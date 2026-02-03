This article is part of an ongoing archival project documenting the documentaries about chlorine dioxide or those who have championed the cause of chlorine dioxide. This archive exists to preserve the historical record of what has been filmed, published, and said. So far we have covered three documentaries, Understanding MMS: Conversations With Jim Humble, Uganda Red Cross Malaria Study, and Kerri Rivera: Autism.

Among the most visible advocates associated with chlorine dioxide is Andreas Kalcker, a German-born researcher and alternative health figure who has become a recurring presence in documentaries, podcasts, and online video series dedicated to this substance.

The following Documentary interview took place in 2011.

Who Is Andreas Kalcker?

Andreas Ludwig Kalcker (AK) is a researcher and educator, focused on chlorine dioxide. Over the past 15 years, he has published books, circulated CDS protocols, and collaborated with various grassroots communities and medical groups to help people learn about chlorine dioxide MMS1 and later CDS (chlorine dioxide solution).

AK first became aware of chlorine dioxide (MMS1) and used it to cure his own rheumatoid arthritis. After his own disease condition was cured, he set out on a quest to learn more about this substance and to educate others about it. The interview above was an early interview that was published in 2012. Since that time, AK has published several other books and had a significant influence on the establishment of a research institute dedicated to the study and propagation information about chlorine dioxide.