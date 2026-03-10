The Curious Substack

James
10hEdited

For information, anyone who is asking for references about this, that, or the other thing in the list of things this amazing stuff can help with, click on his curiously outlying name and go to his own Substack website as he has a list of articles he has written on this subject; also, he has a free course that he made that answers almost any questions anyone could ask about this subject:

https://theuniversalantidote.com

The other ones who this author has or had ties with is Jim Humble (MMS Health Recovery Guide Book 2016), and Dr Andreas Kalcker PhD (another Substack author, who is a physicist with a chemistry background) and they all have worked and are working intensely to bring out more and more information on this and DMSO, which is sorely needed.

And we also shall not forget the work of that crazy lady who has a ton of experience with presenting the extremely sharp tactical maneuvers on today's modern concerns with the precision of a neurosurgeon and shredding idiocracy to smithereens hahaha, Jenna McCarthy, who not only co-wrote this book on Chlorine Dioxide, but also cowrote the book on Ivermectin with Dr Pierre Kory and who wrote the book Yankee Doodle Soup!

I will also note that there are others, but when I read long articles about this on their site, they had put the crucial information that would have helped me behind a paywall, so I am not mentioning their names here.

Curious Outlier, Jenna McCarthy (https://jennasside.rocks), and Jeff Childers (https://coffeeandcovid.com) are my 3 favorites for today's current news and updates.

Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
3h

Great summary, curious outlier !!! If I were you I’d find Jenna and thank her too . She has a great stack and very hard working. ❤️

