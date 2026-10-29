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TeeCee's avatar
TeeCee
2h

Interesting read, thank you. Agent 131117 is one who talked extensively about D3 being rat poison but what brought him to look at it was his high dose supplementation leading to brittle bones. Have you had a bone density scan?

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
Scott Capron's avatar
Scott Capron
28m

I have done a similar experiment on myself as you. For over ten years I took 5,000 iu of D3 and have recently doubled it to 10,000 iu, perfectly safe with all the cofactors you mentioned. I have taken 50,000 iu, daily for up to 3 weeks before I chickened out just before my yearly blood test at my Doctor. My D3 came back at 99. Recent blood test at 10,000 iu came back at 70. I told my Doctor what I was doing and he sent me to a clinic to get a coronary calcium score test. Results at almost 70 years old = 0 calcium deposits. Thank you so much for straightening out the rat poison debate. It did have me a little concerned. I do similar experiments with Lugols iodine using Dr Brownsteins book.

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