Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

Over the past two months, I have written two articles about the DIY chlorine dioxide BioShield badge. I developed instructions for a badge that generates low concentrations of chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) in the personal breathing space. This article is a one-month follow-up describing how the badge has held up during daily use while attached to my hospital ID.

For those who have not read the earlier articles, the first article provided a detailed literature review on low-concentration chlorine dioxide, including data on concentrations in the range of 0.01–0.05 ppm and their effects on viruses and bacteria. It also reviewed several commercial products that are not available in the United States due to a 2019 FDA-related restriction tied to EPA pesticide classifications. These products cannot be marketed for personal or “human use” in the U.S. However, a similar device can be easily constructed at home, and I provided a complete step-by-step guide.

The second article documented my initial attempt at building the BioShield badge, along with a larger room disinfectant sachet. The room sachet produced excessive off-gassing, and I have not yet developed a reliable method to slow the release rate. I do believe this issue is solvable, and I plan to publish an update once I refine the design.

So how has the BioShield badge performed over the past month?

Overall, it has performed very well. A faint chlorine dioxide odor is detectable when the badge is opened and occasionally throughout the workday.

At the end of each day, I seal the badge in its mylar ziploc to limit humidity exposure and extend its lifespan. Below are my key observations:

I have experienced no irritation of the lungs, throat, or sinuses. No one in my close-quarters workspace has commented on any chlorine-like odor. Previously, when I used activated drops in a small container, one person noted the smell, which discouraged me from using it around others. In contrast, no one has mentioned any odor with the badge. I can occasionally detect a very faint smell, suggesting the presence of chlorine dioxide. Available data indicate that CLO2 can be detected by smell at 0.1-0.3 ppm which is well above the concentration needed to eliminate pathogens (0.01-0.03). [1] Irritation typically occurs above 0.5 ppm for gaseous ClO₂, while effective antimicrobial activity occurs at much lower concentrations. Curious note: The effects of gaseous chlorine dioxide differ from those of humidified chlorine dioxide (such as in mist or vapor applications). A 2017 animal study reported that exposure to humidified chlorine dioxide at 20 ppm for 24 hours produced no mortality, no clinical symptoms, and no organ abnormalities upon histological examination. [2] After a couple of weeks, I noticed a slight decrease in odor. Upon inspection, the internal materials had clumped together. After gently breaking up the clumps, the faint odor returned. Periodic manual agitation of the sachet appears to help maintain a more consistent output. On occasions when I forgot to reseal the mylar ziploc, I noticed a faint chlorine-like smell in the storage cabinet at home. This suggests that sealing the badge when not in use helps preserve its lifespan. It is equally important to remember to reopen it before use. Humidity appears to influence output. On more humid days, the odor is slightly stronger, suggesting increased release. Higher humidity may shorten the badge’s lifespan, while lower humidity may prolong it. However, in low-humidity environments, it is important to ensure sufficient output (approximately 0.01–0.03 ppm). This can be estimated by faint odor detection or measured directly with a ClO₂ detector. While such detectors cost around $600, they would provide more precise validation. After activating the BioShield badge, I recommend writing the activation date on the outer mylar bag and covering it with clear tape to prevent it from rubbing off during use.

As a side note, my brother, who lives in Japan, purchased a commercial version of a similar product. He brought it during a recent visit. The product consisted of small sachets rather than a full badge assembly (see image below). He later purchased a lanyard sachet holder from the same company in Japan that sells the BioShield badge. The second image below is lanyard sachet holder.

After opening and examining one of the commercial sachets, it appeared to contain a zeolite material saturated with sodium chlorite, similar to what I described in my first article. I was unable to detect any noticeable chlorine dioxide odor from it, so I cannot determine its output.

Commercial CLO2 satchet

Commercial lanyard sachet holder

Conclusion

After one month of continuous use in a hospital environment, the BioShield badge has demonstrated consistent performance, ease of use, and no noticeable adverse effects. The system appears to provide a stable, low-level release of chlorine dioxide when properly maintained, particularly with attention to humidity control and periodic agitation of the internal materials.

At this stage, the BioShield badge represents a functional and low-cost DIY approach, and I consider this trial a success. Over time, I will continue to observe whether this approach reduces the frequency of seasonal illnesses, which for me typically occur two to three times per year.

References

1. OxyChem. Chlorine dioxide health and safety [PDF]. https://www.oxychem.com/siteassets/documents/other-essentials/chlorine-dioxide-health-and-safety.pdf

2. Ma JW, et al. Efficacy and safety evaluation of a chlorine dioxide solution. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2017;14(3):329. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5369164/

Make Your Own Personal Space BioShield: Curious Outlier · May 21 Note #1: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe. Read full story