Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

I enjoy sharing testimonials from people whom modern medicine has given up on. This particular story comes from a young woman in Africa who suffered from an unknown, incurable skin disease. Despite visiting several doctors, she found no relief.

An acquaintance of hers, an underground practitioner, stepped in to help. Remarkably, she achieved a complete recovery in about 40 days.

Protocols used: Spray protocol and modified Protocol 1000

The practitioner explained that the patient followed both an oral and topical spray protocol involving activated MMS. Her regimen wasn’t exactly the same as the instructions in the links provided above, but it worked nonetheless.

She began with 1 activated drop taken orally four times a day, gradually increasing over several days to 4 activated drops four times per day.

The exact concentration of the spray was unknown, though described as “weak,” suggesting an estimated range of 50–100 ppm. The spray was applied twice daily.

Day 0: Just before starting protocols

Day 20: image below

Day 40: She’s one happy girl!