Curious note: If you have not shared your borax/boron testimonial in the comments of one of my articles, please do share it in the comments of this compilation of borax testimonials. I will continue to compile these borax testimonials and publish them intermittently as long as this Substack is allowed to remain online. Once I have 300 testimonials, I will put them into a free shareable book that will be available for download.

This Substack is free and available to everyone. If you would like to support my work with a paid subscription, it is always deeply appreciated. But if a subscription is not within your budget, please do not feel obligated.

As Jesus instructed, “Freely you have received; freely give.”

Blessings in Jesus Name,

C.O.

In Part 1 of The Borax Testimonial Collection, I gathered readers’ accounts of the changes they associated with taking borax or boron supplements. My aim was simple: to bring experiences scattered across comment sections into one place, preserve people’s own words, and make their stories easier to find. This second collection continues that effort.

Once again, relief from joint pain and stiffness is a recurring theme. People describe changes in their hands, knees, hips, and backs—but what makes these accounts memorable is what those changes meant in everyday life: returning to a hiking trail, playing the guitar again, getting back on the tennis court, or waking up without the pain they had come to expect. Other contributors report changes in sleep, energy, mental clarity, and their overall sense of well-being.

One especially interesting thread runs through several of these accounts: people who say they were unsure whether they noticed much difference until their routine was interrupted. They describe stiffness or discomfort returning while they were away from home or had simply forgotten, followed by improvement after resuming. Those observations are worth preserving alongside the accounts of more immediate or gradual changes.

I will quote my friend Pierre Kory here:

“One anecdote is one anecdote, a 1000 anecdotes is data.”

Testimonial 1 — chronic stiffness, and back pain eliminated

I have had a sore lower back for the last 5 or 6 years. Not debilitating, but definitely stiff and sore upon awakening, and loosening up to slightly sore. Now a couple months after taking 20mg boron tabs daily (10 mg morning and evening), pain is pretty much gone. Just a tinge when I get up and loosening up to not noticeable within minutes.”

Link to original testimony

Testimonial 2 — Headaches disappeared, and brain fog improved

Yes, headaches disappeared, along with brain fog gone and memory improved!

Link to original testimony

Testimonial 3 — Weight and body fat improved

Borax helped me to loose weight. I work out daily and eat 1-2 meals a day, but still had a bulge around my middle that never used to be there. I thought it was age related. After reading CO’s artilcle on Borax, I started taking 1/4 tsp of Borax a day. I read that it helps to regulate thyroid function and since hypothyroidism runs in my family, I decided to take it. Honestly, I never considered that it would help me loose weight, but that was the very first thing I noticed. It took about one month and my waistline became much smaller and my entire body looked more like when I was younger. I feel like my body now reflects the amount of effort I put into it with workouts, healthy food and fasting. Before starting Borax, that was not the case.

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Testimonial 4 — Hip joints feel stronger and reduced pain

Hi Curious Outlier! Thank you for what you do here - I’m following the Borax protocol and after less than 5 weeks, my hip joints, especially,are stronger and very little pain.

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Testimonial 5 — Arthritis in hands and SI joints pain greatly improved

I have been using 20 Mule Team for several months now, following Curious’s first stack on it. I use a milligram scale to dose mine, 500 mg borax (approximately 60 mg elemental boron) in my first cup of morning coffee. Arthritis in hands and SI joints has greatly improved. Lower back is still a problem, but I attribute much of that to my weight and am working to fix that (am insulin resistant). Given my current weight, the 0.5 to 0.6 mg/kg/day dose puts me in the sweet spot, may need to adjust a little as I shed weight.

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Testimonial 6 — Joint pain, and discomfort improved

I had joint pain and general discomfort at first, stopped it a few weeks. Went back with good results, and been on the same regimen for several years now. Recently missed a week during a move and really felt stiff with noticeable inflammation in hips and hands. Got back on and all’s well, especially hips.

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Testimonial 7 — Osteoporosis/Osteoarthritis cured

“I cured arthritis in my hands and knees within three weeks by taking borax. I started with 1/4 teaspoon a day dissolved in water and drinking it throughout the day. Easy peasy! Now I just put a 1/4 tsp of borax in my morning coffee to be sure I always have boron in my system. For reference, 1/4 tsp of borax contains 112mg of boron. Women should take 1/8 tsp. Borax is less toxic than table salt. There is a lot of great info over at earthclinic DOT com. I highly recommend that you visit that site. Cheers and good luck!

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Testimonial 8 — Arthritis nearly gone

My longstanding arthritis has almost disappeared. I have been taking a healthy pinch of borax daily for 3 months. Let’s see if it holds up for a year.

Link to original testimony: Link to original post

Testimonial 9 — Joint pain helped

I’ve been adding a pinch of borax to my coffee, and other beverages daily, for at least a year. I really wasn’t sure if anything felt different. Then I went on a week long vacation and forgot to pack my little shaker of borax. By day 4 my knees and hips were achy. By day 7, I was limping and I blamed it on my walks on the sand at at the beach. When I got home I resumed my little shaker addition to my daily beverages, and the pain is completely gone. I’m going to play tennis in an hour. I don’t need to get a sub, as I thought I would, 2 days ago. Im 66. On 0 meds. Quit Pharma vaccinations during plandemic.

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Testimonial 10 — Arthritis pain relieved in pet and pet owner

My dog has been getting a pinch in her food for a year and a half now. She is 15 and a half and still walking well so I’d say no arthritis thanks to Borax. Same for mySelf, too. I’m taking it two months longer than she is. I’ve had no pain from arthritis since February 2025 and it was bad both in hands and knees.

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Testimonial 11 — Urinary frequency at night eliminated

“I have been taking a eighth/ quarter teaspoon of Boron in my morning coffee. I sleep right through the night now where as before l had to get up several times to go pee. I have an enlarged prostrate and 69 years of age. I sleep deep.”

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Testimonial 12 — Improved sexual libido

I’m 62 and started taking a 1/4 teaspoon every day when you first wrote about it a couple months ago. I don’t want to give anyone the ick, but my wife just asked me this morning what has gotten into me. All I can think of is the borax.

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Testimonial 13 — Back pain and musculoskeletal pain eliminated in husband and wife

“Thank you for this very interesting and confidence building article. I have recently started using Borax, and first, noticed a conspicuous absence of pain in an old thoracic spine injury. After cutting ten cords of birch into firewood, I was hurting at the old mid back wound location. I took Borax, and quite surprisingly had NO PAIN in the morning. My wife has been aching from what we think was a torn piriformis after surviving a rather violent trip downstream in a desert flash flood last November... She was encouraged by my results and took a pinch of Borax with water before bed... She slept well, and woke up WITHOUT THE PAIN she had experienced every day, all day for nearly a whole year. Two anecdotes, both impressive. So we continue on, testing and observing. Thanks again, Curious.”

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Testimonial 14 — Plantar fasciitis, stiff joints, and various arthritis pains eliminated

This is MY personal testimonial of the health benefits of Borax. This is not medical advice; this is not me trying to influence anyone. Please do your own research and use your critical thinking skills. 😊

I’m 54. About 3 months ago, after roughly 8-9 years of increasingly painful knees, hips, back, shoulders, hands/fingers (assumed but not diagnosed arthritis)….plus generalized overall sore and stiff muscles (blamed getting older)…..and worst of all, plantar fasciitis (standing for 12 hour factory shifts) that had me virtually incapacitated for the last couple years…..I stumbled across The Borax Conspiracy. Up to that point I used Borax for all the things listed on the box. Great stuff! Kept thinking that people used to ingest it…..I was SURE I remembered Grandma talking about that….but the box says it’s toxic, Google says (paraphrasing here) to wear gloves otherwise it will kill you dead on contact. I guess I’m a cockroach.

Anyway, i continued eating ibuprofen and paracetamol like it they were Tic Tacs, which took the edge off most things, except the PF which NOTHING helped.

I couldn’t shake what I just knew I remembered Grandma saying, but……the box….The Google…..the ChatGBT…..so, I kept researching. I came across a page on Facebook and she was talking about Borax and its health benefits. She drank it. She posted how to mix it. What it had done for her. I went back through her entire post/reels history and decided, screw it! At this point it couldn’t hurt.

So I followed the “B water” method:

1/8 tsp Borax

1 liter non-chlorinated water (I used pure spring water)

Used 1 quart mason jar to mix. She uses a wooden spoon, but I just pop a lid on and shake it until the Borax is dissolved. Takes maybe a minute if water is cool, about 3 min if it’s very cold.

Stuck it in the fridge because I like my water COLD

Sipped on it all that day, and the next, and on day 3…..I woke up, and for the first time in YEARS, not only was I NOT sore, stiff with all my joints killing me…..I also did not have to stretch and massage my feet and heels for a while to be able to get up to walk. In fact……I had NO PF PAIN AT ALL. NONE. And I cried, because I couldn’t remember the last time I could take a step without wincing.

At that stage the ONLY thing I had done different? I added that bit of Borax to some water. I couldn’t believe it, and because I’m a believer of the “if it’s too good to be true” saying, I decided to keep it to myself, keep going with it, and see what happened. Because I KNEW what people would say - “OMG, WHY ARE YOU EATING LAUNDRY DETERGENT???? Do you WANT to die???” No thanks. I’m not a child, I’m not EATING it, it’s not Tide Pods. It’s a forefinger and thumb sized ounch of sodium tetraborate, a naturally occurring mineral salt dug out of ancient dried salt beds in Boron, CA. Just sodium, boron and oxygen - 3 things the human body already uses. I personally cannot smell it or taste, even straight out the box off a wet fingertip.

Over the next two weeks, I noticed that I was becoming more and more limber.

No pain!

No stiffness!

No *%#+ing PF!!

I was waking up feeling much more rested and refreshed.

I felt clearer minded.

I had more energy and stamina.

I was back out doing fairly intense yard work and gardening.

And it had been two weeks since I’d taken a single paracetamol or ibuprofen.

Exactly 14 days after that first sip, I told my husband I wanted to go for a walk down at Red River Gorge, something I hadn’t done, hadn’t BEEN ABLE, to do for about 2 years. We went on an easy trail, and over the next few weeks, we went on the more difficult trails. I felt reborn!!

I’ve been religiously sipping the same recipe solution, 5 days a week, taking weekends off, and I will NEVER be without my Borax. I’ve been, and will continue to, stockpile it in case the powers that be decide to either contaminate it, or pull it from retailers shelves.

As far as I’m concerned, Borax has saved my life. 😃👍

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Testimonial 15 — arthritis pain gone, insulin swings better and warts vanished

Oh dear. You received just one response to your diabetes question. I am a fellow sufferer. Since beginning borax (20 Mule Team; first day dose 1/4 t., followed by just one pinch daily in water or coffee--no more terrible arthritis pain), I have also noticed that my liver no longer pumps sugar at 4 p.m. This means I don’t have to hit the bathroom repeatedly while preparing supper--love it! I’ve read that boron normalizes the regulation of hormones; perhaps my insulin swings are calmer. Noted too that warts have vanished, and a toenail affected by fungus seems to be clearing up. Candida (always a problem for diabetics) is now better controlled and urge incontinence has reduced. Try it.

Link to original testimony

Testimonial 16 — Eliminated joint aches

“I’ve been taking the weight chart dose of 1/8 tsp in distilled water everyday for several years. I’m in my late 60’s and will just say when I stopped during a busy week and the routine just got away from me, I had a lot of joint ache. As soon as I resumed it settled down, and then disappeared. I use the 20 mule. One box for life.”

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Testimonial 17 — Arthritis in hands gone, better hormone balance, feeling younger

“Friends in their 80’s misheard me and took a tablespoon of boron solution that I made for them. I made it to yield ~3 mgs per teaspoon. Starting low for a beginning dose. They were getting about 9 mgs per day. Arthritis in fingers and hands gone in about 4-5 months. Playing the guitar like old times, reported with a happy face!

For myself, I have been using about 30-33 mgs daily for about 4 months, up from ~10 mgs daily. I am seeing a rise in free T and estrogen and better thyroid numbers. I am 68 and a woman. Best workouts and results in the gym, like days of old. Maybe at my sweet spot for affecting SHBG🤔

I haven’t used HRT, so that isn’t an exogenous source of hormones here.”

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Testimonial 18 — More energy now than before having 6 children + Improved Mood

I started taking 1/16 tsp of borax in hot black tea for five out of every seven days a few months ago when I was ~37 weeks pregnant. I also started taking 2-4 grams of sodium ascorbate (Vitamin C) every day in herbal postpartum tea. After being very consistent, I have more energy now than I did before six children when I was in the best shape of my life. I don’t know how to describe it, but it has changed my mood/outlook/perspective. It must be hormonal. I feel like I can do everything on my todo list and not feel overwhelmed by it.

Maybe my healing took longer because of childbirth and postpartum hemorrhage. I received 2 pints of some kind stranger’s blood but who knows what could have been in it! Maybe the borax and vitamin C helped clean up any issues with that too.

Thank you for your research and recommended doses! I’ve been sharing this information with others who need it.

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Testimonial 19 — Improvements in hormone balance, mold, exposure, and nervous system problems

I have been taking 1/8 teaspoon of borax since 2022 and definitely feel a health improvement. I had hormone imbalance, mold exposure, and nervous system problems. Boron is wonderful stuff.

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Testimonial 20 — Hip pain eliminated

“I’ve been doing the 20 mule team borax (1 teaspoon and 2 L of water, as stock, then of that, in a glass of water, in the morning) for about a month now. I’m still here! :) My hips don’t hurt now, as I climb stairs! WhewwwHooooo!”

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Testimonial 21 — Unbearable pain eliminated

“Borax has been life-changing for me at 63. My pain was unbearable and I could barely walk before last three years of 1/4 teaspoon of borax daily.”

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Testimonial 22 — Significant musculoskeletal pain eliminated.

“I have been taking boron now for three months and I feel fantastic. Nobody body pain, bone pain, arthritis, pain. Gosh, this is so wonderful. But my doc said I shouldn’t take it because I have sluggish kidneys. I don’t want to stop because I felt so good. I mean, I am 72 so I really have to think about this. Thank you very much.”

Curious note: In this situation, this person could get a urinalysis checked every six months or so to make sure that the kidney function is staying stable.

Link to original testimonial

Testimonial 23 — Joint pain eliminated and no loss of height with aging compared to siblings

“I and my sisters were all under 5’10”. Both of my sisters have lost an inch and a half. I am 70 and haven’t lost any. I wonder why but he just explained it. I’ve taken boron for many years for joint pain, but didn’t know about this advantage.”

Link to original testimonial

Testimonial 24 — Rheumatoid Arthritis and Bone Density Improved

“I love Borax! I make my own fizzy electrolyte drink by putting in a glass of filtered water I fizz in my soda steam (or still water if you don’t want the fizz)

A squeeze of lemon

1/4tsp salt

Pinch of Epsom Salts (magnesium)

1/4 tsp Cream of Tartar (Potassium)

And a pinch of Borax

It has helped tremendously with minimizing my Rheumatoid arthritis, and has helped improve my bone density.

Also have recently added ghee into my diet (instead of butter or oil) and my skin is vibrant and mood is enhanced so highly recommend trying that too! I am 57.”

Link to original testimonial

Testimonial 25 — Hip Pain Eliminated

“I had hip pain and I was worried I would need hip surgery someday. After taking Warren supplements, I had no problem with pain in my hip!!! Praise God!!!”

Link to original testimonial