Today, (regardless if it’s exactly the correct day) we celebrate the birth Jesus Christ, who is the true universal antidote for all who will believe on Him for the forgiveness of our sins. Jesus came into the world and gave Himself to set the captives free and redeem humanity from the curse of sin and give everlasting life for all who call on Him. Trust in Him today and receive the greatest Christmas gift of all.

‭‭Luke‬ ‭2‬:‭10‬-‭14‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

“Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.” And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!””

My favorite Christmas Hymn

“O come, Thou Rod of Jesse, free

Thine own from Satan’s tyranny;

From depths of hell Thy people save,

And give them victory o’er the grave.

Rejoice! Rejoice! Emmanuel

Shall come to thee, O Israel.”