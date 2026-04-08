You’ve been with me here for the deep dives: the research-heavy articles, the citations, the science. And I’m not changing any of that.

But I’ve been wanting a place to share the “other” stuff. The stuff that doesn’t fit neatly into a long-form article but is still very much part of how I think and what I’m exploring.

So I’ve set up my @curiousoutlier profile on Substack as that space.

Think of it like this: the publication you’re already subscribed to is where I bring you the finished work. My profile is the workshop. The in-progress ideas, the quick observations, and the things I’m genuinely excited about or currently investigating, but that just aren’t ready for a polished article with full citations and research.

Here’s a taste of what you’ll find there:

✨ Curious ideas, thoughts, and discoveries

🌱 Garden experiments: what I’m growing, what I’m amending, and what I am creating

🌿 Herbal remedies: real-world testing of natural preparations, not just theory

🔬 Research rabbit holes: trace minerals, heavy metals, nutraceuticals, and whatever I’ve been reading at 3:30 am when I wake up

💧 Water & environmental observations: purification, soil science, and things most people overlook

🚀 Random curiosities: because not everything fits a category, and that’s the point

It won’t show up in your email inbox because it’s a follow, not a subscribe, so you’ll see it in your Substack app or on the web feed. Kind of like following someone on X, but without the chaos and politics. There won’t be any religion there either, because I don’t believe in religion, I believe in relationship. And since I am deeply in love with Jesus, there will be some of that.

If that sounds like your kind of thing, you can follow me here:

👉 https://substack.com/@curiousoutlier

Just hit the “Follow” button on my profile. That’s it.

Either way, I’m glad you’re here. The long-form work continues, and this is just me opening the workshop door a little wider.

Blessings to you all,

Curious Outlier