The therapeutic application of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) in low-concentration nasal spray formulations for sinusitis treatment represents an intersection of established antimicrobial science and emerging therapeutic strategies. While chlorine dioxide's powerful disinfectant properties are well-documented, its clinical application for human sinusitis treatment remains largely unexplored. In this article, we will evaluate safety of low concentration chlorine dioxide for nasal mucosa and sinuses. I will also detail the only commercially available chlorine dioxide nasal spray and also how I and others make our own chlorine dioxide nasal spray for the treatment and prevention of sinus infections, sinus allergies, and other sinus issues.

Antimicrobial Mechanism and Theoretical Foundation

Chlorine dioxide operates through multiple antimicrobial mechanisms that make it attractive for sinusitis treatment. The compound acts as a selective oxidizing agent that targets specific bacterial cellular components without the broad cellular damage associated with many other oxidants. [1] Its mechanism involves attacking sulfhydryl groups in bacterial proteins, particularly targeting cysteine residues, which are crucial for bacterial survival and cannot be replaced through evolutionary adaptation. [1]

The antimicrobial action occurs rapidly, with killing times proportional to the square of the organism's characteristic size. [1] For bacteria, this translates to killing times measured in milliseconds when exposed to ClO₂ solutions, while larger organisms like human tissues remain relatively protected due to ClO₂'s limited penetration depth and the presence of cellular antioxidant defenses.[1] This size-selective antimicrobial activity suggests that brief exposure periods could eliminate pathogenic bacteria while minimizing harm to human tissues. [1]

The primary targets of ClO₂ include the bacterial pathogens commonly associated with sinusitis: Streptococcus pneumonias, Haemophilus influenzae, Moraxella catarrhalis, and Staphylococcus aureus. [2] Research has demonstrated that ClO₂ effectively disrupts bacterial cell walls and membranes, leading to protein leakage, ATPase enzyme inactivation, lipid peroxidation, and ultimately bacterial DNA degradation. [2,3]

Clinical Evidence and Research Findings

Recent research provides preliminary evidence supporting the potential therapeutic application of chlorine dioxide in respiratory infections. A comprehensive study by Chinese researchers concluded that nasal irrigation with 25-50 ppm ClO₂ represents an appropriate concentration range for treating respiratory infectious diseases, with preliminary experiments showing no intolerable discomfort at these concentrations in healthy subjects. [4]

The research team conducted a systematic evaluation of ClO₂ safety and efficacy, determining that 25-50 ppm concentrations offer optimal antimicrobial activity while remaining below established toxicity thresholds. [4] Their preliminary study with five healthy volunteers demonstrated that concentrations up to 50 ppm caused no intolerable discomfort, while 100 ppm produced discomfort primarily due to odor rather than irritation. [4]

Laboratory studies have demonstrated ClO₂'s effectiveness against biofilms, which play a crucial role in chronic sinusitis pathophysiology. [5] Biofilms are present in approximately 60% of chronic rhinosinusitis cases and are associated with more severe symptoms, worse treatment outcomes, and increased recurrence rates. [5,6] The ability of ClO₂ to penetrate and disrupt biofilms represents a significant advantage over conventional antibiotics, which often fail to adequately address biofilm-associated infections. [7]

Biofilm Disruption and Enhanced Efficacy

Chronic rhinosinusitis is increasingly recognized as a biofilm-mediated disease, with bacterial communities encased in protective extracellular matrices that shield them from conventional treatments. [5] These biofilms, particularly those containing Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, create a persistent inflammatory environment that resists antibiotic therapy and contributes to symptom recurrence. [5,8]

Chlorine dioxide's ability to disrupt biofilms represents a key therapeutic advantage. Unlike many antimicrobials that struggle to penetrate biofilm matrices, ClO₂ can effectively reach and eliminate embedded bacteria. [7] This biofilm-disrupting capability is particularly relevant given that saline nasal irrigation alone, while beneficial for symptom relief, may not adequately address established biofilm communities. [9,10]

Studies have shown that patients with biofilm-positive chronic rhinosinusitis have significantly worse symptom scores, require more medical interventions, and experience higher recurrence rates compared to those without biofilms. [5] The incorporation of an effective biofilm-disrupting agent like ClO₂ into nasal irrigation protocols could potentially address this therapeutic gap. [11]

Safety Profile and Concentration Guidelines

The safety profile of low-concentration ClO₂ nasal applications appears favorable for short-term application based on available research, though comprehensive long-term research remains limited. The proposed therapeutic concentrations (25-50 ppm) are substantially lower than those known to cause respiratory irritation[4].

Occupational exposure guidelines establish that chlorine dioxide becomes irritating to nasal and respiratory tissues at concentrations above 0.5 ppm as a gas, with more serious effects occurring above 5 ppm.[12,13] However, these guidelines apply to continuous gas inhalation exposure rather than brief topical application of liquid and humidified formulations. [12]

The Chinese research team's safety analysis indicated that nasal irrigation doses of 10 mg ClO₂ (using 100 mL of 50 ppm solution) represent approximately 30 times lower than established lowest observed adverse effect levels (LOAEL) and 450 times lower than acute toxicity thresholds. [4] This substantial safety margin suggests that brief, controlled applications at therapeutic concentrations carry minimal risk. [4]

Anecdotal Reports on Commercially Available Snoot Spray (Commercially Available Chlorine Dioxide Nasal Spray)

Snoot Spray is a chlorine dioxide-based nasal cleanser marketed as an alternative to traditional saline rinses and Neti pot irrigation. The product has earned significant anecdotal praise from users, especially among individuals with chronic sinus issues, allergies, and persistent nasal congestion. Many testimonials come from individuals seeking relief after unsatisfactory experiences with standard therapies. [14

A recurring theme in user reviews is the relief from chronic sinus problems. Many individuals report significant improvements in nasal breathing, congestion, and infection frequency after incorporating Snoot Spray into their daily routines. Another consistent theme is a reduced reliance on conventional medications. Several customers claim they were able to stop using over-the-counter decongestants like Afrin, which often come with the risk of rebound congestion.

Users also speak positively about how Snoot Spray compares favorably to Neti pots. Many find it more comfortable, faster, and more convenient to use, with some referring to it as superior in dislodging mucus and cleaning the nasal passages. Others report that the product seems to cleanse biofilms and reduce inflammation more effectively than plain saline. Rapid relief of symptoms is another reported benefit, with some users claiming relief within a day or two, even after other antibiotics and surgery have failed to help.

Anecdotal Customer Reports From SNOOT

“It feels very refreshing. No sinus irritation in the 2 weeks of use… which is wonderful for me! And usually, I would also use Afrin too. I didn’t feel the need to use Afrin at all.”

— E.L. [15]

“If you suffer from sinus problems this is the stuff to use! Also helped shorten my cold. Normally my colds last about a week. I used Snoot as soon as I felt the symptoms coming on. My cold never took a hard hold and all symptoms gone the next day. Excellent stuff.”

— Juan B. [15]

“I’m a 44 year old male with severe sinus problems. I have had two sinus surgeries. I usually get a sinus infection every month. I started using this product and I noticed my nose wasn’t inflamed inside anymore... This simple and easy to use product has turned my life around. My doctor suggested surgery again, but was amazed at how good my sinuses looked after I’ve been on this product.”

— Robert M. [15]

“After decades of nasal allergies and sinus congestion, I have finally found a helpful alternative to allergy medicine and the dreaded Neti pot. I really love this product. While not a cure, it is far better than all the other alternatives I have tried.”

— Curtis E. [15]

“It cleared my sinusitis in just 2 nights. The Snoot brand is expensive but worth the money since it’s so easy to mix and comes with its own nasal spray bottle.”

— Mayo Clinic Connect user [16]

“I love this product as it helped clear my sinuses and reduce inflammation. It's better and more effective than saline spray!”

— Shopper Approved review [17]

Do-it-Yourself Nasal Spray and Anecdotal Testimonials

Over the past five years working with chlorine dioxide, I noticed the need for a reliable nasal spray protocol. To address this, I developed a step-by-step process using the two-part kit that combines sodium chlorite with an acid activator, which I’ve described in other articles.

I’ve outlined how you can make this nasal spray yourself using these ingredients. By following these instructions, you can achieve the same concentration as commercial chlorine dioxide nasal sprays—at roughly 10% of the usual cost.

Step 1

Prepare a saline solution by adding a pinch (1/8 tsp) of table salt or sea salt to 1/4 cup (60 ml) of water and let it dissolve. Distilled or filtered water is preferred.

(You can also buy some of those little saline packs for a Neti pot and follow the instructions to make the solution.)

Step 2

Add the 1/4 cup (60 ml) of saline to 1 activated drop of MMS (MMS1). If you don't know how to activate MMS to produce (MMS1) chlorine dioxide there is a illustration in the following article that shows how it is done and also where you can purchase the chlorine dioxide kits.

Step 3

Place the solution in a nasal sprayer that can be purchased online. If you do not have a nasal sprayer, you can skip to Step 5

Step 4

Spray 2 shots of the nasal spray in each nostril 3-4 times daily as needed. I prefer to give a sniff with each shot of spray to get it further back into the sinuses.

Step 5

If you do not have a nasal sprayer, follow this procedure.

Lay flat on your back on a bed. Do not put your head on a pillow.

Step 6

Using the same diluted solution that was placed in the nasal sprayer, put 4 to 8 drops of this solution into one nostril. The idea is to allow some of the MMS1 to drain into your sinuses and stay there for approximately five minutes. You can expect some of this to run out when you stand up. It helps to have a tissue on hand.

Repeat the above step for the other nostril.

Notes

-I do this 3 or 4 times a day until I am well, which should not be more than four days in most cases. If I am not well in four days, continue until I am well.

-I prefer the nasal spray and think it is more effective because it creates a fine mist that coats the entire sinus cavity. Nasal sprayers are cheap and well worth the minimal cost.

My Experience with the Chlorine Dioxide Nasal

Spray Procedure

Initial Use and Procedure

On several occasions, I have used the chlorine dioxide nasal spray as soon as I notice that raw, tingling sensation in my sinuses, which often signals the onset of a cold. At the first sign of symptoms, I administer two sprays in each nostril, three to four times per day.

Sensations Experienced

With every initial spray in each nostril, I consistently experience a slight stinging sensation, similar to the feeling of eating horseradish. Interestingly, this stinging does not occur with subsequent sprays during the same session. I believe this initial reaction is caused by the oxidation of pathogens or allergens present in the sinus cavity. When I have used this spray while feeling well, I do not experience any burning or stinging, which further supports the idea that the sensation only occurs when pathogens or allergens are present.

Impact on Cold Progression

Each time I use the nasal spray at the first signs of a cold, the symptoms do not progress, and the cold is effectively stopped from developing further. However, there was one instance when the nasal spray did not prevent the onset of a respiratory illness, possibly because I started it too late. I then switched to a chlorine dioxide nebulizer protocol and an oral protocol, which reduced the duration of my illness to just three days.

Observations from a Family Member

My brother also used this procedure. For a significant period, he experienced a strong burning sensation on the side of his face—specifically, where he previously had an external shingles outbreak. He continued using the nasal spray daily, and eventually, the stinging subsided. Since then, he has not experienced another shingles outbreak in that area, nor does he feel any stinging when using the spray on that side of his face. It remains to be seen whether this procedure has eliminated the underlying pathogen in his facial nerve fibers.

More Nasal Spray Testimonials

In a previous post on how to make the nasal spray, I posted several testimonials which can be viewed in the article. Here is a link to that article.

Conclusions

Chlorine Dioxide's unique antimicrobial properties, biofilm-disrupting capabilities, and size-selective toxicity profile offering potential advantages over conventional treatments for sinus infections, sinus allergy symptoms, and other sinus issues. Preliminary research and antidotal reports suggest that concentrations in the 25-50 ppm range provides a therapeutic benefit while maintaining acceptable safety profiles.

