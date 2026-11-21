If you’ve tried to visit my website and couldn’t get through, here’s what’s happening.

The hosting provider has reported a serious cyberattack and temporarily suspended services while it investigates and works to restore operations securely. The disruption affects customer websites and other hosted services, not just the company’s own website.

The announced recovery plan prioritizes email and DNS—the system that directs visitors to websites—before other services. There is not yet a confirmed timetable for restoring all services.

My website’s unavailability does not, by itself, tell us whether the site was individually compromised. The confirmed issue is the broader incident affecting our hosting provider.

In the meantime, please check this Substack and the Telegram channel for updates. I’ll share a restoration estimate when reliable information becomes available.

Thank you for your patience.

Curious Outlier