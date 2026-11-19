If you’ve been reading this Substack for a while, you know how passionately I’ve written about the benefits of boron and borax. My article, “The Borax Conspiracy — Solved,” brings that research together in its most comprehensive form.

Drawing on that research, I developed a calculator that estimates what I describe as an optimized dose based on a person’s body weight. I’m making it freely available to anyone who would like to use it.

Please note that, depending on your weight, the calculated amount may exceed the established tolerable upper intake limit of 20 mg. To understand the reasoning behind the calculator and how its formulas were developed, read the article linked above.

Access the calculator through the link below.