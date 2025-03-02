Once in a while I get inspired and write some poetry.

Pandemic Proof

People round the world

Are finding out the truth.

About a simple substance

That makes us pandemic proof.

No bad virus or bacteria

Can survive when it's around

If it's used appropriately

The results are quite profound

This substance is not new

For decades it's been hidden

The FDA and big pharma

Gnash their teeth because it's not forbidden.

I've seen it cure malaria

And typhoid is no match

Small pox and the plague

It can easily dispatch

What this stuff can do

Cannot be overstated.

A universal antidote

By NASA it was rated.

But now the powers that be

Tell you it's a poisonous bleach.

To hide it's true potential

And keep it out of reach.

Since they really need it

But want to keep its powers concealed

They have put a plan in place

To ensure it's not revealed

They make you think it's poison

And to drink it you would die

Don't believe their propaganda

See through this terrible lie.

Pandemic proof the world would be

Is why this poem's wrote

I hope that one and all can have

The Universal Antidote.

WRITTEN BY: The Curious Outlier

-------

The universal antidote is chlorine dioxide.

Visit https://TheUniversalAntidote.com for free information and be PANDEMIC PROOF.