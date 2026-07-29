Sperm Counts Are Crashing Around The World
Could Borax Help Reverse It?
The borax and fertility article that I'm working on will cover information about this issue. Here is today's meme as we move toward completion of the full article.
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I'm 6'1" and 180lb, missing a kidney since 1971, and been on Borax, 400mg/day in my fluoride-free, organic coffee and cacao powder, and/or ashwaghanda powder, carob powder, 24 mushroom powder, two kinds of magnesium powder (glycinate for nocturnal leg cramps, citrate for a gentle laxative), a bit of Ceylon cinnamon, MCT or coconut oil, and whatever other and/ors I throw in there, steadily for several weeks now and already feel a wonderful difference at the ripe old age of almost 75! No difference in the taste of my coffee, no burping soap bubbles, no extra suds when I pee. My washing machine is not happy about sharing it's food, but I use up so little by comparison!
I take ZERO drugs, inclusive of tobacco, alcohol, "vaccines", and "vitamins", avoid all other poisons and the poisonist doctors and dentists as well, but do take quite a few supplements. In the past I bought boron caps, taking them once in awhile when I thought about it, because I never noticed any difference when I took one. That was probably my fault, because I didn't take them steadily or often enough. Now they're just going to waste, and I'll never buy them again. The cost comparison is insane!
There are many great effects with Borax, but the biggest difference I see is my stamina when I strain my mountain bike to it's limits in 24th gear for an hour or two almost every day, barefoot as always. The difference was so profound, that at first I was confused as to what had changed! Recovery time is greatly reduced and I don't feel as tired or get as winded during my rides anymore. Sperm still seems to be in full production, if you know what I mean. YEAH! No ED around here, ever...but then there never has been! To me, that's just more proof of how toxic DRUGS and a sedentary lifestyle can be! Btw, I never watch TV and never had a "smart" phone or "smart" anything else besides a BRAIN!
I do avoid taking Borax around my one, organic meaI a day, so as to maintain stomach acidity for digestion. I am SO glad I found out about this, and now look forward to the upcoming article so very much!
I have been muscle tested for the Borax Boron by a pro. 1/4 tsp /day every other month with my morning shake. Thinking of putting in my coffee for the dose.