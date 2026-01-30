This is the fourth installment in an ongoing documentary project I’ve been quietly building with the help of subscribers like you. Each update pulls back the curtain a little further on a story that sits right in front of us yet rarely gets talked about. A story that mixes science, regulation, and some very uncomfortable questions about who gets to decide what’s “safe” for us. If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll get early access to this behind-the-scenes chapter and a chance to help shape the final, fully public film; if you’re not, consider this your invitation to stay curious because when the full documentary is released, you’ll want to say you were paying attention before everyone else started talking about it.

Read all of the documentary updates here: New Documentary Updates

Once complete, none of this work will stay behind a paywall. Every frame of the finished documentary will be released free for everyone to watch, share, and use. The only reason I can do that is because of paying subscribers who choose to support the research, production time, and all the unglamorous costs that go into a project like this. If you’re one of them, thank you for helping make this freely available to people who may never be able to pay but still need access to the information.