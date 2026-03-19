This is my fifth article in this Forbidden Chlorine Dioxide Documentaries Series. This documentary is of particular note because it was the catalyst that awakened me to part of my calling and to the understanding that I had been duped by propaganda, driven by the mainstream media and USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

I’m going to give you part of the backstory that was not included in my documentary The Universal Antidote. So to begin, I want to quote from that documentary, which will be covered more thoroughly in a later article. If you don’t want to read the excerpt from the documentary and the backstory, you can scroll to the bottom to watch the “Quantum Leap” Documentary.

The Universal Antidote Documentary Excerpt:

In 2015, I stumbled upon information about an alleged “miracle supplement” called mms or miracle mineral solution. I’m a critical care nurse, and have worked in the healthcare field for 25 years. I’ve seen a lot of snake oil salesmen in my time, and I’m always skeptical when I hear of any medicine that is called a miracle and it has been my strongly held belief that if something is too good to be true it usually is. I was promptly scared away from MMS after watching a documentary on YouTube called “The Church of Bleach.” This documentary, along with several others, was designed to scare people away from this substance and make anyone who would consider using it seem to be a member of a cult group at best or end up with death by poisoning at worst. It was not until three years later, in early 2018, that my eyes would be opened to the truth of what this miracle mineral supplement was all about. From this point forward I’ll refer to MMS as chlorine dioxide its proper chemical name. I would like to start by telling you how I was first introduced to MMS. A friend came to visit in early 2016. She told me about someone she knew who had spent over a decade in Africa doing missionary work and helping people with all kinds of health problems. She gave me his number and said I should give him a call and talk to him about his experiences. I gave Dave the missionary a call. I’ve changed his name in order to protect his missionary work in Africa. So I spent about 20 minutes on the phone with Dave. That was in 2016. I didn’t really get much out of the conversation at the time because I didn’t know much about the topics and alternative remedies that he was talking about. He told me about his use of what he called MMS, it’s amazing effectiveness, and how he was helping people in some of the poorest regions of Africa. About a year and a half later in 2018, I ran across a video titled “Quantum Leap.” This video was a documentary that included interviews with people who had been cured of both minor and serious diseases using MMS. After spending 25 years in the health care field as a nurse, I was very skeptical and found it incredibly difficult to believe that so many people had been cured by a single substance. However, as I watched, my mind raced back to the conversation with Dave the missionary and the pieces began to fall together. I called my friend back and got Dave’s phone number again. It just so happened that he was back in the US on leave from his missionary work in Africa, and I was able to contact him. Dave and I again talked on the phone for about 30 minutes. The stories of cured diseases were very similar to the stories that were related in the Quantum Leap video. That conversation set me on a two-year journey to discover the truth of chlorine dioxide for myself. Over the next two years I set out to prove to myself once and for all if this substance was truly a miracle or truly the poison that the mainstream media was making it out to be.

The Back Story

In 2015, when I first heard about MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) and Chlorine Dioxide, I was quickly scared away from it. At the time, I had been helping my mother explore alternative cancer therapies during her ongoing battle with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, a fight she had been waging for nearly four years. Early on, she had asked me to help her research alternatives because she was afraid of chemotherapy and radiation.

I have always been open to natural and alternative medicine, and it has been a genuine fascination throughout my nursing career, one that led to a fair amount of self-experimentation. Part of that fascination, I think, stems from seeing how rarely standard allopathic medicine actually makes people well. Modern medicine often applies a Band-Aid to symptoms without addressing the root cause of disease. Antibiotics and surgery have undoubtedly saved countless lives, but the dramatic rise in chronic disease never seems to get addressed at its source.

While researching options for my mother, I came across Chlorine Dioxide but was quickly overwhelmed by the “bleach and dangerous poison” narrative surrounding it. Not wanting to waste precious time chasing something that seemed both fringe and potentially dangerous, I abandoned the idea entirely. My mother passed away less than two years later, never having had the chance to try it. I came to Chlorine Dioxide with deep skepticism and fear, scared off by propaganda before I ever gave it a real look.

It was my initial fear of Chlorine Dioxide, followed by my introduction to Dave the Missionary, and finally watching the Quantum Leap documentary, that awakened me to the truth about this compound. I then spent nearly three years researching and producing my own documentary, The Universal Antidote.

The Quantum Leap Documentary

The Quantum Leap documentary about MMS is a roughly one-hour film released in 2016, produced and directed by entrepreneur Kacper Maciej Postawski in collaboration with Mark Grenon and Jim Humble.

Upon release, the film went viral quickly, garnering over 250,000 views in its first year before YouTube removed it. It has since been re-uploaded countless times on platforms such as Rumble, BitChute, and Odysee, with Postawski estimating that millions of people worldwide have ultimately seen it. Within just two weeks of launch, payment processors froze his funds, cutting off revenue from a companion $50 video education series featuring Grenon. The documentary was eventually translated into over a dozen languages, including Arabic.languages, including Arabic.

The documentary tells the story of Jim Humble and Mark Grenon, men who were instrumental in spreading knowledge and awareness to the general public about MMS, also known as chlorine dioxide. The documentary was fairly sensational, and the testimonials that were provided were truly remarkable, and this sparked my curiosity. However, I felt that the documentary lacked explanations for how one substance could almost miraculously cure so many diseases. It also did not provide any information about safety and efficacy concerns. That said, this documentary was not produced with the intention of informing professional healthcare providers about safety, efficacy, or mechanisms of action — and this is what ultimately led me to the decision to produce another documentary providing the information I felt was lacking.

Quantum Leap is definitely a documentary worth watching, but if you are a healthcare provider or someone with a scientific, “prove it to me” personality, you will need more than this. I would encourage you to watch it, but stay tuned for the next article in this series, in which we will be covering The Universal Antidote: The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide.