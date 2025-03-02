Once in a while I get inspired and write some poetry.
Pandemic Proof
People round the world
Are finding out the truth.
About a simple substance
That makes us pandemic proof.
No bad virus or bacteria
Can survive when it's around
If it's used appropriately
The results are quite profound
This substance is not new
For decades it's been hidden
The FDA and big pharma
Gnash their teeth because it's not forbidden.
I've seen it cure malaria
And typhoid is no match
Small pox and the plague
It can easily dispatch
What this stuff can do
Cannot be overstated.
A universal antidote
By NASA it was rated.
But now the powers that be
Tell you it's a poisonous bleach.
To hide it's true potential
And keep it out of reach.
Since they really need it
But want to keep its powers concealed
They have put a plan in place
To ensure it's not revealed
They make you think it's poison
And to drink it you would die
Don't believe their propaganda
See through this terrible lie.
Pandemic proof the world would be
Is why this poem's wrote
I hope that one and all can have
The Universal Antidote.
WRITTEN BY: The Curious Outlier
-------
The universal antidote is chlorine dioxide.
Visit https://TheUniversalAntidote.com for free information and be PANDEMIC PROOF.
I have used the TUA since 202, I was sceptical at first but after reading and watching videos by Kalcker, McRae, Curious Outlier,v, Lackney, Humble, the Genesis church, I gave it ago. It works!
Well, well done. Poetry, like music, are the languages of love. Love is the most necessary human need of all. Love comes from the heart, not the mind. The most important journey of our life is only eighteen inches, from the head to the heart.