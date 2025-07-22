The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John A's avatar
John A
5h

Brilliant!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dory O’Toole's avatar
Dory O’Toole
5h

Perfectly said and persuasive for the many skeptics

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture