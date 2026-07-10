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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
12h

Thankfully he's fully vaxxed, or it could have been much worse.

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Arabella's avatar
Arabella
12h

Sayer Ji has an extremely interesting Substack post on this, with a possible causation (hint: starts with V). The article is called "The Curious Case of The Man Who Wanted to Make Death An Option, Now Facing a Mystery 'Autoimmune Disease'"

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