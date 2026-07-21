Note: This article is for educational and research purposes only. It is not medical advice. The hypotheses and observational evidence presented here are based on published scientific literature, established biochemical principles, and anecdotal reports. Rigorous clinical trials are needed to validate these theoretical mechanisms in diabetic populations.

Curious Note: Since producing The Universal Antidote Documentary just over six years ago, I have continued to compiled thousands of testimonials (here and more here) from people safely using chlorine dioxide to help recover their health. From infections to cancer to mitochondrial dysfunction and beyond, chlorine dioxide has had a significant beneficial impact when used appropriately. One of my primary objectives in studying and researching chlorine dioxide is to understand and explain how it produces such remarkable results across such a broad range of conditions. I have written a number of articles exploring the mechanisms of action of chlorine dioxide, and this article adds another to that series. Here is the archive link to the articles that I’ve written on The Mechanisms of Action of Chlorine Dioxide.

Diabetes affects millions of people, and most treatments only manage blood sugar without fixing what is actually broken inside the body. A growing body of research suggests that chlorine dioxide, and its precursor sodium chlorite, might address several root causes of diabetes at once. This article breaks down that research in plain language provides, anecdotal testimonials, general protocols, and points curious readers who need more toward the full technical paper on this subject which is to be released Saturday July 24, 2026.

What Is Really Wrong in Diabetes

Diabetes is often described simply as “too much sugar in the blood.” But scientists now understand it as something deeper. It involves chronic inflammation, poor mitochondrial function (the tiny engines inside cells that make energy), and in Type 1 diabetes, an immune attack on the pancreas cells that make insulin. Standard diabetes drugs control blood sugar numbers, but they do not fix these underlying problems, which is part of why diabetes tends to get worse over time even with treatment.

This article looks at chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite, two closely related compounds, and asks a bold question: could they help reverse the disease and mitigate the actual damage behind diabetes, not just mask the symptoms? To answer this, we will look at real clinical drug trials, the biology of cells under mild stress, and a related therapy called ozone that has already been tested in diabetic patients. After this we will review some the testimonials that I have received over the last 6+ years and then review protocol basics.

Two Real Drugs Built From Chlorine Dioxide Precursor, Sodium Chlorite

Before diving into theory, it helps to know that chlorite-based drugs already exist and have been tested in patients.

WF10: Tested Directly in Diabetic Patients

WF10, also sold as Immunokine, is a chlorite solution given through an IV drip. It is approved in Thailand to help treat diabetic foot ulcers, a serious complication of diabetes. [1] Several published studies have tested WF10 directly in people with diabetes, and the results are striking.

In one study of twelve patients with severe diabetic foot problems, five days of WF10 infusions dropped average HbA1c (a key long-term blood sugar marker) from a risky 9.1 percent down to a much safer 6.2 percent within eight weeks. [2] That improvement lasted for two to three months after treatment stopped. Wounds healed in eleven of the twelve patients, and doctors were able to avoid amputating the leg in every case in the study group. [2]

A larger follow-up study of 40 patients confirmed these findings. HbA1c fell from 10.48 percent to 8.06 percent, wound scores improved dramatically, and markers of inflammation dropped as well. [3] Two more clinical trials, including a placebo-controlled study, backed up these wound-healing results. [4, 5]

So how does WF10 pull off this trick? Researchers believe high blood sugar damages red blood cells over time, making them stiff and prone to bursting open, a process called hemolysis [2]. When these cells burst, they release toxic byproducts that block a helpful molecule called nitric oxide, which normally keeps blood vessels open and healthy [2]. WF10 seems to neutralize these toxic byproducts, clear out the damaged cells, and encourage the body to build fresh, healthy red blood cells instead. Researchers have called this a “blood rejuvenation” effect [3]. With better blood flow and healthier red cells, tissues can use glucose more effectively, and blood sugar readings improve.

NP001: A Second Angle on Inflammation

NP001 is another purified chlorite drug, originally developed for a very different disease, ALS (a nerve disease). [6] In long-term follow-up research, patients on the right dose of NP001 lived nearly five months longer on average, and younger patients saw an even bigger benefit. [7]

Why mention an ALS drug in an article about diabetes? Because NP001 works by calming down overactive immune cells called macrophages, shifting them from an aggressive, inflammation-causing mode into a calmer, healing mode. [8] This matters enormously for diabetes. Scientists now know that angry, inflamed macrophages inside body fat are a major reason cells become resistant to insulin, and that inflammatory signals from these same cells can damage the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. [9, 10] If a chlorite-based drug can calm these cells down in ALS patients, the same mechanism could plausibly help calm the inflammation driving diabetes.

The Bigger Idea: Mild Stress Can Make Cells Stronger

Beyond these two drugs, there is a broader theory worth understanding, and it starts with the mitochondria, the energy factories inside every cell.

Broken Energy Factories

In diabetes, mitochondria often stop working properly. This is especially damaging in the pancreas, where insulin-producing beta cells rely heavily on healthy mitochondria to sense sugar and release insulin correctly. [11] Muscle cells in diabetic patients also show weaker mitochondrial activity, which makes it harder for the body to burn sugar and fat for fuel. [12] When the natural process of clearing out and rebuilding worn-out mitochondria breaks down, energy problems pile up throughout the body. [11]

A Little Stress, In the Right Dose, Helps

Here is a concept that might sound backwards at first: a small, brief dose of oxidative stress, the same kind of stress you get from exercise or short-term fasting, actually makes cells healthier and more resilient over time. Scientists call this mitohormesis. It differs completely from the damage caused by constant, high levels of stress.

Chlorine dioxide acts as a mild oxidant, gentler than many other treatments in this category. The theory is that, in small therapeutic amounts, it triggers the same healthy stress response that exercise triggers. This happens through three main pathways.

Building new mitochondria. Mild stress switches on a protein called PGC-1alpha, which tells cells to build fresh, more efficient mitochondria. People with Type 2 diabetes tend to have low levels of this protein in their muscles. [13] Studies show that boosting PGC-1alpha improves how well the body responds to insulin and helps muscle cells pull in more sugar. [14] Exercise studies in diabetic animals back this up, showing improved heart mitochondria and reduced inflammation when PGC-1alpha rises. [15]

Turning on the body’s antioxidant shield. Mild stress also activates a master switch called NRF2, which turns on a whole set of protective antioxidant genes. NRF2 activity is measurably lower in people with Type 2 diabetes. [16] When researchers activated NRF2 in lab studies, it protected insulin-producing beta cells from damage and restored their ability to release insulin properly. [17] NRF2 is also required for the pancreas to grow new beta cells when needed [18], and activating it has been shown to significantly reduce insulin resistance. [19, 20]

Cleaning out cellular junk. The third pathway is autophagy, the process cells use to break down and recycle damaged parts, including worn-out mitochondria. Mild oxidative signals are one of the main triggers that switch autophagy on. This process is essential for keeping beta cells healthy, and problems with autophagy show up in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. [21] Autophagy also clears out a toxic, clumping protein that can build up in the pancreas and contribute to diabetes if left unchecked. [22] Other studies show that boosting this cleanup process protects insulin-producing cells from damage in Type 1 diabetes models. [23]

What Ozone Therapy Teaches Us

Because large clinical trials of chlorine dioxide for diabetes do not exist yet, researchers can look at a very similar therapy that has already been tested extensively: medical ozone. Ozone and chlorine dioxide are chemical cousins. Both are mild oxidants that work by sending small, controlled stress signals into the body rather than causing direct damage. [24, 25] Ozone is a slightly stronger oxidant, while chlorine dioxide is gentler, which may make it easier to tolerate for everyday use in therapeutic doses. [26]

Ozone Already Improves Blood Sugar in Real Patients

A well known study published in the European Journal of Pharmacology treated diabetic patients who had foot infections with ozone therapy. Their blood sugar control improved, oxidative stress markers normalized, and fewer patients needed amputations compared to those who did not receive ozone. [27, 28, 29] Other studies found that ozone lowered HbA1c in an obese diabetic patient [29], and a larger review of multiple studies found that ozone therapy consistently improved diabetic foot ulcer healing, shortened hospital stays, and lowered blood glucose. [30, 31]

How Ozone Pulls This Off

One key mechanism involves a molecule called 2,3-DPG, found inside red blood cells. This molecule helps blood release oxygen more easily into tissues that need it. Ozone therapy increases 2,3-DPG levels, helping starved tissues like the feet and even the pancreas get more oxygen. [32, 33] This matters because diabetics often suffer from poor circulation, and better oxygen delivery to the pancreas could support healthier insulin release.

Ozone also flips the same NRF2 antioxidant switch discussed earlier, while simultaneously turning down a separate switch called NF-kappaB, which drives chronic inflammation. [26] A detailed 2025 review confirmed that low-dose ozone reduces the same inflammatory chemicals, TNF-alpha, IL-1beta, and IL-6, that are known to cause insulin resistance and damage beta cells. [34] NRF2 and PGC-1alpha also work together as a team, meaning that turning on one supports the other, doubling the benefit for mitochondria. [35]

Ozone additionally nudges immune macrophages toward their calmer, healing mode, the same shift seen with NP001, and suppresses a dangerous inflammatory alarm system called the NLRP3 inflammasome, which is now recognized as a direct cause of beta cell damage in both types of diabetes. [34, 36, 37, 38] On top of all this, ozone therapy has repeatedly been shown to speed up healing of diabetic foot wounds by boosting blood flow and collagen growth [39, 40, 41].

Putting the Pieces Together

When you line up all of this evidence, a clear pattern emerges. Chlorite-based compounds work on diabetes from several angles at the same time, rather than targeting just one broken piece.

Calming inflammation: shifting immune cells away from the aggressive mode that drives insulin resistance and beta cell destruction [9, 10]

Repairing energy production: triggering the cell’s natural rebuilding process for damaged mitochondria [11, 12, 35]

Refreshing the blood: clearing out damaged red blood cells and encouraging healthier ones, which improves circulation [32, 33, 38]

Protecting cells from the inside: switching on natural cleanup and antioxidant systems that guard beta cells from stress [17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23]

Mirroring a proven therapy: matching many of the same biological effects already documented for ozone, a related and well-studied oxidative treatment [24, 25, 26, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 41]

This is very different from most diabetes medications, which usually work on just one target. A drug that lowers blood sugar in one way rarely also fixes inflammation, mitochondria, and blood cell health at the same time.

What People Are Reporting Through Anectdotal Testimonials

While anecdotal testimonials cannot substitute for controlled clinical trials, the pattern of reports from individuals using chlorine dioxide for various conditions consistently includes dramatic improvements in blood glucose control. Over the past six years I have compiled numerous anecdotal reports of apparent reversal of Type II diabetes, and also a significant improvement in Type I diabetes blood sugar control and Hemoglobin-a1C values. Below are a compilation of anecdotal reports that provide a good overview of the improvements that can be achieved when people use chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite protocols.

Anecdotal Testimonials

Testimonial 1: UNCONTROLLED DIABETES NOW WELL CONTROLLED

“Started MMS about a month ago. I have had uncontrollable diabetes for years. I have now reduced my insulin to just a small amount as my sugar levels were dropping too low. After decades of fighting this I am now staying in the normal to upper 100 range where before I was in a greater than 250 average. I am astounded.”

‼️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 2: BLINDNESS REVERSED, DIABETES IMPROVED, AND BACK PAIN CURED

I received this email below from a ophthalmologist in (country of origin deleted)

“Dear nurse

It is almost a year since I began on the CDS road, since I read your book.

One of my diabetic patients came for consultation yesterday

Diabetic, using insulin, Metformin, yet uncontrolled diabetes

She came for the first time , 03 months ago, seeing just 1%, she was really blind because of dense vitreous hemorrhage.

I recommended eye surgery, vitrectomy, but

She has no resources.

What do I do???

I told her she could try using CDS , Chlorine Dioxide (Only used protocol C). Now 3 months later, she has has incredible benefits, incredible !!!!

1 . She is seeing again, 70% of vision

2. Diabetes is now controlled , she had to reduce her insulin , a lot.

3. I didn’t know, but she had a herniated disc, a lot of pain, used Pregabalin, Duloxetine.

Now Pain gone, no pain, no medication

I almost did not believe!

She has her live back again!

Thanks a lot for your book

Thanks to you I can help patients without resources

(name removed) MD

Ophthalmologist

(Country name deleted)

Testimonial 3: HYPERGLYCEMIA AND PRE-DIABETES REVERSED

“My testimonial about using CDS:

A few years ago, I was diagnosed as hyperglycaemic and pre-diabetic. I’ve been working on my nutrition to keep full-blown Diabetes at bay for quite some time, without seeing any positive changes to my fasting glucose levels for my efforts. Soooo, I recently had blood work done for another matter and my doctor was shocked to see my glucose levels were the lowest they’ve been in years. They asked what I had suddenly done differently to alter the results. The only thing I can contribute it to is my, now regular use, of CDS—about 6-8mths’ effort. I’m so stoked! CDS really is the Universal Antidote.”

‼️▶️Source Link

Testimonial 4: TYPE 2 DIABETES IMPROVING

“I’m overweight, developed type 2 diabetes. Was on 2000 mg of metformin a day, tired of the side effects. On the suggestion of my cardiologist, switched to Jardiance. But with Jardiance my A1c claimed to 7.8. Been on MMS 1000 protocol for a month and a half now and my blood test results shows my A1c dropped to 6.5, it was 6.8 with metformin.”

‼️▶️Source Message

Testimonial 5: DIABETES AND ARTHRITIS IMPROVING

“We got the results of my dad’s A1C. I definitely think the DMSO helped him. April it was 11.7 and now it’s 7.7. After the first couple of weeks he started taking 1ml of DMSO twice a day. Now he’s taking it 3-4 times per day. He’s still drinking CDS in between meals. His aches and pains are completely gone. His knees don’t hurt anymore and neither does his lower back.”

Protocol C

‼️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 6: TYPE 2 DIABETES REVERSED

“a family member who has diabetes type 2 has been taking mms drops for 3 months and no longer takes insulin,he has successfully brought his blood sugars down between 7-9 mml daily from high 20ies for yrs. Now he’s worried that his blood sugars are too low and have been dropping to between 3.5 to 2.5 , dangerous levels. Hes only been taking 1 activated drop a day .He in turn eats what he can quickly to bring his sugars up. Does anyone have any experience in this area. Some suggest it’s pancreatic enzymes issue, any suggestions appreciated”

‼️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 7: TYPE 2 DIABETES REVERSED (A1C FROM 15 TO 6.2) IN 5 MONTHS

“I have helped my sister get rid of type 2 diabetes with a combination of MMS1 and healthy eating. We have to eat correctly with healthy foods to stop the rush of insulin everytime we eat the western diet. My sister was taking 60 units of insulin every night ... now her blood sugar is normal and her A1C went from 15 to 6.2. A healthy keto diet is what I had her on along with MMS1 once a day.”

“she called me from hospital bed Sept 2021 scared... I asked her if she was finally ready to listen to me... she said I will eat dog shit if you tell me too... Feb 2022 her A1c was 6.2, lost 8 lbs, no more insulin”

‼️▶️ Source Message 1

‼️▶️ Source Message 2

Testimonial 8: TYPE 2 DIABETES REVERSED

“Maria Evita Moreno Cornejo, diabetic mellitus type 2, since May 2015. She was on insulin. Her nephew gave her CDS. She took 1 ml 8 times per day. She felt very fatigued at first because she continued with insulin. Her previous levels were between 300 and 400. The doctor told her that only if she went down to 60 she could stop the insulin. After three months she was off insulin. The doctor told her he had never seen that before. He believed she did that just with her diet (she didn’t tell the doctor that she had taken CDS). Her initial reaction to CDS was diarrhea. She’s fine now. Her current maintenance dose is for activated drops of MMS.”

https://odysee.com/@cdscuramundial:4/TESTIMONIO-DIABETES-CDS-DIOXIDO-DE-CLORO:3

Testimonial 9: 17-YEAR CASE REPORTS LOWER INSULIN USE AFTER MMS

Transcript translated from Spanish:

(Full video at source link at the bottom of the testimony)

“For the same reason as she did, I want to give my testimony because I am also here now.

I was diagnosed with diabetes about 17 years ago. When they diagnosed me, my blood sugar was 350, which means the diabetes had probably been developing for years already. We started with pills, but after some time my blood sugar reached 500 and they put me on insulin. I have been on insulin for four years, but I could never accept the idea that one day my pancreas simply stopped working. I just could not get it into my head that I had to be diabetic for the rest of my life. No matter how many times they insisted, it never made sense to me.

Two months ago, through the son of a very good friend of mine, I received a video from Andrés. As soon as I heard it, I said to myself, “This is for me.” The next day I ordered the book by Jim Humble without hesitation, and within weeks I was already taking MMS.

Since I’m a bit of a daredevil and I’m tired of so much nonsense, I started quite aggressively. Yes, I had my vomiting and everything that comes with it, but I kept insisting and continuing. About two weeks later I also did a parasite cleanse, and I passed some worms that were really something to see.

After about one month of taking MMS, my blood sugar levels began dropping dramatically. Before that I had to inject 18 or 20 units of insulin in the morning, 18 at midday, and 20 at night. Today I no longer inject insulin at midday. In the mornings I take only 4 units and at night I take 6. I cannot say my illness is completely gone yet, but it has improved tremendously.

Something very important also happened. After about 6 or 7 days of taking MMS, the diabetic gingivitis in my mouth disappeared. After about 8 or 9 days, the numb padded feeling that some diabetics get in their feet also began to change. The first thing that disappeared was the pain, and little by little the numbness faded away. Now I can feel my feet touching the ground again, something I had lost before. Conventional medicine has nothing for that.

So it not only improves diabetes, but it also corrects many of the complications caused by high blood sugar.

I thought it was important to talk about this because if there is a plague in our countries today, it is diabetes. Many people are condemned to live with something that, with proper parasite cleansing and taking a few drops regularly and with discipline, could possibly be solved. We do not necessarily have to be diabetic our entire lives.

There is a huge business built around us — tests, pens, strips, insulin, pills — things meant to keep us dependent for life. And that is all I wanted to say.”

‼️▶️ Source link

Testimonial 10: TYPE 1 DIABETES CURED

Note: This is not a typical outcome that I have seen and it’s the first type one diabetes cure with Chlorine Dioxide that I have seen. I think it probably depends upon the cause of the type one diabetes whether or not it will cure it.

“Diabetes 1 Cured!

Hi Mark Praise God for his healing and miracle on Matthew. As Ron has suggested that I need to share Matthew’s miracle healing with you. I am so sorry it has taken me awhile to get back to you but it has been quite busy for me, plus I am trying to deal with my 15 year son who is starting to explore this world not as parents always expected. Matthew Fa’anunu is 10 years old from Vava’u, Tonga. He was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetic in January 2018, a very rare disease not common with the Polynesian people. He was hospitalized for 3 weeks and he was hyperglycemia. The doctor advised my family that’s Matthew’s pancreas is totally damaged, and he would be on insulin injection for the rest of his life. I had to monitor his sugar level by measuring it at 7.a.m, 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily plus recording

all his food intake and regular clinic appointment. Matthew was re-admitted to the hospital as he was consuming the wrong foods at school and went through hyperglycemia again. He was in the hospital for 2 weeks. He was on insulin all right through until I met Ron Pringle in September in Vava’u. He shared with me about MMS and I immediately joined Ron in taking the MMS both for myself and also for my son Matthew. I continued to measure his blood sugar as usual and finally decided to take him off the insulin on the 1st week of

October. Matthew will be 7th week this Saturday without the insulin, which is a MIRACLE. His blood sugar has never gone above 6.2 (BSL) so far, even he had enjoyed coconut cake and chocolate brownie. Matthew is a blessing and MMS IS TRULY A MIRACLE. I am so grateful to God that Ron was sent to us. Matthew is now a very happy young boy free of insulin injection which he complained about. I am so grateful for this healing and curing of Matthew’s Type 1 Diabetic with MMS. Imagine if the world knows about this, and what MMS can do. I am a firm believer of MMS and am promoting it in Tonga. I am yet to get the sodium chlorite from USA as I have asked my sister to order for me. I want to share with you the miracle happened to my son Matthew. My family is all on MMS. As for me, I have lost weight and also my aching joints are no longer in pain. I am very active now, thanks to MMS.”

‼️▶️ Source Link

Testimonial 11: TYPE 2 DIABETES GREATLY IMPROVED

“My Dad is 84 and is thankfully listening to me and allow me to guide him with clo2 usage after he witness my personal healing of a serious colon disease using mms and CDS (unlike most people I know who think I am crazy, and discount my own personal healing as “antiodotal” and think i am blowing smoke lol. It is sad for me to see them suffer over their ignorance and stupidity! ) He had a lot of artritic pain that is now gone! and even better yet, in the last few years he has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and it is now close to being totally eradicated from his body. Before using The Universal Antidote he was using 2 metformin pills per day and still had his blood sugar too high. I forget his exact blood sugar numbers but I can find out. Now after about 5 months and buidling up to about 20 to 30 ML of CDS and 5 drops of stomach activated mms per day he is only using 1/4 of a pill of metformin two times per day, 25% of his previous amounts and his blood sugar levels are low and in the normal range! As I’ve heard many other total diabetic healing testimonies using mms, I expect a full recovery and my Dad to totally eradicate type 2 diabetes from his body with more time! He said he noticed the biggest improvement to his blood sugar levels when he started adding the mms drops which he added to a built up level of around 30ml of CDS per day. I plan to encourage him to lower his CDS intake to around 10 to 15 ML and raise the drops 10 to 15 next. I leaned from Scott that 1 drop of mms equals about 2 to 2.5 ML of CDS and I’ve also learned that 50 to 70 ML of CDS (or 30 drops of mms)per day is enough with 70 being on the high side. I am convinced that the drops are more effective for disorders that are deeper in the body than CDS, as I have witnessed in my own body that mms has a different effect than CDS, however; I feel both are powerful and both have their place. I don’t think anyone knows exactly why and how clo2 can eradicate the dis-ease state of the body and just about every symptoms of a dis-ease state known to man (symptoms that the medical cartel label as the “disease”) such as diabetes, like why does a pancreas that quit producing insulin start producing it again, but I don’t think that matters. What matters is that it does! Ill keep everyone posted on my Dads diabetes status.”

Source: this came from a private chat group (see image)

Testimonial 12: DIABETES IMPROVING

Short history, was healthy 5 years ago in May with an A1C of 5.0 and fasting glucose level of 104. In November of the same year, hospitialized with glucose of 850+ and A1C of 12.5. That is only 5 months, not the normal 10 – 12 years before failing to insulin. I immediately was insulin dependent, which I kept tight control of the glucose levels

I stumbled accross MMS a year ago, and just last month started on MMS due to a bad flu bug. Did the Clara 6 and 6 protocol, and poof, no flu the next day. So, I did 6 drops in the morning and 6 in the evening and after a week noticed that I had to dial the insulin usage down. Then I read the full protocol 1000, I started that 3 weeks ago, and had a doc visit today. My A1C is back to 5.0, and I was taken off all insulin. I am still taking Metformin to protect the kidneys that are stressed (blood work). I also have hyper-tension, which is not under control yet. This is a work in progress, as I am beginning to start MMS2 to speed things up.

I will update again when I am off all diabetic meds, and hopefully blood pressure meds as well. Side note, I had a gall bladder attack last month, and have several stones, largest is 12 mm. Since starting protocol 1000 I have had no acute attacks.

‼️▶️ Source Link

Testimonial 13: TYPE 1 DIABETES WELL CONTROLLED. USES UNACTIVATED SODIUM CHLORITE

This is two testimonials for the same person (JC)

“I’ve been a Type 1 Diabetic for over 30 years. Taking Chlorine Dioxide has taken my Diabetic A1C scores to the next level. A normal heathy person will typically have an A1C score of 5.5%.

A Type 1 or 2 Diabetic with a score of 7% and below is considered under good control. However, I honestly believe a score above 6% is considered poor control.

Chlorine Dioxide has not cured my Type 1 Diabetes yet, but it has greatly improved my A1C score. My last results were 5.7%. That’s only two tenths of a percent (0.2%) from a perfect score. Although I am Type 1, they classify me as a pre-diabetic. See attached lab results for the proof.

Chlorine Dioxide works.”

The conversation below, I had back-and-forth with a admin in one of the Chlorine Dioxide groups. This person is a Type 1 Diabetic.

Me:

Hi JC,

How do you use Chlorine Dioxide to keep your A1c prediabetic? What is your regimen?

JC:

“I typically take three drops of MMS per dose, about four times per day (my maintenance protocol). The solution I use contains 22.4% Sodium Chlorite. Instead of adding an acid activator, I allow my stomach’s Hydrochloric Acid to react with the Sodium Chlorite, which in turn produces Chlorine Dioxide gas.

From my personal experience as someone with Type 1 diabetes, I’ve noticed that maintaining lower A1C levels is closely tied to understanding glycation. Glycation occurs when excess glucose attaches to hemoglobin inside the red blood cell. This process increases the percentage of glycated hemoglobin, which is what an A1C test measures.

Higher A1C levels (generally 7% or above) indicate greater glycation. When hemoglobin becomes glycated, its structure and electrical charge distribution change, which increases its affinity for oxygen. In other words, hemoglobin holds onto oxygen more tightly and releases less of it to tissues. Reduced oxygen delivery over time can contribute to long term diabetic complications involving nerves, kidneys, eyes, and the cardiovascular system.

When I use MMS consistently, my A1C levels range between 5.6 and 5.7 which classifies me as a prediabetic. This relates to how glycation affects hemoglobin’s flexibility and charge characteristics, which in turn influences oxygen release. Lower glycation means better oxygen delivery and potentially less stress on tissues that are vulnerable in diabetes.”

Me:

“That’s great! So you just take the three drops in a cup of water four times per day?

You’ve never felt like that has been too much for your body to handle? That’s quite a bit of sodium chloride on a daily basis. Do you ever take breaks? What about antioxidants or supplementing with things that make sure to replenish your glutathione?”

JC:

“Yes, three drops of MMS in two ounces of filter water per dose, four times per day. I have never felt the need to slowdown or take breaks as my body handles it well.

I take high quality supplements in the morning and evening. I reserve antioxidant supplements for the evening so they have less interaction with the chlorine dioxide I use during the day.”

Me:

I hope it’s OK to ask you a few more questions. I’m just fascinated by the effect on the A1c and diabetes in general and would like to understand it better.

Do you notice an effect on your blood sugars or more so on your A1c?

Also, does it seem to help regulate the blood or more so just affect the glycated hemoglobin.

Do you have a strict diet on top of using the sodium chlorite.

Do you always make sure to take it on an empty stomach or does that seem to matter?

I’m hoping that you can answer these questions because I get asked so many questions about type one and type two diabetes and the use of Chlorine Dioxide and it would be great to have detailed information from someone who has direct experience. 🙏🏻

JC:

“Q: Do you notice an effect on your blood sugars or more so on your A1c?

A: Ever since I started taking Sodium Chlorite (Chlorine Dioxide) I have seen great improvements with my daily blood glucose levels. Also, I have seen glucose numbers increase when I don’t follow my maintenance protocol (3 drops of MMS per dose / four times per day). My A1C is where I see the biggest improvement. It’s also the reason why I believe I have no diabetic complications as I explained above.

Q: Also, does it seem to help regulate the blood or more so just affect the glycated hemoglobin.

A: Sodium Chlorite (Chlorine Dioxide) has helped me with both as explained above.

Q: Do you have a strict diet on top of using the sodium chlorite.

A: Yes, I have had a very strict diet for the last 35 years with my Type 1 Diabetes. However, Sodium Chlorite (Chlorine Dioxide) has helped me maintain tighter blood glucose level as explained above.

Q: Do you always make sure to take it on an empty stomach or does that seem to matter?

A: No, it really doesn’t matter, but I usually wait a half hour before or after eating and taking my Sodium Chlorite (Chlorine Dioxide).“

Testimonial 14: DIABETES MUCH BETTER CONTROLLED

“Just my own experience: Jim Humble’s mold/fungus protocol saved my life. I had been diagnosed with COPD. By the 2nd day my lungs completely cleared as did my sinuses. Sometimes these protocols will heal more than just a few symptoms.

During that protocol I believe I killed off candida that was systemic to my body. I was diagnosed with diabetes 2. I was having my blood A1C tested quarterly. My last test before starting MMS1 was 9.3. I started the protocol for MMS1 and then did the mold/fungus protocol.

After clearing my lungs and myriad other earth shattering healing, I went for quarterly blood work. A1C crashed from 9.3 to 6.4. That is when I knew the doctors were quacks.

They only know what they have been taught. There’s a whole world of healing in herbs and plants they have no knowledge of.

My latest find is that high doses of curcumin will heal spike protein. No kidding”

‼️️➡️Source Link

Testimonial 15: HEMOGLOBIN A1C GREATLY IMPROVED

“I never managed to do it for 8 hours in a row. Rarely did it 8 times in one day. But when I had my next 6 month lab work & check up, my A1C was in normal range for first time many years and my high PSA (indicator of possible prostate cancer) reading had lowered, back into normal range.”

‼️▶️ Source link

These reports are consistent with the mechanisms described in this article. The combination of improved mitochondrial function, reduced inflammation, enhanced tissue oxygenation, and normalized glucose metabolism could explain the rapid improvements in blood sugar control observed anecdotally.

The Protocols

From a review of anecdotal reports, there are three core protocols that appear to achieve similarly effective results: MMS1 Protocol, CDS Protocol, and Sodium Chlorite Protocol. It is up to the individual to choose their preference.

Curious Note: If I were diabetic and needed to use one of these protocols on a permanent basis, I would likely choose the Sodium Chlorite Protocol. This is because sodium chlorite, in its unactivated form, is completely tasteless. If, for some reason, I was not achieving the results I needed with the unactivated form, then I would try one of the other protocols.

The goal is to use the lowest possible dose to achieve the greatest possible effect on blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c. One way this objective can more likely be achieved is by following the three golden rules established for use with all chlorine dioxide protocols.

The Three Golden Rules Adapted for Diabetes

Rule 1:

Is your blood sugar improving at your current dose? Do not change anything. Continue with what you are doing.

Rule 2:

Feeling worse? Experiencing prolonged nausea or severe diarrhea? Reduce your intake by 50% (but continue taking it).

Rule 3:

Blood sugar not improving and not feeling worse? If there are no signs of improvement, proceed with the next dosage increase.

Once an ideal blood sugar average and hemoglobin A1c are achieved, an individualized maintenance protocol can be developed. Each person has a unique biochemical makeup, and an individualized daily plan of action will likely be necessary to ensure good outcomes for blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c.

MMS1 Protocol

The ideal starting approach is the Starting Procedure followed by Protocol 1000. After completing 14 to 21 days of Protocol 1000, there should be a significant improvement in blood sugar regulation and, within approximately one month, a significant improvement in hemoglobin A1c.

Due to wide variability in individual metabolic states, an individualized maintenance protocol should be adopted with the goal of maintaining optimized blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c. Some individuals may only need to follow the maintenance protocol 2 to 3 times per week, while others may require a daily protocol. This variation is influenced by metabolic flexibility and other factors such as diet and exercise. By the time you have completed Protocol 1000, you should have a good sense of how your body responds to CD and can transition to maintenance by tapering the dose while monitoring blood glucose and A1c.

CDS Protocol

If using CDS, the ideal starting approach is Protocol S followed by Protocol C. After completing 14 to 21 days of Protocol C, there should be a significant improvement in blood sugar regulation and, within approximately one month, a significant improvement in hemoglobin A1c.

Due to wide variability in individual metabolic states, an individualized maintenance protocol should be adopted with the goal of maintaining optimized blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c. Some individuals may only need to follow the maintenance protocol 2 to 3 times per week, while others may require a daily protocol. This variation is influenced by metabolic flexibility and other factors such as diet and exercise. By the time you have completed Protocol C, you should have a good sense of how your body responds to CDS and can transition to maintenance by tapering the dose while monitoring blood glucose and A1c.

Sodium Chlorite Protocol

Some individuals have used what is referred to as Protocol 1. This protocol utilizes sodium chlorite in its unactivated form. Initially, this protocol is carried out identically to the Starting Procedure followed by Protocol 1000. The only difference is that unactivated sodium chlorite is used rather than activating it with an acid activator.

After completing 14 to 21 days of this protocol, there should be a significant improvement in blood sugar regulation and, within approximately one month, a significant improvement in hemoglobin A1c.

Due to wide variability in individual metabolic states, an individualized maintenance protocol should be adopted with the goal of maintaining optimized blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c. Some individuals may only need to follow the maintenance protocol 2 to 3 times per week, while others may require a daily protocol. This variation is influenced by metabolic flexibility and other factors such as diet and exercise. By the time you have completed the protocol, you should have a good sense of how your body responds to unactivated sodium chlorite and can transition to maintenance by tapering the dose while monitoring blood glucose and A1c.

A detailed description of the maintenance protocol for unactivated sodium chlorite can be found in Testimonial 13 by JC, a Type 1 diabetic.

Why This Deserves a Closer Look

Diabetes is not just a blood sugar problem. It is a disease built from inflammation, damaged energy factories inside cells, and a body struggling to repair itself. The evidence gathered here, from real clinical trials of WF10 and NP001, from the science of mitohormesis, and from decades of ozone therapy research, points toward chlorine dioxide and sodium chlorite as compounds that appear work on several of these root causes simultaneously.

Given that chlorite-based medications are already approved and used clinically for diabetic foot ulcers in Thailand, the idea of studying these compounds further for diabetes is not far fetched. It fits squarely within mainstream biology and deserves a fair scientific hearing.

Readers who want the full technical detail, including every study cited here along with additional mechanisms, dosing protocols, and a deeper discussion of the remaining research questions, can find the complete long form article, “How Chlorine Dioxide Reverses Diabetes: The Science, Theory, Evidence, and Protocols,” for a full expert-level breakdown which will be released on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

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