish Suffering Ghettos in WWII

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture