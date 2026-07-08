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Honey's avatar
Honey
8h

Thank you so much for showing this real life incident!!

This knowledge will be such help to all of us.

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MaryAnn's avatar
MaryAnn
7h

I have actinic keratosis mostly on sun exposed areas but they are beginning to appear where the sun has never shone… so I am taking 99% DMSO internally, 1 tsp/5 oz water, and using topical ClO2, followed by topical 70% DMSO 30% aloe gel (to get the ClO2 into the lesions). So far, I have not seen any change but I will give it time. These barnacles are stubborn.

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