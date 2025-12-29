Summary Report on Patient’s Recovery from Lady Windermere Syndrome

Note: Lady Windermere syndrome is a specific type of lung infection caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC), a nontuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) found in soil and water. It typically affects elderly, thin, non-smoking women without prior lung disease or weakened immunity, often involving bronchiectasis (widened, damaged airways) and nodules primarily in the right middle lobe or lingula (part of the left upper lobe).) This is a chlorine dioxide testimony of the mother of @margaretannaalice, a friend and author here on Substack.

Prior to starting chlorine dioxide treatment, her mother was very sick and weak. She suffered from constant coughing fits—some so bad they left her exhausted and unable to sleep properly. Her oxygen levels were alarmingly low (around 86%), and she had lost a significant amount of weight. Her pulmonologist believed she had a Pseudomonas infection and advised her to take ciprofloxacin or go to the hospital for IV antibiotics. Because she had reacted badly to a similar drug before, her daughter sought a second opinion from a pulmonologist friend, who determined the problem was likely Lady Windermere syndrome. Under guidance, she began a slow and gentle treatment plan in January 2025 that included chlorine dioxide (also known as MMS) first taken orally in tiny amounts, then later through inhaling mist from a nebulizer and soaking in MMS baths and foot baths. In February 2025, she began incorporating DMSO into the nebulizing and baths to enhance MMS absorption and noticed further improvements after that.

Her daughter helped adjust doses based on how she felt and monitored her oxygen levels. Within only a few days of beginning treatment, she had her first day without a coughing fit in months, and she was able to lie down without coughing. Within a week, her oxygen levels began to climb back into the mid‑90s, and they eventually reached a new baseline of 97–98%.

Over the next several weeks and months, she steadily regained her strength. She initially gained back around three pounds, later reaching a ten-pound increase by December 2025. Several days after starting treatment, she was able to perform activities like housework, attending church, gardening, and exercise without getting winded or having coughing spells. Her follow‑up CT scans in April and November 2025 showed her lung condition remained stable and had not worsened. Her pulmonologist noted that her lungs sounded clear and her oxygen was normal (97–99%). He detected no crackling or wheezing. Because she had improved so markedly, the pulmonologist recommended de-escalating her treatment to an annual CT scan and exam.

Today, her breathing is strong; her coughing spells are far shorter and less frequent; and her energy levels are significantly higher than they were prior to her treatment. Because Lady Windermere syndrome is typically a long-term condition, she continues with mild maintenance treatments involving nebulizing MMS, DMSO, and saline one to two times a day and a daily foot soak. She remains substantially improved without any major side effects or relapses. In late December 2025, she reported that she is “Feeling a thousand times better than I was a year ago!”

For details about her case and course of treatment, see Margaret Anna Alice’s article Lady Windermere’s Scan

Protocols Used:

Nebulizer Protocol

Foot-soak Protocol

Bath Protocol

Low and Slow Starting Protocol