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LP's avatar
LP
1d

Am very interested in herbal remedies, have experimented with a lot of them for my husband's lyme disease, also for various ailments since the pandemic. Also interested in hearing more about minerals.

Also, for any sleep troubles (you mentioned waking at 3:30) try glycine! A quarter-teaspoon before bed makes me sleep like a rock and gives me good, interesting dreams, to boot!

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sehalmiller (null)'s avatar
sehalmiller (null)
1d

🙏❤️

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