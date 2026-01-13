The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ja.son's avatar
Ja.son
1d

I love this topic. Another great post! Also, I’m curious to see if there’s any research or benefits for hair loss/micro circulation to scalp and hair follicles. 😊

Reply
Share
1 reply by Curious Outlier
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
1d

Interesting. I laid off RIC for awhile. It felt as though it had stopped having an effect. At any rate, I will be starting up again.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Curious Outlier and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Curious Outlier · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture