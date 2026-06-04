A comprehensive guide to Mold/Fungus Protocol from Jim Humble’s MMS Health Recovery Guidebook. Jim Humble’s book can be purchased here: MMS Health Recovery Guidebook

Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe. If you feel that you need medical advice, you should consult with a well informed open-minded health practitioner or medical doctor that you trust.

**All product links are provided for your information. I make no money off of affiliate links or sale of products.

Why Mold and Fungus Deserve Special Attention

If you’ve been working through a CD protocol and find yourself hitting a wall, not getting better, but not getting worse either, the culprit might be hiding in plain sight. According to Jim Humble’s MMS (CD) Health Recovery Guidebook, mold and fungus are among the most underappreciated drivers of chronic illness.

Mold is technically a type of fungus, and it is far more pervasive than most people realize. While we typically associate mold with damp basements or flood-damaged homes, mold spores can colonize the body in dry climates as well. Once inside, mold can trigger a wide range of symptoms that mimic other illnesses: respiratory problems, coughing and wheezing, sinus issues, skin rashes, headaches, brain fog, depression, memory loss, joint pains, digestive disorders, fatigue, and immune suppression.

What makes mold particularly insidious and the reason it gets its own dedicated protocol

is this: certain strains of mold and fungus appear to be resistant to chlorine dioxide. In his work, Jim Humble observed that mold can act as a protective shield for other pathogens, essentially sheltering bacteria, viruses, and parasites from being destroyed by CD. In diseases like Lyme, Candida, and various autoimmune conditions, clearing the mold first with bentonite clay may be what finally allows chlorine dioxide to finish the job.

Signs That Mold or Fungus May Be Your Problem

There are several key warning signs that mold/fungus may be at the root of your illness:

Burning or stinging when CD spray is applied to the skin, when CD actually makes an external condition worse rather than better, this is a classic indicator of fungal involvement

Heartburn or a burning sensation when taking CD orally this can suggest internal mold/fungus in the esophagus or digestive tract

Burning or stinging in the mouth when CD is applied. (Rinse your mouth out with cool water to get rid of the stinging.)

Lack of progress on Protocols 1000, 1000 Plus, 2000, or 3000 if you’ve worked through multiple protocols without meaningful improvement, mold may be protecting the underlying pathogens

If any of these apply to you, the Mold/Fungus Protocol may be the missing piece.

The Role of Clay

The cornerstone of the Mold/Fungus Protocol is bentonite clay, also known as Aztec clay, calcium bentonite, or montmorillonite clay from France. Bentonite clay has millions of tiny pores, each carrying a powerful electrical charge that attracts and traps microorganisms. The clay pulls pathogens, including mold, into these pores, and then the whole mass is flushed out of the body through the bowels.

Preferred clays include: (make sure you get food grade)

- Aztec clay

- Calcium bentonite clay (preferred variety)

- Montmorillonite clay (French variety)

For a good review of the benefits of Bentonite clay, the interview at the following link provides a great introduction. Healing Power of Bentonite Clay

Here's the kind of bentonite clay that I use.

The procedure can be used both internally (drunk in water) and externally (applied to the skin as a salve mixed with Vaseline or other solid oil).

Before You Begin: The Starting Procedure

If you are new to CD, you must complete the Starting Procedure before any other protocol, including the Mold/Fungus Protocol. Skipping this step is one of the most common reasons people experience unnecessary nausea, vomiting, or fatigue early on and give up prematurely.

The Starting Procedure introduces CD (activated chlorine dioxide/MMS1) to the body in very small, graduated doses over four days or more to allow the body to acclimate and avoid a severe Herxheimer (detox) reaction. The starting procedure is explained here: The Starting Procedure

If tolerating the Starting Procedure, After Day 4, the Starting Procedure is complete. On Day 5, you are ready to move on, either to Protocol 1000 or, if mold/fungus is suspected, directly into the Mold/Fungus Protocol.

Fast-Track Variation (for experienced CD users only)

If you have used CD within the last 8 months and want to cut the Starting Procedure time in half:

Day 1: ¼ drop/hour for 4 hours → ½ drop/hour for 4 hours

Day 2: ½ drop/hour for 4 hours → ¾ drop/hour for 4 hours

Day 3: Begin Protocol 1000 at 1 drop/hour

Protocol 1000: The Primary CD Protocol

Protocol 1000 is the backbone of the Health Recovery Plan. It has been used to address an extraordinary range of conditions including Hepatitis A/B/C, HIV/AIDS, arthritis, acid reflux, kidney disease, UTIs, depression, and diabetes and is also recommended as a general cleansing protocol for those who feel generally unwell but have no specific diagnosis. Review Protocol 1000 here: Protocol 1000

The Three Golden Rules of CD (MMS)

These rules apply to every protocol and must never be forgotten:

Getting better? Don’t change a thing. Keep doing exactly what you’re doing until improvement stops or you’re fully well. Feeling worse? Cut your dose in half. Nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, or extreme fatigue are signals to reduce (not stop) your intake. No progress for 5–6 days? Move to the next level. Check that nothing is neutralizing your CD (antioxidants, vitamin C, certain foods/juices), then advance to the next protocol or increase your dose.

The Mold/Fungus Protocol: Full Instructions

The Mold/Fungus Protocol can be inserted into your CD health recovery at any time you suspect mold is involved, either immediately after the Starting Procedure (before Protocol 1000) or as an interruption to whatever protocol you are currently on. When you pause another protocol to do the Mold/Fungus Protocol, you will temporarily stop your CD doses during the initial clay-only phase and resume them in a later step.

Internal Mold/Fungus Protocol

NOTE: Do not use a metal spoon or measuring spoon to scoop the clay. Do not allow the clay to contact metal. Contact with metal alters the charge that the clay carries. This electrical charge is important.

Step 1 — Clay Only (Day 1): 5 doses, 2 hours apart

Doses 1 and 2: Add ½ level teaspoon (2.5 ml) of clay to ½ cup (4 oz / 120 ml) of water. Stir continuously while sprinkling the clay in. Drink slowly, keeping it stirred since clay settles quickly.

Doses 3, 4, and 5: Increase to 1 level teaspoon (5 ml) of clay per ½ cup of water. Drink the same way.

Step 2 — Assess and proceed

If you feel fine after Day 1 (no worse than your baseline illness), proceed to Step 3 on Day 2.

If you feel slightly worse than normal, repeat the Day 1 clay schedule for one more day, then move to Step 3 on Day 3.

Step 3 — Alternating Clay and CD (2 days)

Now you reintroduce CD, alternating it with clay every other hour:

Odd hours: CD dose (at whatever drop level you were using before, 1 drop if just finishing the Starting Procedure, 3 drops if you were on Protocol 1000, etc.)

Even hours: Clay dose (1 teaspoon in ½ cup water)

This gives 4 CD doses and 4 clay doses per day over 8 hours.

If you were on Protocol 1000 Plus (with DMSO), you may continue adding DMSO to your CD doses during this step.

Continue Step 3 for 2 days. If you see improvement, keep going as long as improvement continues. If 5–6 days pass without improvement, proceed to Step 4.

Step 4 — Clay and CD Combined in One Dose

In this step, clay and CD are taken together in a single drink using carbonated (fizzy) mineral water, which helps preserve the CD potency when mixed with clay:

Activate your CD drops in a clean dry glass (same amount as in Step 3). Immediately add 2 oz (60 ml) of carbonated/fizzy mineral water. Sprinkle in 1 level teaspoon of clay while stirring. The mixture will foam slightly so use a large enough glass. Once mixed, add another 2 oz (60 ml) of carbonated water. Drink slowly over 5 minutes. Repeat every hour for 8 hours per day, for at least 1 day.

If you cannot get carbonated water, regular purified water can be used. The mixture just won’t be quite as potent. Natural carbonated soft drinks are ok. They can be use d per the CD guidelines for acceptable mixers. Clay tends to mask the taste of CD. Avoid anything with high fructose corn syrup like Pepsi, Coke, or Sprite, etc.

Step 5 —

Continue frequent use as long as improvement continues up to 14 days. See below regarding multiple daily doses of clay.

Once Step 4 is making you feel better, continue taking the combined CD/clay doses for as long as you are improving. Once improvement plateaus or you feel well, you may stop the clay. It is best not to continue using multiple doses of clay internally for more than 14 consecutive days because clay can also bind important minerals that your body uses.

Important Notes for the Internal Protocol With Clay

Most important 👉🏻 Keep your bowels moving. Clay pulls toxins and pathogens into itself and must be eliminated from the body through the stool. If constipated, senna (a natural herbal laxative, available in tablet form at health food stores) can be used to keep the bowels moving. Start at the suggested dose and increase every 4 hours until effective.

If you live or work somewhere with ongoing mold exposure, continue a maintenance dose of 6 drops of CD plus ½ teaspoon of clay daily until the mold problem in your environment is addressed.

Mucous or coughing while drinking clay? Drink your clay dose slowly over 2 minutes, and swish it around your mouth before swallowing to allow the clay to work in the throat and esophagus.

After completing the Mold/Fungus Protocol, return to your previous CD protocol (wherever you left off) and continue until fully well. The mold protocol does not erase your prior progress.

External Mold/Fungus Protocol (Skin)

When mold or fungus manifests on the skin, often signaled by burning and stinging when CD spray is applied (or when CD makes the condition visibly worse), the external procedure using a clay and Vaseline salve is indicated.

Step 1 — Prepare the salve

Mix equal parts of bentonite clay and Vaseline )

(original brand, triple-purified petroleum jelly) until the mixture is fairly stiff and will adhere to skin.

Step 2 — Apply to affected area

Smear the salve directly onto the fungus-affected area.

Cover with a gauze bandage.

For foot fungus: apply to the feet, put on clean socks, and wear shoes if needed.

Step 3 — Reapply every 4 hours

Every 4 hours, wash the area gently with a mild, natural soap (fragrance-free) and warm water. Pour water slowly and massage very gently; pat dry.

Reapply the salve and cover again.

Continue until the fungus is gone.

Why Vaseline? Humble specifically recommends the Vaseline brand because of its triple-purified formulation and its unique ability to hold healing substances in contact with the skin for hours while also acting as a healing agent itself. Other oils may substitute but are less effective at sustained contact.

Diseases Where Mold/Fungus Protocol Should Come First

The following conditions are specifically flagged as benefiting from the Mold/Fungus Protocol before proceeding to Protocol 1000 (i.e., after the Starting Procedure, but before moving into the standard HRP sequence)

Acid reflux

Asthma

Candida

COPD

Herpes (all types)

Lyme disease

Incurable/life-threatening diseases (generally)

For all of these, the recommended sequence is: Starting Procedure → Mold/Fungus Protocol → Protocol 1000 → continue HRP as needed.

Putting It All Together: Your Full Sequence

Here is a clear roadmap for someone new to CD who suspects mold or fungus is involved in their illness:

Days 1–4: Complete the Starting Procedure (¼ drop → ½ drop → ½ drop → ¾ drop per hour, 8 hours/day) Day 5: Begin the Mold/Fungus Protocol

Day 5: Clay only, 5 doses (½ tsp for doses 1–2, 1 tsp for doses 3–5), every 2 hours

Day 6 (or 7 if still symptomatic): Alternate CD and clay, every other hour, 8 hours/day

Continue alternating for 2 days; move to combined dose if no improvement

Day 8+: Combined CD + clay in fizzy water, every hour, 8 hours/day, continue as long as improving

After Mold/Fungus Protocol: Begin Protocol 1000 (1 drop → build up to 3 drops/hour, 8 hours/day, 21 days) Two Fundamental Steps throughout all protocols:

Brush teeth with CD (5 activated drops in 2 oz water) 2–3× daily (add a pinch of sodium bicarbonate to maintain neutral pH)

Use CD spray bottle (10 drops per 1 oz water) on any skin problems

Always follow the Three Golden Rules at every stage

Final Thoughts

The Mold/Fungus Protocol represents one of the most important, and most overlooked, pieces of the CD Health Recovery Plan. For people who have struggled with mysterious, treatment-resistant illness, or who have not responded to standard CD (MMS1) protocols, the addition of bentonite clay to the regimen may be what finally breaks the cycle. Jim Humble’s insight that certain fungal strains can “shield” other pathogens from being destroyed by chlorine dioxide offers a compelling framework for understanding why some recoveries stall and why clearing the mold first can open the door to full healing.

If you’ve been stuck, burning sensation with swallowing or CD spray is your clue, or you’ve been diagnosed with a mold-associated condition like Candida, Lyme, or asthma (don’t skip this protocol). Start at the beginning, follow the sequence, listen to your body, and respect the Three Golden Rules.