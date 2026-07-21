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George's avatar
George
12h

This Post hits home...Struggling with Prediabetes...I'm 70yo..as of May 8th previously "healthy"...A1c 6.1 ...Mild SOB with exertion..no Chest pain...New onset HTN and Heart rate...had an ok Echo (50-55 LEF) ..having a CTA Next tues to see wh as t the Arteries are like...placed on Metoprolol 25mg..had to dbl it to get the HR under control..but still 60-80's... also placed on JARDIANCE ($$$$/mo😬) curious if ARGININE, CITRULLINE And AMLA would be ok to take with The Chlorine dioxide protocol ... I've already told my Cardiac Dr I wont take Statins..... will update after CT ... Praying the arteries are clear and its a Metabolism/diabetes condition issue

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David's avatar
David
11h

Fasting, chlorine dioxide, and exercising just enough to break a good sweat (release of positive ions) helps the body tremendously. Add grounding/earthing and remove petrochemicals like pharmaceuticals, makeup, sunscreen, hand "sanitizers", etc will make for a better you on a daily basis.

Ozone is a whole new beast to get better NOW! As in feel good TODAY!

Lately, I've been wondering if maybe medicines in the form of liquid chemicals and pills are not the solution to heal. And we've been all looking in the wrong direction all this time. Looking at chemicals.

Look into the Violet Ray. Not invented by big harma but by Nikola Tesla around 130 years ago. Back in the early 1900s people were being healed of ALL diseases by this invention of Nikola. It produced ozone INSIDE the body, the same way lightning produces ozone naturally. Edward Cayce healed people by hearing them out and was a sort of psychic. He had the ability to heal by going into hypnosis and telling people what they had and how to fix their issues. He healed 14,000 people in his time. Around 900 of them were healed by the Violet Ray. Paralysis, blindness, arthritis, gray hair, lethargy, diabetes, and just about any disease could be reversed and people were actually really healed. Not just symptoms. Root causes.

Electricity and ozone. That was it. The treatments varied from once a day. 5-10 min sessions. Twice a day 5 min sessions. Some for a week doing the 5 min sessions daily.. Some for a month. The most was 3 months. No more than twice a day or past 10 min/day. Herxheimer reactions. Too much ozone would kill too many parasites and... you know.

The end of the device came from government. A freemason (im sure) shocked himself while using it and the fda stepped in, ending the violet ray era. In the 1950s the company manufacturing them was pit out of business by the fda and had their remaining inventory taken and destroyed. Later laws came where ozone devices could not be used as medical devices. "Doctors" happily complied. Why am I not surprised. They were mass produced by different companies from 1898-1950 and were a huge success.

Nikola Tesla and Edward Cayce knew more about health than all the doctors combined.

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