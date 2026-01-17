The Doctors Gave Up
CLO2 Cured What Doctors Could Not
Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.
I enjoy sharing testimonials from people whom modern medicine has given up on. This particular story comes from a young woman in Africa who suffered from an unknown, incurable skin disease. Despite visiting several doctors, she found no relief.
An acquaintance of hers, an underground practitioner, stepped in to help. Remarkably, she achieved a complete recovery in about 40 days.
Protocols used: Spray protocol and modified Protocol 1000
The practitioner explained that the patient followed both an oral and topical spray protocol involving activated MMS. Her regimen wasn’t exactly the same as the instructions in the links provided above, but it worked nonetheless.
She began with 1 activated drop taken orally four times a day, gradually increasing over several days to 4 activated drops four times per day.
The exact concentration of the spray was unknown, though described as “weak,” suggesting an estimated range of 50–100 ppm. The spray was applied twice daily.
Day 0: Just before starting protocols
Day 20: image below
Day 40: She’s one happy girl!
The oral protocol seems to be the important key, at least for my husband. His foot ulcer( possible osteomyelitis) on his great toe was healing very slowly with just the spray/foot soaks. When we added the oral (protocol 1000) the healing made a dramatic turn. I also added a bentonite clay poultice 3 times/week. Saw the DPM yesterday and great news his blood work came back normal and tissue is now covering the bone and filling in. No evidence of bone infection. Praise God for the invaluable testimonials and protocols on The Curious Substack. Forever grateful!
