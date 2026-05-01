After you go through this extensive list of the boron pharmaceutical pipeline below. Read the article at the bottom about how I utilize Borax, the natural boron containing compound, for health. This simple under appreciated trace mineral that you can find on the laundry aisle should not be ignored.

The Pharma-Boron Pipeline

FDA-Approved Boron Drugs

Bortezomib (Velcade) — proteasome inhibitor; multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma (approved 2003)

Tavaborole (Kerydin) — benzoxaborole antifungal; onychomycosis (toenail fungus, approved 2014)

Crisaborole (Eucrisa) — benzoxaborole PDE4 inhibitor; atopic dermatitis/eczema (approved 2016)

Ixazomib (Ninlaro) — oral proteasome inhibitor; multiple myeloma (approved 2015)

Vaborbactam (Vabomere, with meropenem) — β-lactamase inhibitor; resistant bacterial infections including UTIs and pneumonia (approved 2017)

In Clinical Trials or Late Pipeline

Taniborbactam — β-lactamase inhibitor; carbapenem-resistant bacterial infections (Phase 3)

Acoziborole (SCYX-7158) — benzoxaborole; African sleeping sickness / Trypanosoma brucei (Phase 2/3)

Dutogliptin (PHX1149) — boronic acid DPP4 inhibitor; Type 2 diabetes

Flovagatran — boron-based thrombin inhibitor; thrombosis

INCB-057643 — BET bromodomain inhibitor; solid tumors (clinical trial NCT02959437)

AN2898 / AN2728 — benzoxaboroles; psoriasis and atopic dermatitis

Talabostat — boron-based DPP inhibitor; solid tumors and hematologic cancers

Boronic acid-based HDAC inhibitors — multiple cancer types (preclinical/early phase)

TC440 / TC442 — boronated dipeptides for BNCT delivery; cancer (preclinical)

BF₂-boracycle compounds — cancer diagnostics and drug coupling platforms (preclinical, University of Gothenburg 2026)

Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) Agents

Boronophenylalanine (BPA) — BNCT delivery agent; glioblastoma, head and neck cancers (clinically active)

Sodium borocaptate (BSH) — BNCT delivery agent; brain tumors (clinically active)

BPA + BSH combination — recurrent glioblastoma and head/neck cancers (active clinical trials in Japan, Finland, Europe)

Experimental/Research-Stage Platforms