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Notsothoreau's avatar
Notsothoreau
1d

There is nothing that has improved my quality of life as much as taking boron. The pain from arthritis is mostly gone.

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24 replies by Curious Outlier and others
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matt
1d

You are THE BEST, Curious! Love your work and very much so appreciate you as an exceptional being. You apply your knowledge from your work background and natural curiosity to give back to humanity in all the ways you are best suited to do. And I know you love your work in the process.

Thank You for everything.

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9 replies by Curious Outlier and others
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