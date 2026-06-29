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Stuart Hutt's avatar
Stuart Hutt
2d

Yup, borax/boron is required for healthy bones and teeth. Deficiency in boron causes the PTH to rise and release too much calcium from the bones into the blood. If the kidneys can’s clear it fast enough kidney stones form. I suggest Dr Jorge Flechas YT video on Boron where he cured his and his wife’s osteoporosis. Also the history of Dr Rex Newnham in 1960 curing his arthritis in Perth Australia as outlined in Dr Andreas Kalcker book Forbidden Health.

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Darry Lane "Tex" Herrell's avatar
Darry Lane "Tex" Herrell
2d

I get mine at Walmart. Some times they're out of it but not for long, so far. Probably wouldn't hurt to grab several boxes. Before it possibly gets banned. We all know how the good for you stuff mysteriously seems to disappear sometimes. Good luck & God bless !

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