I finished reading The War on Chlorine Dioxide last week, and it did not leave me disappointed.

The hardback book or digital book can be purchase at the following website: https://waronchlorinedioxide.com

The War on Chlorine Dioxide is, hands-down, the most comprehensive review of the history of chlorine dioxide ever written. From the discoveries of Howard Alliger, to sabotage and intrigue in foreign lands involving US intelligence, to the involvement of Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and NASA, this book covers all of the fascinating history of this most amazing and controversial substance.

Dr. Pierre Kory brings both his expertise and his wit and humor to this entertaining and thought-provoking docustory. He left no stone unturned, and he also turned over a lot of stones that had never been looked under. His review of other suppressed oxidative therapies was thoroughly interesting. I learned a lot and now understand even better why oxidative therapy technology has been so suppressed.

The Kory Scale: A Brilliant Analytical Framework

One of the most original contributions of this book is what Dr. Kory calls the “Kory Scale,” a proposed metric to judge the safety and efficacy of therapies based on the intensity of suppression they receive from the medical establishment. The concept is elegantly simple: the more viciously a cheap, unpatentable therapy is attacked by the FDA, NIH, AMA, media, and government agencies, the more likely it actually works. He calculates the Kory Scale score for ivermectin at roughly 100 to 150 points, while chlorine dioxide scores over 500 points, a staggering indictment of the coordinated persecution this compound and its advocates have endured.

A Spy Novel Hidden Inside a Medical Book

What sets this book apart from most alternative medicine literature is that it genuinely reads like a geopolitical thriller. Dr. Kory’s anonymous source, referred to only as “Count Mondragon,” is an 85-year-old retired applied scientist with high-level security clearances who provides a jaw-dropping account of how chlorine dioxide was known to bioweapons researchers decades before Jim Humble ever set foot in Guyana. The Soviet defector and bioweapons expert Vladimir Pasechnik reportedly described chlorine dioxide in 1985 as “the ultimate antidote to all bioweapons” and was later found dead under deeply suspicious circumstances. His colleague David Kelly, one of the UN’s chief weapons inspectors, was similarly “suicided” after working on chlorine dioxide research. These are not conspiracy theories. Dr. Kory presents them as documented, sourced accounts with sobering implications.

The Pioneers and Their Persecution

Kory devotes significant portions of the book to the individuals who championed chlorine dioxide and paid dearly for it. Mark Grenon survived two assassination attempts and was extradited and imprisoned by the DOJ at the behest of the FDA during COVID. Professor Enno Freye successfully completed a 500-patient malaria trial in Cameroon, with all 500 patients recovering, only to have narcotics planted on him, be imprisoned in Italy for three years, and have his published study retracted and erased from the record. An unnamed missionary colleague treating malaria in Africa had his legs blown off by an incendiary device planted in his hotel room. These accounts are not hyperbole. They are the kind of documented human cost that makes this book genuinely difficult to put down.

The Science Is Already There: They Just Won’t Look

One of the most maddening revelations of the book is how much peer-reviewed science actually exists supporting chlorine dioxide, and how systematically it has been buried, retracted, or simply ignored. In vitro studies have demonstrated efficacy against typhoid, hepatitis A/B/C, HIV, HPV, herpes, measles, influenza A, E. coli, Listeria, MRSA, Ebola, and dozens of other pathogens. One 2010 study found that trace amounts of chlorine dioxide inactivated more than 99.9% of eight different viruses in just 15 seconds, with antiviral activity approximately 10 times greater than standard bleach. Meanwhile, the FDA continues to call it “industrial bleach” while simultaneously approving it for use in mouthwashes, toothpastes, food service sanitation, and municipal drinking water.

The “Bleach” Narrative: Deliberate Disinformation

Dr. Kory dismantles the “bleach” smear with both scientific precision and pointed wit. Chlorine dioxide is *not* bleach. Bleach is sodium hypochlorite, a chlorinating agent that leaves behind carcinogenic trihalomethane byproducts and damages surrounding tissue indiscriminately. Chlorine dioxide works through selective oxidation, targeting pathogenic organisms while leaving healthy tissue largely intact, producing no toxic byproducts, and remaining effective across a wide pH range. As Kory quips, calling them the same substance is like saying vodka and windshield wiper fluid are identical because they both come in bottles.

Real People, Real Results

The clinical sections of the book are anchored by compelling case studies from practitioners like Dr. Patricia Callisperis in Bolivia and Dr. Susan Raj in India, both of whom have used chlorine dioxide with remarkable results in conditions ranging from diabetic foot ulcers and HIV to chronic herpes and liver disease. The Red Cross malaria trial in Uganda, which Kory covers in exhaustive detail, saw 154 patients recover fully, after which the organization mounted an aggressive campaign to deny the trial ever took place and scrub it from the public record. These are not anecdotes from the fringes. They are documented outcomes that the medical cartel has worked overtime to disappear.[1]

A Call to Action

Dr. Kory closes with a vision as much as a verdict. Through his organization Rebuild Medicine, he is actively sponsoring early-phase research into chlorine dioxide against multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, and calling on the FDA, ideally under an RFK Jr.-led HHS, to lift restrictions on formal clinical trials. This is not a book written by a man who has given up. It is a battle cry from someone who has already been professionally destroyed once and has chosen to stand up anyway.

If you care about medical freedom, the suppression of inexpensive cures, or simply want to understand one of the most politically charged molecules in modern history, The War on Chlorine Dioxide belongs on your reading list and frankly, on everyone’s. Dr. Kory has once again done what few are willing to do: tell the truth, consequences be damned.

