My mineral journey began about 20 years ago. I subscribed to and read a holistic agriculture journal called Acres U.S.A., where I first learned how important minerals and trace minerals are for plants, animals, and ultimately human health. The writers described remarkable improvements in the health of both plants and livestock when minerals and trace minerals were added to their diets. Over the years since then, I have studied and experimented with various forms of mineral supplementation on myself, my garden, and several animals. This book is a compilation of those lived experiences, the knowledge gained along the way, and my ongoing research.

In March 2025, I finally wrote the prologue to a book I have wanted to write for nearly two decades. Today, I am sharing that prologue with you as the beginning of a series of articles here on this Substack. When the series is complete, I will compile it in book format, and it will be available here for free in digital format and, if possible, in a printed edition as well. I hope you enjoy reading this work as much as I will enjoy writing it.

Minerals in Water: Health, Longevity and Restoration of Natural Hydration

A Do-It-Yourself Guide

Prologue:

Sweetwater Memories

As a child, summer meant visits to Grandpa’s homestead farm in rural Arkansas. Nestled among pine-covered hills and cypress-lined creeks, the farm was a haven of natural wonders. We called it the Sweetwater Ranch, a name earned by the remarkably cold and deliciously sweet water that flowed from Grandpa’s well.

On sweltering summer days, we’d pause our woodland adventures to crowd around the fountain head, each taking turns to gulp down the refreshing elixir. That water, so pure and invigorating, became an indelible part of my childhood memories.

Years passed, and those carefree days faded into the recesses of my mind. Then, two years ago, a simple sip of homemade mineral water unleashed a flood of long-forgotten memories. The taste was hauntingly familiar – a liquid time machine transporting me back to Grandpa’s farm.

As the flavors danced on my tongue, questions bubbled up like the springs of my youth. Why did this homemade concoction taste so similar to the water from Grandpa’s well? Could there be a connection between that sweet water and the remarkable longevity of the local community, where nonagenarians and centenarians were commonplace? Was it mere coincidence that my grandparents’ health began to quickly decline only after they left the farm in their late eighties?

Join me on a journey through the fascinating world of mineral water, where we’ll explore its history, science, and potential health benefits. Perhaps together, we can uncover the secrets that lie beneath the surface of Earth’s most essential resource.