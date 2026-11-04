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Cris Hamilton's avatar
Cris Hamilton
7h

I don’t have any pain or joint issues. I’ve been taking borax (1/8 teaspoon 2x a day) for over a year for my 65 year old bones.

I don’t know what’s going on inside my bones, but my toenail fungus is GONE.

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888Constitutionalist's avatar
888Constitutionalist
8h

Actually, this is all new to me.

I would be most appreciative if you could help me.

Where do you'll get the Borax you write about from?

How do I determine the correct amount to take?

And is there a difference between Borax and Boron?

When I think of Borax, I cant help but think of the20 Mule Team Borax for cleaning.

Thanks for your work!

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