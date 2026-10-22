In Part Six of The Borax Conspiracy, we continue our examination of efficacy: what the research tells us about boron’s biological effects and the role it may play in human health.

So far, we have explored its connections to bones, joints, hormones, and other important areas of physiology. But the story reaches further. In this final installment of our efficacy section, we turn to emerging research on methylation, aging, metabolic health, and the body’s response to severe inflammation. We also examine a subject that brings the debate over boron into particularly sharp focus: fertility.

These findings raise questions not only about what boron does, but about how its effects change with the amount of exposure. As we examine the evidence, that distinction becomes central to understanding both the reported benefits and the concerns surrounding boron and borax.