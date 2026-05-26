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MarshaGail's avatar
MarshaGail
5d

If u don't have a FoodSaver a flatiron (/hair straightener) works well & they come in different sizes. They come n real handy when sealing mylar bags when prepping👀. Also, some mylar bags come with bad chemicals so good research is necessary.

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Elisa Parker's avatar
Elisa Parker
5d

great info. following your progress!

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