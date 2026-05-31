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Diane's avatar
Diane
17mEdited

Absolutely fascinating, and possibly enough to get me to open that box of 20 Mule Team borax which I purchased years ago (I’ve been tip-toeing around this subject!). Will the chemistry necessary for producing MABCs in coffee only occur with black coffee? (we drink ours with cream and coconut sugar) ( —yes, my blood type is Latte😂)

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Don's avatar
Don
34m

Ever since you mentioned it been waiting on why Borax is best with coffee.

Saved to read later. Thank you

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