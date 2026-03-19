The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

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Kim's avatar
Kim
11h

Thank you for serving people in this way!! You have sacrificed so much time and probably money to get the word out. THANK YOU!

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
10hEdited

Thank you. This substack is one I am happy to financially support. I have had to cut back recently.

Like you, I have been open to alternative medicine most of my life. Back in the late 1970's I found a practitioner who agreed to talk to my mother who had inoperable cancer. The person was terrified they might be reported as the FDA was at the time vigorously attacking even supplements truthfully promoted after studies. My mother spoke to the person, but ultimately decided to go the allopathic route. Chemo had at the time about a 2% success rate, and she died. I don't know if this approach would have helped her though I have heard of success stories.

The problem is alternative treatments have been supressed by a rigid and corrupt FDA. I laud RFK Jr's efforts, but even now attacks on dessicated porcine thryroid medication and homeopathics show that, as influence in some areas is reduced, the institution works to expand in areas it did not go after before. Both of these have directly affected or will affect my health, along with the other deaths and suffering the it's caused, I can't adequately express how much I detest the FDA. I'd rather the whole organization had been legally deauthorized and broken up into a few remaining areas.

Desperate people hear about alternatives for the first time, so there is no background for them to believe the treatments will help. The Internet, sites like Rumble and Substack, have been instrumental in bringing alternative treatments and hidden studies to the public. But the sudden knowledge of them, without having had the luxury of time to study them, keeps desperate people wary of using them.

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