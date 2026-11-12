New Book Release

For nearly a year and a half, I have been researching borax and boron. In that time, I went hunting for old documents more than once, hoping to find something that would show how borax was actually used in everyday life before the modern era. I never found anything substantial. There were scattered fragments and recipes quoted without a source, but nothing I could sit down with and read from beginning to end.

Then I found a real gem. It is over 125 years old, and it is exactly what I had been looking for. Finding it was one of the highlights of this entire project.

This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. This is a history post. I will explain below why that distinction matters with this particular book.

What is this book?

In January 1895, the Pacific Coast Borax Company of San Francisco printed a five-cent pamphlet. The cover promised 200 best borax recipes gathered from more than 800 issues of 250 different publications in 33 states.

The company’s argument was that borax had never been pushed by advertising. Its popularity, they said, came from the household columns of the daily and weekly papers, and they were simply collecting what those columns had already printed. Of course, a company that sells borax publishing a collection of praise for borax is advertising. But it is advertising that preserved a remarkable record of daily life in the 1890s.

I have had the entire pamphlet carefully transcribed, from the front cover to the back cover, and I have paired it with two modern articles on borax and boron: Walter Last’s “The Borax Conspiracy” and my own essay, “The Borax ‘Conspiracy’ — Solved.” Together they make up The Borax Trilogy: three authors, one story. All three works are free to read online, and I link to every one of them below. Here is what is inside the 1895 pamphlet.

Original Book Cover

The story of where borax came from

Before a single recipe, the book spends about thirty pages on the history of the mineral, and it is far more of an adventure than I expected.

The word itself is Arabic. Crude borax came over the Himalayas on the backs of sheep. A prospector named John Searles survives a grizzly bear attack in California by lying perfectly still. F. M. Smith, later the company’s president, tells in his own words how he held off a pack train of wood thieves with a borrowed rifle and four cartridges, and then discovered Teels Marsh in Nevada.

Then comes Death Valley. There is the doomed emigrant party of 1850, and the thermometers that read 130 degrees in the shade. There are cloudbursts that turn a canyon into a wall of water, and the moment Aaron Winters tested a sample by firelight and shouted to his wife, “She burns green, Rosie! We’re rich!”

There is also a full chapter on the famous 20-mule teams: the wagons, the 120-foot jerk line, the 164-mile desert road, and a very good story about a teamster who got religion and confused his mules.

How it was made, and what it cost

The book includes a thirty-year table of United States borax production, from about 24,000 pounds in 1864 to more than 13 million pounds in 1894. It walks through the Alameda refinery, where crystals grew on steel rods “as rock candy crystallizes upon a thread,” and it traces the price falling from a dollar a pound to a few cents. A household measuring guide for teaspoons, tablespoons and tea-cups sits in the middle of it all.

The uses, room by room

This is the heart of the book, about forty pages organized by where in the house you would use it:

Toilet uses: face, eyes, hair, hands, teeth and bath, with freckle lotions, a hair tonic of rum and borax, and a “mock milk bath” made from oatmeal bags.

Laundry: why Dutch and Belgian washerwomen were famous, how to starch a shirt front, and a village where wash day came once a year.

Kitchen and household: coffee pots, silver, copper, windows, marble, nursery bottles, harness leather and homemade curd soap.

Medicinal uses: sore mouths, coughs, colds, thrush, corns, and one physician’s early warning that more is not better.

Preservative uses: milk, butter, eggs, hams, game and fish, plus how London’s “fresh” meat actually arrived.

Destructive uses: ants, cockroaches, croton bugs and moths.

Emergency uses: the argument that borax could replace seven dangerous household chemicals.

Curious uses: paper telegraph poles, artificial ivory made from skimmed milk, glass hard enough to cut like a diamond, and the medieval “toadstone.”

The science, such as it was

After forty Ohio milkmen were arrested in 1892 for preserving milk with borax, the company asked a Yale professor, R. H. Chittenden, to study its effect on digestion. His report is reproduced here at length. There is also a letter laying out five home tests for spotting adulterated borax using little more than a dime, a quarter and some vinegar, a list of fifty trades that used borax, and a closing page on boracic acid.

The extras

There is a full-page advertisement for the one-pound package (”Borax is Not Alum, Nor Arsenic, Nor Nitre...”), a one-page summary of “The Various Uses of Borax,” the illustrated cover with a mule team above and a couple reading by lamplight below, and calendars for 1896 and 1897. The front cover even carries the original owner’s handwritten notes, which I have transcribed separately. In this collection, the pamphlet’s illustrations are described in words rather than reproduced, so the book is all text.

Two modern articles, and why they belong together

The pamphlet shows where the story of borax began: as an everyday household staple. The collection adds two modern pieces that show where that story went.

“The Borax Conspiracy” by Walter Last (2012). This widely shared article sparked much of today’s interest in borax and boron. Last tells the story of Rex Newnham, the Australian soil and plant scientist whose own arthritis led him to boron in the 1960s. He then walks through boron’s role in bones, hormones and fungal infections, the toxicity data, and the regulatory restrictions he calls “the assault on borax.” It is reproduced in full with the kind permission of Austpac Productions.

“The Borax ‘Conspiracy’ — Solved” by me. My essay applies the FDA’s standard animal-to-human dose conversion to the beneficial boron doses reported in animal studies, and sets the results beside the current upper limit of 20 mg a day.

A new introduction explains why I brought these three works together, and how the work of Rex Newnham, Walter Last and Dr. Forrest Nielsen led to today’s renewed interest in boron.

Why I am telling you to read this as history

This is a book written by a company that sold borax. It repeatedly calls borax “absolutely innocent,” and some of its recommendations, such as giving it to infants and also huge doses given for epilepsy, do not match what we know today. Borax is as safe as table salt, but just as with table salt, that does not mean it is safe in unlimited amounts. However, the limits set by regulatory agencies have a major blind spot regarding optimization, which is why I wrote the article included in this collection.

I am offering this book as a primary source, not a how-to manual—although I certainly plan to try some of its practical tips myself. I am offering it as a primary source. It shows what ordinary people believed, tried and passed along, and it gives us something real to examine instead of the fragments I kept running into.

The two modern articles present their authors’ own views, and they are not medical advice either.

A thank-you to my paid subscribers

This Substack is free and open, and I want it to stay that way. I never want to withhold important information from anyone, whether or not they are a paid subscriber.

At the same time, I do have paid subscribers, and until now I have never had anything I could give them to say thank you for supporting this work. This book is that gift.

All three works in this collection can be read online for free. The original 1895 scan is available here: LINK TO THE ORIGINAL SCAN. Walter Last’s “The Borax Conspiracy” is free on his website. My essay is free here on The Curious Substack: The Borax ‘Conspiracy’ — Solved. None of the three works is being kept behind a paywall.

What paid subscribers receive is the work I put on top of it. Compiling the transcription alone took me around eight hours. The collection turns page scans and web pages into one clean, consistently formatted interactive book with a new introduction, one you can search, read comfortably on your phone, or print.

Built to be easy to find your way around

A 130-year-old pamphlet plus two modern articles adds up to more than a hundred pages, so I wanted the book to be easy to move around in, especially on a phone. Both versions have the same navigation features:

Clickable contents pages. The book has two: one for the whole collection, and the 1895 pamphlet’s own original contents page. Tap any entry, whether “Laundry Uses of Borax” or a single section of Walter Last’s article, and you go straight there.

A logo button on every page. A small Curious Human Productions logo sits in the top right corner of each page. Tap it from anywhere in the book and it takes you back to the contents page for the part you are reading. From the 1895 pamphlet you return to its own contents; from the modern articles you return to the main contents.

Bookmarks for every section. Open the bookmarks or outline in your PDF reader to jump to any article, section or page without scrolling.

If a tap does nothing, open the file in Apple Books, the Files app or Adobe Acrobat. Some quick-preview screens ignore internal book links.

What paid subscribers receive

The complete collection as a printable PDF, laid out like a book.

A mobile friendly version laid out for reading on your phone, with the same clickable contents and logo buttons.

Both are ready to download now, at the end of this post.

If you have ever come across old household books like this one, I would love to hear about them in the comments.

The history was there all along. I just had to find the right book, and now it's easy to search and navigate using this book that I have compiled.