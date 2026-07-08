This testimonial is part of my “Favorite Chlorine Dioxide Testimonials” series and was originally obtained in 2021 through direct communication with the family involved.

The case involves a 79-year-old man who suffered a severe crushing injury to his leg after being accidentally run over by his own truck. As he exited the vehicle, it began rolling backward in reverse, knocking him down and running over his leg. The injury resulted in significant tissue damage, compounded by pre-existing health conditions including peripheral vascular disease.

Despite the severity of the injury, he refused hospitalization and medical treatment. Instead, his two sons cared for him at home for approximately 40 days. During this time, the wound remained serious and showed limited improvement.

At around the 40-day mark, his daughter-in-law became involved and initiated a daily topical protocol using chlorine dioxide solution. She also implemented consistent wound care practices, including cleaning and proper dressing. She visited weekly to monitor progress and ensure the protocol was followed correctly.

The video accompanying this post shows a series of weekly images documenting the progression of the wound from that point forward. Starting from a severe open injury at approximately 40 days post-trauma, the images show gradual and consistent improvement week by week. Over the course of roughly seven weeks, the wound visibly contracts, tissue quality improves, and healing progresses to a remarkable degree.

I obtained this testimonial by reaching out to the daughter-in-law, Gladys Alvarado, after seeing her original post on Facebook. Because she is a Spanish speaker, we communicated through translated messages, allowing me to confirm the timeline, treatment details, and sequence of images presented here.

This case stands out due to the severity of the initial injury, the lack of conventional medical intervention, and the documented progression of healing following the introduction of topical chlorine dioxide.