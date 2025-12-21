Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, we covered how to perform MMS1 full baths and foot baths step by step. This final installment focuses on the “how, when, and why” questions that come up once you start using these methods in real life. Then at the very end, we will finish off with some real life testimonials that I've collected over the past five years.

Use this as a reference: you can return to it whenever you need to check dosage, frequency, or practical adjustments.

Fequently Asked Questions

1. Do I have to start with a full bath?

Not necessarily.

If you are new to MMS entirely or have sensitive skin, you may prefer to begin with a foot bath.

Once you understand how your body responds, you can move to full baths if desired.

Some people start with brief, lower‑dose full baths and build up gradually.

Choose the entry point that feels safest and most manageable based on your health status and environment.

2. How do I decide between a full bath and a foot bath?

Consider the following:

Full bath is often preferred if:

You have widespread skin concerns.

You want maximum surface area exposed.

You can safely enter and exit a tub.

Foot bath is preferred if:

You lack a bathtub or sufficient water.

You have mobility limitations.

You want a smaller, more targeted or more convenient option.

Many people use both at different times—full baths for more intensive sessions, foot baths for maintenance or on days when time or energy is limited.

3. When should I add DMSO?

Think of DMSO as a second‑stage option for increased absorption.

General guidelines:

Make sure you tolerate MMS1 baths well on their own first.

Introduce DMSO on the second or third day of consistent use, or later if you prefer.

Start with a low ratio (half as many DMSO drops as MMS1 drops).

Only increase gradually over multiple sessions, up to a maximum of 3 drops DMSO per 1 drop MMS1.

If you notice irritation, unusual sensations, or systemic reactions after adding DMSO, reduce your dose or take a break and reassess.

4. How often can I safely use these baths?

There is no one-size-fits-all schedule, but here are typical patterns:

For active issues:

Up to three MMS1 baths per day (full or foot), not exceeding 60 activated drops per bath.

Many people do this intensively for a limited period, then taper.

For general detox, support, or skin care:

1–3 baths per week.

Some use them after known toxin exposures (travel, pollution, etc.).

The key is to pay close attention to how you feel overall—energy, sleep, skin, digestion, mood—and adjust dose and frequency accordingly.

5. Can MMS1 baths be used as a “beauty treatment”?

Many users report:

Clearer, smoother, and softer skin.

Improved appearance of certain skin concerns over time.

Relaxation benefits from the warm water and intentional self-care.

If your main goal is skin support, you may prefer a moderate schedule (for example, 1–3 baths per week) rather than intensive daily sessions.

6. What if I notice skin irritation or other discomfort?

If you experience irritation, redness, or unusual sensations:

Shorten your bath time (for example, 10–15 minutes instead of 20).

Reduce the number of MMS1 drops per bath.

Temporarily pause DMSO or avoid it altogether if it appears to aggravate your skin.

Take a break from baths for a day or two and reassess.

The goal is to work with your body, not overwhelm it. Adjustments are normal and expected.

7. Can I combine MMS1 baths with other wellness practices?

Many people incorporate these baths alongside:

Nutritional support.

Hydration and mineral intake.

Gentle movement, sauna, or other detox modalities.

If you use multiple methods that impact detoxification or circulation, consider introducing them one at a time and monitoring your response. This makes it easier to identify what is helping and what may need to be adjusted.

8. How to use this series going forward

Here’s a simple way to approach the entire series:

If you find this series helpful, you can:

Bookmark these posts for easy reference.

Share them with others who may benefit.

Comment with your questions and experiences so future updates can address real-world needs.

Testimonials for Bath and Foot Bath Protocol

This is only a sampling of many more testimonials from two different archives.

The Universal Antidote Telegram Archive and MMS Testimonials Archive

Testimonial 1: Crohn’s Disease

“Summer 2022, 14 year old son diagnosed with Crohn’s (complex fistulas), had a perianal abscess (seton) that would not heal with remicade, stelara, or methotrexate. Stopped all of them & bathed in MMS (10 - 15 drops 3-5x week for about a month) & eliminated corn, wheat, pork, soy, and peanuts from diet & flouride from water/toothpaste. Went from sore joints & painful to walk in the mornings to running. Spring 2023, he was able to run a 2:13 800m in track! Abscess healed (no seton) and is doing amazing.

Source

Testimonial 2: Sun Burn

“My family was on vacation and 3 of us got sun burnt bad I took a mms bath every day after we got back from the beach each day . my daughter took one the second day. my wife took none. Now a couple days later I’m barely peeling so is my daughter my wife looks like she has leprosy. the beautiful thing is I didn’t know this. My wife the skeptic is the one that told me this today.”

Source testimonial

Testimonial 3: Fibromyalgia

“So I woke up feeling better than I have felt in a LONG time! I have done MMS baths for the last 4 days with a salt bath in there for detox and I did DMSO and CDS on my feet twice last night. I also did a CD enema a couple days ago. Today I feel amazing. My feet feel loose like I had a foot massage and let them soak in a spa...My head feels more clear and my inflammation in my legs, arms, and feet is visibly reduced about 70%. My feet actually look so different than I’m used to seeing them ! I was suffering with fibromyalgia and a lot of body inflammation so this is such great news for me....Defiantly attack multiple ways but be sure to work up to it!...I feel like Im coming back to my old self and feeling glimpses of my vitality return to me...”

Testimonial 4: Urinary Tract Infection

“Hey ya’ll! I do now have a true testimony that MMS1 and baths have cleared up my UTI. I did 6x6 protocol Tuesday night and took 2 baths on Tuesday and one last night. I do MMS1 daily and just kept up on that yesterday and today. Today’s test is totally negative. I didn’t keep the initial test but took one on Tuesday and was dark purple for leukocytes. That’s a big win for NO ANTIBIOTICS!!!! I’m menopausal and I’ve heard UTI’S can be issue now. I had one back in July before I started MMS and did take antibiotics that time. So I’m so very glad to be on a protocol and know 6x6 is there for Urgent treatment.”

Source testimonial

Testimonial 5: Toenail fungus

“I’ve had a fungus toenail for about 15 years. It never bothered me, I didn’t really care to deal with it as it was no problem. This year it began to be a bit painful as the nail began to really turn in. So during August I put 30mls of CDS in a bucket with enough hot water to just cover my foot, and kept my foot in there until the water went cold. I did this once every 3 days for 9 days. 3 foot baths in total. Now about 6 weeks later I can see the new healthy nail growing, no fungus in it, its about 1/4 of the whole nail length... I’ve been taking CDS for about 4 months and my hair has thickened and lengthened plus my receeding gums have almost completely healed. Quite a few other positive results too...”

Source testimonial

Testimonial 6: Impentigo (experienced user)

“For impetigo, I activated 5 drops of MMS and combined with 1/2 oz aloe vera gel. This gel was applied topically to the infected areas. After one hour, a bath was given containing 300 drops of activated MMS. The impetigo began to show signs of healing directly afterward, and it did not come back. (I have used MMS to help cure impetigo on four occasions and it can take up to three baths to be completely effective).”

Source Testimonial

Testimonial 7: Shingles

“I had shingles and I also have had similar results.

6 days from “what is this” to “where did it go?”

Drank MMS

Sprayed mms

Bathed in mms”

Source testimonial

Testimonial 8: Asthma

“My son doesn’t need asthma medicine anymore. We did not do it to clear his asthma and we did not put it on a regime for him as he was younger and didn’t like the taste of it. But each time he got sick and I was able to do the cotton ball belly button protocol, bath protocol, diffuser, or just mixed part a and part b and put in a shot glass 6 ft away from his bed after he fell asleep, or he actually drank some and since he always got better, he realized it worked. Needless to say no longer asthma I think it cures the body of whatever ails it AKA heavy metal detox, bugs, whatever.”

Source testimonial

Testimonial 9: Chronic Bacterial Infection

Editors note: Erysipelas is a bacterial skin infection that affects the skin and nearby lymph nodes. Erysipelas is most commonly caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes. The legs are a frequent site for the infection.

(Translated from Spanish)

“After 7 foot baths, my brother-in-law’s erysipelas never returned; doctors had treated it for 15 years without success.”

Source Link

Testimonial 10: Skin Rejuvenation and Age Spots

MESSAGE 1

“I use 5 ml activated (5 ml both part A and Part B) in my baths two or three times a week. I’m not sure how many drops that would be. I got tired of counting drops after awhile. I only put about 6-8” of hot water in the tub. I alternate baths between the MMS1 and a bentonite clay/dead sea salt bath so I get two or three of each kind of bath weekly.”

MESSAGE 2:

“I have the softest skin ever! Age spots have nearly completely disappeared from my skin. A mole on the side of my left breast by my bra line is shrinking and a small skin cancer on the back of one knee is much smaller and lighter in color. I started the baths because I just don’t tolerate the oral intake of MMS or CDS well. I did start slowly on the baths with 10 activated drops and increased by 5 activated drops each bath.”

Source testimonial 1

Source testimonial 2

Many people often use multiple protocols at once. Here are a few of those testimonials.

Testimonial 11: Cancer (multiple protocols used, including bath Protocol)

(French Video with English subtitles)

“You have a summary of my story and what I did in this video:

https://dioxitube.com/w/fYGDBd6zcF7kD9QrbpZbxW

Lately, before exams I took a lot of oral CDS, baths, drip enemas every night at bedtime 250ml of saline and 20ml of CDS, fenbendazole, and plasmathron 2 times a week + biotrohn at home (acidosis, malignancy, BX cancer virus, and alternating inflammation).

It’s just a battle to be won, I know I have to be persistent if I want it to stay that way 😉”

This was shared by Sophia in a French chat group that is private.

Sophia later direct messaged me said this:

“Thank you Curious Outlier! Your documentary was the first thing I saw regarding CDS; it gave me the motivation to go forward. Thanks a lot for what you are doing ❤️

Thanks Curious Outlier! Your documentary was the first thing I watched regarding the CDS; he gave me the motivation to continue. Thank you so much for everything you do ❤️”

Testimonial 12: Bladder Cancer [4 months from start to cure with chlorine dioxide] (Translated from Bulgarian)

Thanks to @Mark_Grenon

T I from Bulgaria

30 September 2021

Personal Testimony - Bladder Cancer: My father has had bladder cancer for 14 years. Many times scraped, plastics of the ureter, even one kidney removed. In May, the treating professor-surgeon-urologist examined him and found that the bladder was full of tumors and they went through the urethra to kidney. He said that he could no longer operate on it due to age and sent us to oncologists who did not find a solution.. I started giving him CDS in June, starting with 8 ml In a liter of water, 9 times a day. We gradually increased the dose to 25 ml CDS, as the upper limit varied, because he vomited and bled. I also gave DMSO 3 times, 5 drops. On the recommendation of Mark Grennon, we also made sedentary baths with 200 activated drops / 10 ml. from both components/ for 30 minutes. Today, he was examined by an independent urologist and no tumors were found in either the bladder or the kidney. In a week we will have a new examination with the professor.

Source link

Testimonial 13: Joint Pain and Arthritis 30+ Years

Msg #1: (Source message)

“Have not updated on my neck surgery progress for a few weeks. It’s been 7+ weeks since the fusion. Still taking my daily MMS baths. I’m only doing 2 or 3 (oral) doses of MMS a day (sort of maintenance). One of the doses is with DMSO (6 drops). I must admit that all aches I had in my body before MMS are gone. I feel 10 years younger. Neck feels 100%. I put DMSO gel on my scar several times a day.”

-----------

Msg #2: (Source message)

“I have quite a bit of arthritis. Plus, with several back fusions , my unfused spine has to do a lot more work. The areas that ache are shoulders, neck, SI joints, hips, anywhere on back in given day. Yet, very little aches. I have lived with aches and pains for over 30 years. Feels like I’ve regained decades of my life.”

------------

Msg #3: (Source message)

“Yes, absolutely. My back pain started at age 24 when found out had congenital back fusion in lumbar spine. Then commenced the pain. Degeneration of other discs at early age (in 30’s). I felt like old person. The fusions were life changing in that leg numbness went away and sciatica disappeared, but never aches and pains in many joints and other parts of back. Now age 58, I wake up without any aches. Zero medications. Started MMS starting protocol on Christmas Day 2021, then right into protocol 1000. Started 1000+, but paused for neck surgery that was truly necessary. Now doing my own version of MMS maintenance and feel like in my 30’s again. God bless this universal antidote. 🙏🏻”

Testimonial 14: Healed of Tremors, Seasonal Allergies, Migraines, and Fatigue

“I want to give you hope. Here’s my story:

I started using MMS, mid March. Did really well on the 1/2 drop for 4-5 days, so I increased my dose to 1. It was just too much for my body. Apparently, I am super toxic. Made myself sick, from increasing too quickly. I took 2 days off, during that time, I had to commit to doing super low and super slow (to myself, lol). Once I started back, I started with 1/4 drop. I stayed there for 2 weeks, then I added 1/2 drop for 2 protocols a day, for a few days. Then, every few days, as long as there was no nausea, diarrhea or other issues, I would increase the 1/2 drop for an additional protocol. Today is my 3rd day of 1/2 drop, 8 hours a day, no issues. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 I take at least 1 MMS bath a day, because when I made myself so sick, that’s all I could do. My skin loves it!!! I take the Chlorella broken cell at dinner and the micronized zeolite, before bed, as my binders and they are working well. I’m also taking the wormwood with black walnut, for the full/new moon.

Here’s my results (so far):

I suffer from vertigo and migraines. Although I am still experiencing some of each, it is no longer as debilitating and that’s huge!!! I spend probably 75% less time, in the bed. I’ve had hand tremors for over 30 years, I just noticed yesterday, those are gone. I live in the south and normally suffer from extreme seasonal allergies. So far, I have not had any issues, as some of my family members are currently battling this, our vehicles are covered in green pollen. I am still on my BP meds but at a lower dose than when I started MMS. I have no doubt, I will be completely healed, with MMS. Praise God!!!

As many on here have said, it’s not a race. Listen to your body and adjust accordingly. I’m praying for your success. You’ve got this!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

Source testimonial

Testimonial 15: Foot Neuropathy

My dad has neuropathy -I was giving him Jim Humble’s foot bath with DMSO 2ce a day, Jim Humbles protocol 1000, and within days he didn’t needs his long list of side effect prescription medication!

He still does his foot bath and protocol 1000 for maintenance- if he doesn’t- he starts feeling it again but maybe over time hopefully he won’t, I’m not sure it was recent.

Good luck to you ❤️ keep on it!

Source testimonial