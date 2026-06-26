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sehalmiller (null)'s avatar
sehalmiller (null)
2dEdited

Thank you I appreciate your emails several doctors here on sub stack their emails are absolutely informative and yours is one of my favorites well I can't play favorites they all are all my favorites thank you for providing this information I know I am unpaid subscriber and that's why I'm even more appreciative

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Keith Jajko's avatar
Keith Jajko
2d

Fascinating little study. Thank you for the details.

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