The Curious Substack

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Everything Voluntary Jack's avatar
Everything Voluntary Jack
5d

As usual Cur(E)I(!)O(h:)Us (in which we trUSt), the Health Freedom movement is indebted to your generous work to make the Universal Antidote more Universal.

"We heal ourselves by giving others what we most need." Sherry Turkle

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Don's avatar
Don
5d

Your Complete Guide is thorogh and clear.

May I never need it.

Thank you, Curious.

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