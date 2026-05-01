The Boron-Pharma Pipeline is The Reason Why They Don't Want You To Learn About Borax For Health
They label borax a poison and then exploit it.
After you go through this extensive list of the boron pharmaceutical pipeline below. Read the article at the bottom about how I utilize Borax, the natural boron containing compound, for health. This simple under appreciated trace mineral that you can find on the laundry aisle should not be ignored.
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The Pharma-Boron Pipeline
FDA-Approved Boron Drugs
Bortezomib (Velcade) — proteasome inhibitor; multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma (approved 2003)
Tavaborole (Kerydin) — benzoxaborole antifungal; onychomycosis (toenail fungus, approved 2014)
Crisaborole (Eucrisa) — benzoxaborole PDE4 inhibitor; atopic dermatitis/eczema (approved 2016)
Ixazomib (Ninlaro) — oral proteasome inhibitor; multiple myeloma (approved 2015)
Vaborbactam (Vabomere, with meropenem) — β-lactamase inhibitor; resistant bacterial infections including UTIs and pneumonia (approved 2017)
In Clinical Trials or Late Pipeline
Taniborbactam — β-lactamase inhibitor; carbapenem-resistant bacterial infections (Phase 3)
Acoziborole (SCYX-7158) — benzoxaborole; African sleeping sickness / Trypanosoma brucei (Phase 2/3)
Dutogliptin (PHX1149) — boronic acid DPP4 inhibitor; Type 2 diabetes
Flovagatran — boron-based thrombin inhibitor; thrombosis
INCB-057643 — BET bromodomain inhibitor; solid tumors (clinical trial NCT02959437)
AN2898 / AN2728 — benzoxaboroles; psoriasis and atopic dermatitis
Talabostat — boron-based DPP inhibitor; solid tumors and hematologic cancers
Boronic acid-based HDAC inhibitors — multiple cancer types (preclinical/early phase)
TC440 / TC442 — boronated dipeptides for BNCT delivery; cancer (preclinical)
BF₂-boracycle compounds — cancer diagnostics and drug coupling platforms (preclinical, University of Gothenburg 2026)
Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) Agents
Boronophenylalanine (BPA) — BNCT delivery agent; glioblastoma, head and neck cancers (clinically active)
Sodium borocaptate (BSH) — BNCT delivery agent; brain tumors (clinically active)
BPA + BSH combination — recurrent glioblastoma and head/neck cancers (active clinical trials in Japan, Finland, Europe)
Experimental/Research-Stage Platforms
Boronate ester pH-responsive nanoparticles — targeted chemotherapy delivery (paclitaxel, doxorubicin payloads)
ROS-triggered boronate prodrugs — cancer cells and inflamed tissue
Boronic acid-BODIPY conjugates — cancer imaging and photodynamic therapy
Boron-containing retinoids — cancer and skin disease
Carborane-based drugs — high boron density for BNCT and antitumor activity
Boron-functionalized antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) — precision cancer targeting
Boronic acid-modified alginate hydrogels — injectable drug delivery, wound healing, glucose-responsive insulin release
Anti-tuberculosis boronic acid compounds — MDR-TB
Anti-malarial benzoxaboroles — Plasmodium falciparum
Anti-Alzheimer boron scaffolds — AChE and BACE1 inhibitors
Boron-based antidepressants — MAO inhibitor scaffolds
Boron-based antifolate compounds — cancer and antiparasitic use
Boron-based anesthetics — experimental scaffolds
Boron lipogenic inhibitors (FAS inhibitors) — obesity and cancer metabolism
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Putting Borax in my coffee has eliminated my need for my chiropractor. It works and I feel twenty years younger after detoxing with Chlorine Dioxide, also. Game changers!✝️💜
Supplements for 55+ years, about 1000 bucks a year. Pinch of 20 Mule Team daily for at least 5 years.In my eightyith year and still going strong Most doctors are children playing with matches.