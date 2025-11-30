Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

MMS1 baths are a simple way to introduce MMS1 (which generates chlorine dioxide, ClO₂) into the body through the skin. This approach exposes a large surface area to the solution and may help reach deeper tissues while avoiding the digestive tract.

This guide walks you through exactly how to prepare the water, dose MMS1, introduce DMSO, and use this protocol as part of a broader detox or support strategy. It is written for both new and experienced users who want a clear, practical, and repeatable method.

Why use MMS1 in a bath?

When used in a bath, MMS1:

Contacts a large area of skin at once.

Can be helpful for widespread skin issues.

May be useful for people who cannot tolerate or do not wish to use oral MMS.

The bath format allows you to work locally (for example, over areas of skin concern) while still supporting systemic exposure through absorption.

Before you begin: Water quality and borax option

For this protocol, water quality matters.

Avoid water containing chlorine or fluoride when possible.

If your tap water contains these, consider: Reverse osmosis water. Purchased purified water in large containers.



Some users add borax to the bath to help bind fluoride and chlorine. The boron component can react with these halogens to form more stable, less reactive compounds in the water.

If you choose to use borax:

Fill your bathtub to the desired level (you will need 6–12 inches of water later; you can top up as needed). Add two rounded tablespoons of borax to a standard-size bathtub. Stir thoroughly until dissolved. Let the water sit for at least 15 minutes (hot or cold water is fine). After 15 minutes, proceed with adding MMS1 as described below.

Step 1: First MMS1 Bath

Start low and build gradually so you can observe how your body responds.

Prepare your bath.

Use 6–12 inches (15–30 cm) of comfortably hot water.

The water should be as warm as you can comfortably tolerate without distress.

Activate 20 drops of MMS. (Be careful not to inhale the concentrated gas.)

Combine MMS with its activator as you normally would.

Wait 30 seconds and confirm the solution has turned an amber color.

Add the activated MMS1 to the tub and mix gently. Get into the bath.

Submerge as much of your body as possible.

If any areas are not covered by water, use your hands to gently pour water over them, especially over areas of concern.

Remain in the bath for about 20 minutes.

For the first session, use 20 activated drops total. For later sessions, you can gradually work up to 40 drops, then 60 drops per bath, if tolerated.

Step 2: Frequency and maximum dose

Here is a general guideline:

Frequency: 1–3 MMS1 baths per day, depending on your needs and tolerance.

Maximum: Do not exceed 60 activated drops of MMS1 per bath unless very experienced.

Many people use a lower frequency for maintenance (for example, a few times per week) and a higher frequency when dealing with a specific health challenge. Always adjust based on how you feel.

Step 3: Adding DMSO for enhanced absorption

On the second or third day of using MMS1 baths, you can choose to add DMSO to the bath to potentially increase penetration through the skin.

Before you begin:

Make sure your tub is completely clean and free of soap, oils, or product residue.

If needed, scrub and rinse the tub thoroughly before using DMSO.

Then follow this progression:

Prepare and activate your MMS1 as usual.

Wait the full 30 seconds for activation before adding DMSO.

Begin with a low DMSO ratio.

Start with half as many drops of DMSO as you use of MMS1.

Example: If you use 20 drops of MMS1, start with 10 drops of DMSO.

Increase gradually with each new bath.

Over multiple sessions, work up to a ratio of 3 drops of DMSO for every 1 activated drop of MMS1.

Do not exceed this 3:1 ratio.

Example:

3‑drop MMS1 dose → 9 drops DMSO (3 DMSO per 1 MMS1 drop).

20‑drop MMS1 dose → up to 60 drops DMSO.

Whether you are using MMS1 by itself or combined with DMSO, remain in the bath for about 20 minutes.

How long and how often?

Some people use MMS1 baths intensively for a period of time when addressing a specific illness, then taper to less frequent “maintenance” baths. Others use them primarily as detox baths after heavy toxin exposure—such as air travel, city smog, or time spent in a known polluted environment.

General guidance:

For active issues: Up to three baths per day, within the 60‑drop limit.

For maintenance or detox: 1–3 baths per week, or as needed.

Always listen to your body. If you feel overstimulated or uncomfortable, reduce the dose or frequency accordingly.

