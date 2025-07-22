There is a useful substance
That anyone can make;
For infections and inflammations,
Their power it will break.
It really is a simple thing,
Yet complex and elegant:
One chlorine and two oxygen,
The two, they complement.
When combined together,
Comes synergistic effect:
No pathogen survives,
No toxicity to detect.
It’s useful when injected
At the proper doses;
It oxidizes viruses
And causes mitochondrial hormesis.
Those who call it bleach
Are raising false alarm.
Mountains of research prove
Proper use causes no human harm.
It truly is a wonder drug,
All other medicines, they pale.
If you sell it and make claims,
You’ll surely go to jail.
What reason for this injustice,
You in your mind may question?
If it’s safe and non-toxic,
Then why the bleach obsession?
They can’t ban it because they need it—
All industries, they love it.
So fear becomes the way
To get you to reject it.
I know this truth is sad,
But yet today it’s true:
Unless you make it yourself,
No benefit will come to you.
The recipes are in the guidebook
And ingredients you can find,
If you will just try
To open up your mind.
-Curious Outlier
https://theuniversalantidote.com
Brilliant!!
Perfectly said and persuasive for the many skeptics