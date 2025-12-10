Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

A full-body MMS1 bath covers more skin and is typically considered the most comprehensive way to use this method. However, not everyone has access to a bathtub, enough clean water, or the ability to safely get in and out of a tub. Also, there are some that have such high sensitivities that even a full bath can cause strong unwanted detox reactions.

The MMS1 foot bath offers a practical, scalable alternative. It allows for meaningful exposure through the feet and lower legs while using less water and less physical effort.

Why consider a foot bath?

A foot bath is particularly useful if:

You do not have a bathtub.

You have mobility challenges and cannot step into a tub.

You need a smaller, more controlled volume of water.

You want something simple, relaxing, and easy to repeat.

Sensitivity that requires smaller exposures.

You are nervous about taking MMS1 internally. The foot bath is a simple way to get some benefit from chlorine dioxide.

The skin on the feet, ankles, and lower legs tends to be thicker and more resilient than areas like the chest or groin. For this reason, the same MMS1 drop amounts used in a full bath are also appropriate for a foot bath.

Basic MMS1 foot bath setup

You can think of the foot bath as a “concentrated” version of the full bath, focused on the lower extremities.

Materials:

A small plastic basin or tub that can hold water up to ankle height.

Warm water (as clean as possible; consider water quality and any chlorine/fluoride issues).

MMS and activator.

Optional: DMSO (if you are already experienced and have tolerated MMS1 baths well).

Step‑by‑step:

Fill the basin with warm water to ankle height. The temperature should be comfortably warm, not scalding. Activate MMS as usual. (*Be careful not to breathe the concentrated CLO2 gas) Start with 20 activated drops for your first foot bath.

Wait 30 seconds to ensure it turns amber. Add the activated MMS1 to the basin and mix gently. Place your feet in the basin.

Ensure the tops, soles, and sides of the feet are submerged.

If possible, include the ankles and lower legs. Remain in the foot bath for about 20 minutes.

As with the full bath, you can gradually increase from 20 to 40 to 60 activated drops in future sessions, as tolerated.

Adding DMSO to a foot bath

If you have already used MMS1 baths and tolerated them well, you may choose to introduce DMSO to the foot bath for enhanced absorption.

Follow the same progressive ratio:

Start with half as many drops of DMSO as MMS1 drops.

Over time, gradually increase to a maximum of 3 drops of DMSO per 1 drop of MMS1.

Do not exceed this ratio.

Example:

3‑drop MMS1 dose → 9 drops DMSO (3 DMSO per 1 MMS1 drop).

20‑drop MMS1 dose → up to 60 drops DMSO.

As always, monitor your skin and systemic responses carefully, and adjust frequency or dose if needed. Always follow the three golden rules.

Variations for limited water or expanded coverage

There are two particularly useful variations on the basic foot bath.

Low‑water “compress” method

If water is scarce, you can use much less volume and still get good contact:

Use just enough solution to cover the soles of the feet.

Place a cloth or washcloth over the tops of the feet and ankles.

Let the cloth soak up the solution while some water remains under the feet.

This functions as a localized compress, increasing contact between the MMS solution and the skin without requiring a full basin of water.

Deeper soak (calf or knee level)

If you want more coverage:

Use a deeper container, such as a bucket or tall bin.

Fill it so that the water reaches the calves or even the knees.

Add MMS1 using the same dosing rules (up to 60 activated drops per bath, plus DMSO if you are using it).

This approach increases the total skin area exposed to MMS1 and can be especially useful for lower‑body concerns or generalized support.

How often to use foot baths

Foot baths can be used with similar frequency to full baths, adjusting for your goals and tolerance:

For active issues: 1–3 times per day, within the 60‑drop limit.

For general detox or support: a few times per week, or as needed.

Some people alternate: full bath one day, foot bath the next. Others rely primarily on foot baths for convenience and mobility reasons.

What’s next in the series

In Part 3 of this series, we will cover some testimonials for both the bath protocol and foot soak protocol, address common questions and advanced considerations, including when to choose foot baths versus full baths, how to decide when to add DMSO, and how to integrate these baths into a broader wellness strategy.

If you have specific questions or experiences with MMS1 baths or foot baths, you can share them in the comments or reply directly to this post. Selected questions may be included (anonymously or with your permission) in the FAQ.