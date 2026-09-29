This is the fifth installment in an ongoing documentary project I’ve been systematically and patiently building with the help of subscribers like you. With each update, I’ve tried to pull back the curtain a little further on a story that sits right in front of us yet rarely gets talked about—a story that brings together science, regulation, history, and some deeply uncomfortable questions about who gets to decide what is “safe” for the rest of us.

I am now well into the final work on the script. The research, structure, and story have been steadily taking shape behind the scenes, and I expect to begin video production by the first of the year. That means this project is moving out of its long development phase and into the stage where the evidence, interviews, documents, and larger questions begin to take visual form.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll get early access to this behind-the-scenes chapter and a chance to help shape the final public film while there is still time for your feedback to matter. If you’re not, consider this your invitation to stay curious—because when the finished documentary is released, you may be glad you were paying attention before everyone else started talking about it.

Read all of the documentary updates here: New Documentary Updates

Once complete, none of this work will stay behind a paywall. Every frame of the finished documentary will be released free for everyone to watch, share, and use. The only reason I can do that is because paid subscribers choose to support the research, writing, production time, and all the unglamorous costs involved in bringing a project like this to life. If you’re one of them, thank you. You are helping make this information freely available to people who may never be able to pay but still deserve access to it.