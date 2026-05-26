This is a follow-up to my previous article, Make Your Own Personal Space BioShield Badge, which covers the science, the commercial products that inspired this project, and the complete DIY formulation and instructions. If you have not read that article first, I recommend starting there.

The supplies arrived. The kitchen scale was on the counter. The ingredients were laid out. It was time to stop researching and start making.

What followed was a first batch that was mostly smooth, occasionally surprising, and exactly the kind of hands-on learning experience that no amount of pre-reading can fully prepare you for. Here is the account of how it went, the wins, the snags, and the things I will do differently the second time around.

Getting Supplies Together

I already had two of the key ingredients on hand, the sodium chlorite flakes and the citric acid powder, so once the remaining items arrived, I was ready to go. The new arrivals were the fumed silica, the sodium bisulfate, the polypropylene sachets, and the mylar ziplock bags.

With everything on the table, the process felt manageable. The formulation from the first article is straightforward, and having a digital kitchen scale with a tare/zero function made measuring each ingredient simple since I could zero the weight after adding each component, eliminating any mental math entirely. That part went exactly as planned.

Snag #1 — Sealing the Polypropylene Sachets

The first unexpected challenge came at the very beginning of the physical build: sealing the polypropylene sachets.

The plan was to use a household clothes iron. The temperature settings were right, polypropylene heat-seals at a relatively low temperature, but getting consistent, even pressure across the full width of the folded sachet material was harder than expected. The iron’s weight is distributed unevenly, and even small variations in pressure result in partial and very seals that do not hold. After several attempts and a few rejected sachets, I abandoned the iron entirely.

The solution turned out to be sitting right on the shelf: my FoodSaver vacuum sealer.

Sealing the sides of the sachets with the heat sealer on a FoodSaver vacuum sealer

Most FoodSaver models have the option to use the heat-sealing function independently, without applying vacuum. This produced a perfect, consistent bond across the full width of the sachet in a single pass. If you have a FoodSaver or similar impulse-style heat sealer, use it. It is the right tool for this job. The iron is workable in theory, but the vacuum sealer’s even, controlled heat bar produces a far more reliable seal.

Snag #2 — The Fumed Silica Is Not What You Expect

This was not really a snag so much as a significant surprise, and a safety note worth passing on clearly.

Fumed silica is extraordinarily light and fine. It looks innocent sitting in its jar, but the moment you begin to open or pour it, it behaves more like smoke than powder. When I opened the jar and began measuring, it puffed up immediately and dispersed into the air around the work area. I inhaled a small amount before I realized what was happening.

To be clear: fumed silica is not acutely toxic, but inhaling any fine silica dust is not something you want to do. It is an irritant, and repeated exposure to fine silica particulates is a well-documented respiratory concern.

Do this before you open the fumed silica jar:

Put on an N95 or dust mask before opening the container

Work in a well-ventilated area but not windy because the silica will blow everywhere

Open the jar slowly and well away from your face

Measure it with a small scoop directly into your mixing vessel without pouring from a height

The good news is that the quantity required is tiny, less than half a gram per 10-badge batch, so you are not handling large amounts. But treat it with respect from the moment you open the container.

Mixing and Loading the Sachets

Once the fumed silica surprise was behind me, the mixing step went smoothly. The digital scale’s tare function was the right call, highly recommended. Zero after each ingredient, add the next, and the whole weighing process takes about three minutes.

I loaded and sealed sachets in groups of three, which kept the process organized and prevented any one batch of powder from sitting open too long. After sealing each group of three polypropylene sachets, I placed them into the small mylar ziplock bags.

Filling and sealing the personal badge sachets in mylar ziplock bags

One recommendation here: purchase larger mylar bags than the smallest size for full room living space use. The small bags work fine for the personal badge-sized sachets, but when it comes to the room-scale sachets, you will want a mylar bag large enough to function as the outer housing and still allow a lanyard or hang point at the top. I have updated the link in the original article to the appropriate larger size.

Room-size sachets

Forgotten Desiccant

After sealing all the mylar bags, I realized I had forgotten to add a 1g silica gel desiccant packet to each bag before sealing. The original instructions called for this as an added moisture buffer during storage.

This is not a disaster, the hermetic heat seal of the mylar bag itself provides substantial moisture protection, but any trace moisture inside the bag at the time of sealing could begin a very slow, low-level activation of the ClO₂ chemistry. The practical effect, if any, would be a slightly shorter shelf life for the sealed badges before they are opened and put into use. For badges being deployed immediately or within a few weeks, it is a non-issue. For longer-term storage, include the desiccant packets.

The Personal Badge — First Impressions

I used a hole punch to create a slot in the top of one of the mylar bags (above the ziplock and attached it directly to my work ID badge. This has become my daily carry.

Attaching the bioshield to my ID badge

My routine: when I arrive at work, I open the ziplock top of the mylar bag. When I leave, I close it. This open/close approach is intentional, it reduces the total hours of humidity exposure, which should meaningfully extend the active life of the badge by slowing the moisture-driven activation of the acid-chlorite chemistry when it does not need to be running.

When the bag is open and clipped to my chest pocket, I can detect a very, very faint ClO₂ odor. This is actually a useful confirmation that the badge is working. The human nose can detect ClO₂ at air concentrations of approximately 0.1–0.3 ppm, right at the OSHA permissible exposure limit. If the smell is only barely detectable, that suggests the ambient concentration in the personal breathing zone is at or below that threshold, which sits comfortably within the safe and effective range. As the previous article established, ClO₂ demonstrates meaningful pathogen neutralization at concentrations as low as 0.01 ppm, well below what the nose can even register.

I will report back on how long the badge remains active.

The Room Sachets — An Important Calibration Lesson

This is the most instructive part of the first batch, and the part I want to spend the most time on.

I made three room-sized sachets for immediate deployment since I did not yet have appropriately sized mylar bags to store them. I placed one sachet in each of three rooms in the house, with the sachet completely open and all sides fully exposed to room air.

Within three to four hours, the ClO₂ smell in each room was noticeably strong — too strong. It was not significantly irritating, but definitely too strong.

This was the first important calibration signal. A ClO₂ smell that is clearly detectable from across a room suggests concentrations in the range of 0.1 ppm or higher, at the upper boundary of the OSHA established safe zone, not the barely-perceptible background level that the science supports as both safe and effective for continuous occupied-space use.

What I did: I placed each sachet inside a regular ziplock bag with the ziplock left open, reducing the surface area directly exposed to humidity. By the next morning, the smell was still quite strong, still too strong. I then sealed a standard ziplock bag. After several hours of being sealed, the smell had dropped to only a very faint trace with what appeared to be a slight, slow escape of gas even through the sealed bag.

This actually makes sense chemically. Once the powder blend is activated, it is continuously generating ClO₂. A sealed bag does not stop the generation, it just limits how fast the gas diffuses into the room. Some permeation through standard ziplock polyethylene will occur over time.

The practical lesson: for room sachets, the release rate needs to be controlled from the start, not corrected after deployment. Here are the approaches I am experimenting with:

Partial opening: instead of fully opening the mylar ziplock of the room shield, cut a small slit rather than fully opening one end; the smaller the opening, the slower the diffusion rate into room air Standard Ziploc bag: If needed place in an additional standard Ziploc bag as the outer rate controller. Smaller fill weight: The room sizing estimates in the first article were based on theoretical calculations; real-world deployment in a typical house room may require a smaller fill weight than estimated, particularly in smaller or less well-ventilated rooms. I will experiment with this further to achieve the best outcome.

The goal remains the same as it was in the lab studies: a background concentration you can barely smell, or cannot smell at all, the 0.01–0.03 ppm range that produced the 62.5% sick-day reduction in the Ogata classroom study and the 84% airborne bacteria reduction in the hospital operating room study. If you can strongly smell it, the concentration is higher than the target range.

What Is Next

The personal badge experiment is ongoing. I will report back after several weeks of daily use on how the output holds up over time and whether the open/close routine appears to meaningfully extend the active life.

For the room sachets, the next step is finding the right combination of fill weight and aperture size to consistently land in the barely-detectable smell range. Once that calibration is dialed in, I will update the room sizing table in the original article with real-world tested results.

If you are making these yourself, share what you are learning. This is a community experiment, and the more real-world data we accumulate, the better the instructions will get.

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