Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

In March 2024, I began a two-year experiment on myself. By the time it ended in early April 2026, what had started with a friend’s book recommendation had become a much larger quest to understand vitamin D.

I wanted to know how this nutrient works, why there is so much disagreement about it, and what I could learn from my own experience with high-dose supplementation. Along the way, I found myself studying not just vitamin D, but the nutrients that interact with it, the importance of sunlight, and the difficulty of separating legitimate questions from arguments built around fear or enthusiasm.

This is the story of why I undertook that experiment, what I did, what happened, and where I stand on the claim that supplemental vitamin D should be avoided because it is also used as rat poison.

The Book That Started the Questions

In late 2023, a friend in my alternative health community recommended The Miraculous Cure For and Prevention of All Diseases What Doctors Never Learned by Jeff T. Bowles.

The title alone made me skeptical. That is a considerable claim to put on the cover of a book. Then again, having made a documentary called The Universal Antidote, I could appreciate that an extraordinary title is not, by itself, a reason to dismiss what someone has to say. I wanted to give Bowles’s ideas the same open-minded consideration I would hope viewers would give mine, so I purchased the audiobook and listened.

Listening left me with enough questions that I bought the paperback to examine the references. What began as an effort to check the author’s claims soon became a sustained investigation of my own.

I followed the book’s references into the scientific literature, then followed those papers into others. That concentrated research continued throughout the first year of my experiment. The more I read, the more I realized how much there was to understand—not only about supplemental vitamin D, but also about its active form, the vitamin D receptor, and the many processes in which it participates.

Over the past 40 years, a substantial body of research has accumulated on vitamin D and its role in human health. The literature is extensive, and it continues to grow. I came to appreciate the work of researchers and advocates such as Michael Holick, John Cannell, and Reinhold Vieth, who challenged prevailing assumptions about vitamin D requirements and argued that inadequate vitamin D status deserved more attention.

Some of those arguments met substantial criticism. Their work helped broaden the discussion. To me, their willingness to pursue uncomfortable questions was an important part of the story.

Bowles’s approach also gave me something else to investigate: he did not present vitamin D as an isolated intervention.

He advocates high-dose vitamin D3 alongside magnesium, vitamin K2, boron, and zinc. He argues that this combination prevents vitamin D toxicity and can help restore immune regulation and promote the remodeling of damaged tissues, with claimed benefits extending from multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases to asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, depression, and some cancers.

Those were his claims, and they were among the reasons I wanted to look beyond the book itself. His emphasis on individual blood-level responses, magnesium status, calcium handling, and accompanying nutrients became central to the approach I eventually chose to test.

Why I Decided to Experiment

By March 2024, I had read enough to find much of the book persuasive and considered a personal experiment with high-dose vitamin D and the accompanying nutrients. My research was far from finished, but I was ready to move beyond reading about other people’s experiences.

I was not trying to cure a disease or achieve a dramatic improvement in my health. I do not have any chronic diseases or major ongoing health problems.

I do have mild, intermittent pain in both sacroiliac joints. I suspect that regular work on the property and in the garden contributes to it, along with more than 20 years of collegiate wrestling. I also used to have mild chronic neck pain, which resolved after I made substantial dietary and lifestyle changes years back. I can’t say exactly what it was that caused the complete elimination of my chronic neck pain, but it nonetheless has been gone for at least two decades.

My motivation was more investigative than therapeutic. Before writing favorably about an approach, I wanted firsthand experience with it—including doses at the higher end of what someone reading about it might attempt.

That was a personal standard I set for myself, not a way to establish what another person could tolerate, but I wanted to understand my own response and be honest about both the experience and its limits.

I also wanted to examine the cautions surrounding vitamin D rather than either accepting or dismissing them automatically. My background with chlorine dioxide and borax have definitely taught me to question precautions, particularly when they are disseminated by the FDA. In this case, I had a very concrete reason not to dismiss vitamin D toxicity.

A Patient I Had Not Forgotten

Two or three years before beginning my experiment, I cared for an elderly man who was admitted to our intensive care unit with vitamin D toxicity.

He had misunderstood the instructions on his prescription. He was supposed to take one 50,000 IU capsule each week. Instead, he took one every day for approximately six months.

By the time he reached our ICU, he was confused and had experienced a loss of consciousness. He remained with us for about a week while his calcium level returned to normal. His confusion resolved, and he recovered sufficiently to care for himself. To my knowledge, he had no other complications from that episode.

That experience stayed with me.

When I later began reading about high-dose supplementation, toxicity was not an abstract possibility. I had cared for someone whose dosing mistake had made him critically ill. I read extensively about the subject before starting, and I carried that experience with me throughout the experiment.

Looking Beyond Vitamin D Alone

One of the most important themes in my reading was that vitamin D does not function in isolation.

The accompanying nutrients are often grouped together as “cofactors,” although they do not all perform the same job. Magnesium, zinc, and boron are minerals or trace minerals. Vitamin K2 is a vitamin whose functions complement aspects of vitamin D’s role in calcium regulation.

I want to introduce them briefly because they were part of what I took throughout the experiment. This is a personal account rather than a fully referenced review of each nutrient. I plan to examine them individually as I continue develop the vitamin and mineral course, which is one of the primary long-term projects of this Substack.

Magnesium

Magnesium supports enzymes involved in vitamin D metabolism, including its conversion into active forms. It also participates in calcium regulation. That made magnesium status an important part of the broader picture I was trying to understand.

Zinc

Zinc helps support the structure and function of the vitamin D receptor—the protein through which active vitamin D influences gene activity. Its connection is therefore not simply to the amount of vitamin D circulating in the blood, but to how cells respond to it.

Vitamin K2

Vitamin K2 complements vitamin D rather than directly activating it.

Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption and the production of certain calcium-regulating proteins. Vitamin K helps activate proteins including osteocalcin, which is involved in bone mineralization, and matrix Gla protein, which helps inhibit inappropriate calcification in soft tissues.

The shorthand description is that K2 helps support appropriate calcium handling, helping calcium reach the places where it is intended to be rather than build up in places where it does not belong, such as the kidneys and arteries.

Boron

Boron is a trace mineral that influences mineral metabolism. Research suggests that it may affect vitamin D levels, possibly by slowing its breakdown, although its precise role in humans is less clearly established than magnesium’s.

These relationships were part of the rationale for my approach. They did not allow me to determine, from my own experience, how much any one nutrient contributed to the outcome.

What I Took During the Experiment

I began in March 2024 and continued until early April 2026. Throughout that period, I took the accompanying nutrients daily.

My vitamin D schedule was:

First four months: 50,000 IU daily.

After four months until the one-year mark: 20,000 IU daily.

From the one-year mark until the experiment ended in early April 2026: 10,000 IU daily.

I used vitamin D from BulkSupplements.com and measured bulk powdered supplements with a microscoop.

The accompanying amounts were:

Magnesium sulfate: 1 teaspoon of food-grade magnesium sulfate dissolved in 1 liter of drinking water, consumed throughout the day. I estimated this provided approximately 500 mg of elemental magnesium.

Borax: I took a couple of pinches of Mule Team borax mixed into my morning beverage. My estimate was approximately 20 mg of elemental boron. Now I take more than that.

Zinc: 50 mg of elemental zinc daily. During the experiment I used zinc gluconate; I now use bulk zinc orotate.

Vitamin K2: bulk powder providing 50 mcg for every 5,000 IU of vitamin D taken.

What I Observed

Throughout the experiment, I did not experience any side effects or symptoms that I recognized as vitamin D toxicity.

During routine laboratory work, I also had my serum vitamin D and calcium levels checked. My vitamin D level was always too high for the lab to accurately measure and my calcium level was always within normal range.

I have also spoken with quite a few people who have used high-dose vitamin D and cofactors. To my knowledge, they took the accompanying nutrients, and none have reported negative effects to me.

Because I did not begin with a chronic illness that I was trying to treat, there is no dramatic recovery story to tell. The central observation is straightforward: I followed the schedule described above for approximately two years without symptoms of toxicity. My vitamin D level was always off the charts high and my calcium level was always within normal limits.

That is what happened. It does not tell me how someone else would respond, and it does not identify which parts of my overall approach mattered most. It is my personal testimonial.

Understanding the Toxicity Question

The patient I had cared for and my own experience brought me back to the same question: what distinguishes an exposure someone tolerates from one that causes harm?

Most recognizable symptoms of vitamin D toxicity arise from disturbances in calcium regulation, particularly hypercalcemia—an abnormally high concentration of calcium in the blood. From Bowle’s book, the cofactors that I have discussed are stated in help to prevent hypercalcemia.

Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity can include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, constipation, muscle weakness, fatigue, excessive thirst, frequent urination, and dehydration. More substantial elevations can cause confusion, reduced alertness, loss of consciousness, or disturbances in heart rhythm.

Excessive vitamin D activity can also increase calcium excretion in the urine, sometimes before blood calcium rises, and increase phosphate absorption from the intestine. Excess urinary calcium can contribute to kidney stones, while disturbances in calcium and phosphate balance can promote mineral deposition in the kidneys and other tissues.

That is why I came to understand toxicity as more than a question of whether someone “feels fine.” It involves calcium and phosphate regulation, with hypercalcemia as its principal clinical manifestation.

I also became interested in urinary calcium testing because excess calcium can be excreted in the urine and this can be monitored. A simple home urine test is a way that someone may be able to keep an eye on a sign that could otherwise manifest quite subtly.

Sunlight Was Never Beside the Point

An article about supplemental vitamin D can easily leave the impression that sunlight is secondary—as though a supplement makes time outdoors unnecessary.

That is not how I see it.

My interest in supplementation has never diminished my appreciation for sunshine. If anything, studying vitamin D has made me more curious about our relationship with sunlight and less inclined to reduce that relationship to a single nutrient or laboratory result.

I do not assume that everything sunlight does for us can be captured in a vitamin supplement or in a vitamin D blood level. I also remain curious about benefits and mechanisms we may not yet fully understand in both sunlight and supplemental vitamin D3. That uncertainty is a reason to keep investigating.

Sunlight remains important to the way I think about health. So do time outdoors, work on the property, and time in the garden. I do not regard a supplement as a replacement for those parts of my life.

Now that the experiment has ended, my approach is seasonal. I supplement vitamin D from mid-October through mid-March and rely on sunshine during the spring, summer, and early fall. As a nurse, I spend much of my time indoors. If I think I’m not getting enough sunlight during the warmer months, I occasionally take an additional 10,000 IU.

I continue taking the accompanying nutrients and eating a well-balanced, minimally processed diet that is approximately 80% organic. I also continue to value time outdoors during the winter, even though my supplementation schedule changes with the season.

The experiment ended. My interest in the relationship between sunlight, nutrition, and health did not.

The “Rat Poison” Argument and Two Years as a Lab Rat

Over the past year, I have seen several Substack articles argue that vitamin D should not be taken as a supplement because it is used in rat poison.

After spending two years investigating vitamin D and serving as my own lab rat, I felt this was an appropriate time to explain how I think about that argument.

I believe some of its appeal comes from growing distrust of the pharmaceutical industry, the supplement industry, and large corporations more generally. Many people see those institutions as motivated primarily by profit, and some suspect something more sinister.

That distrust did not arise in a vacuum. Nevertheless, distrust alone cannot tell us whether a particular claim about a nutrient is correct.

How the Discussion Changed

During the final three decades of the 20th century, researchers and advocates challenged prevailing assumptions about how much vitamin D people needed and whether inadequate vitamin D status was more widespread than commonly recognized.

Some encountered criticism for arguing that intakes above existing recommendations deserved serious consideration. Their concerns extended beyond rickets and osteoporosis to questions involving immune function, gene expression, tissue growth, cancer, kidney disease, and other aspects of health.

During the first two decades of the 21st century, the discussion broadened considerably. Research into vitamin D receptors, immune regulation, cellular differentiation, and associations with cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune conditions helped move the subject beyond skeletal health.

In my view, that expanding interest eventually collided with a profound loss of trust in medicine and public-health institutions during the COVID-19 plandemic and the vaccination mandates that followed.

I believe that loss of trust has helped fuel the present vitamin D controversy. But whatever someone thinks about those institutions, the question of vitamin D still deserves to be examined on its own merits.

Is Vitamin D Used as Rat Poison?

Yes. Vitamin D3, also called cholecalciferol, is used in rodenticides.

Unlike anticoagulant rodenticides, which interfere with blood clotting, cholecalciferol in extremely high doses disrupts calcium and phosphate regulation. Its different mechanism makes it an option for controlling rodents that have developed resistance to anticoagulants.

Certain formulations can deliver a lethal exposure in a single feeding. Affected rodents may then lose their appetite, producing a “stop-feed” effect that reduces further bait consumption. Delayed illness can also reduce the likelihood that rodents associate the bait with its effects.

Cholecalciferol generally presents a lower secondary-poisoning risk to predators and scavengers than persistent second-generation anticoagulants, although that risk is not absent. Restrictions on anticoagulant products have also increased interest in alternatives.

None of that, by itself, answers whether a particular supplemental dose is beneficial, ineffective, or harmful.

Dose matters.

For illustration, common baits contain 30,000 IU of vitamin D3 per gram and would provide 150,000–300,000 IU if a rat consumed the expected 5–10 grams. Body weight, formulation, and the pattern of exposure all matter. An exposure that causes poisoning cannot be meaningfully compared with another use simply by pointing out that the ingredient has the same name.

The relevant question is not whether vitamin D3 can be used as a poison. Clearly, it can. The question is what a particular amount does under the conditions in which it is consumed.

Saying that vitamin D supplements must be harmful because vitamin D is also used in rat poison focuses on a frightening connection rather than the dose being taken and what the evidence shows about its effects.

At the same time, rejecting that argument does not establish that every supplemental dose is beneficial or harmless. Those are separate questions, and they deserve separate evidence.

Where I Stand Today

This Substack addresses many controversial subjects. My aim is not to avoid difficult questions, but to examine them as objectively as I can.

My investigation has persuaded me that vitamin D deserves serious attention and that both sunlight-produced and supplemental vitamin D can have an important place in human health. It has also reminded me how easily several different questions can become tangled together:

What does vitamin D do in the body? Who is deficient? What does supplementation accomplish? What dose is appropriate for a particular purpose? What can sunlight provide that a supplement does not?

Those questions overlap, but they are not interchangeable.

I plan to continue exploring them, beginning with a more detailed discussion of what vitamin D is and how it functions. The work I began with Bowles’s book has become part of a much larger effort to understand vitamins, minerals, and their relationships.

A Note About This Substack

I receive no income from affiliate programs or product links, and I do not participate in affiliate marketing.

This Substack is supported entirely by the voluntary paid subscriptions of generous readers. All of my content remains outside the paywall.

To those who contribute financially, thank you. Your generosity allows me to keep this work free and available to people who cannot afford a subscription.

If you cannot help financially, please consider keeping me and my family in your prayers. Prayers lifted to our heavenly Father make all the difference. The fervent prayer of the righteous avails much!

Conclusion: The Experiment Ended, but the Quest Continues

When my friend recommended that book, I did not expect it to lead to two years of personal experimentation and an ongoing investigation of vitamin D. I certainly did not expect a nutrient I thought I understood reasonably well to raise so many new questions.

I began with skepticism. I still value that skepticism, but I want it directed fairly—toward sweeping promises, alarming labels, familiar assumptions, and my own preferred conclusions.

Two experiences remain especially important to me. One is caring for a man whose mistaken daily dosing brought him into our ICU. The other is completing my own personal “lab rat” experiment using vitamin D3 and cofactors without symptoms of toxicity.

I cannot honestly tell this story while leaving either experience out. Nor can I assume that I know everything that explains the difference between them.

With the experiment ended, I have moved from continuous high-dose supplementation to a seasonal approach, but I have not moved away from sunlight. I do not want my interest in a supplement to obscure the importance of the sun, the rhythms of the seasons, or the ordinary value I place on being outdoors. Those remain central to my thinking, not footnotes to it. I also still take all of the cofactors daily.

I am sharing this account because firsthand experience has value when it is described honestly and kept within its limits. I want readers to know what I did, why I did it, what I observed, and what I still cannot claim to know.

The two-year experiment is complete. The quest that grew out of it is not.