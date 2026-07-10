Millionaires Still Trust the "Experts" 🤦🏻♂️
He Spends 2 Million Dollars a Year for 30 Doctors To Help Him “Not Die.”
Surprise, Surprise.....He is Dying.
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Thankfully he's fully vaxxed, or it could have been much worse.
Sayer Ji has an extremely interesting Substack post on this, with a possible causation (hint: starts with V). The article is called "The Curious Case of The Man Who Wanted to Make Death An Option, Now Facing a Mystery 'Autoimmune Disease'"