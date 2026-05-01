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Deb Hillyer's avatar
Deb Hillyer
19h

Putting Borax in my coffee has eliminated my need for my chiropractor. It works and I feel twenty years younger after detoxing with Chlorine Dioxide, also. Game changers!✝️💜

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andrew adach's avatar
andrew adach
19h

Supplements for 55+ years, about 1000 bucks a year. Pinch of 20 Mule Team daily for at least 5 years.In my eightyith year and still going strong Most doctors are children playing with matches.

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