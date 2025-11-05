I recently was asked to be the guest speaker at my brother’s military retirement ceremony. He spent 28 years in the United States Navy and retired as a distinguished Captain in the US Navy Nurse Corps. If you're wondering what life is all about and what the future is all about please read it. I hope it will bless you.

Retirement Ceremony Speech

(The names have been changed for anonymity) We’re here today to celebrate with Captain John Wesley and look back on the career of a man who left his home to serve his country. He.. like many.. has made sacrifices that most never have to consider. From family separation during deployments, to risk of life and limb fulfilling the needs of the Navy, John has dedicated himself to these 28 plus years of service with enthusiasm and determination.

We’re also here today to look forward with excitement and anticipation at the future that lies ahead for John and his family as they begin a new trajectory for their lives.

I am honored to be able to give this speech because Captain John Wesley is not only my brother.... he is my best friend.

If you didn’t notice, there is a little bit of resemblance between John and me... We’re identical, twins. I can’t quite put my finger on it, but there seems to be a difference between relationships of identical twins and relationships between age separated, siblings. I think snuggling together in the womb for nine months has something to do with it, and then.. we lived in the same bedroom for nearly 2 decades. It’s almost ..as if there is a little part of John that’s a part of me.

So I can tell you.. that I cannot think of anyone else that I would be as privileged to speak about ..than my twin brother. John has been a great influence in my life for the good, and I would like to share some things about that and finish up by sharing a few encouraging words for John.

With the exception of two other people, I can say that John has been the greatest influence in my life, and I would like to share a few words that characterize his greatest attributes.

Determination…

John is one of the most determined people that I know.. Early on we both struggled with learning in school. He and I were held back in the fourth grade because of our grades and our inability to pay attention in class, but If I remember correctly, I may have been the cause of that little conundrum. I think I was the one with the inability to pay attention and poor grades. My mom and dad wanted to keep us in the same grade so John got to tag along for the ride. He never complained and it seemed to me that he always had a determined positive attitude about doing the 4th grade again, and all of the things that went along with it like making new friends and feeling embarrassed because of the situation...

John was determined and accomplished in his high school academic work. He participated in wrestling and cross-country and with determination excelled in both. In wrestling, John suffered a couple of setbacks that would have discouraged the best of athletes. In the ninth grade during wrestling, John had his arm dislocated and this put him out of competition for the season. To make matters worse, the next year, he developed appendicitis at some point during the season, and this put him out of the competition. John never gave up. In the off-season he would train hard, and he used track and cross country to keep himself well conditioned. In his junior and senior year he made up for the setbacks of those first two years. He won nearly every tournament he was in, and he placed second in the state for his weight class. The hard work and determination in spite of setbacks paid off.

Humility...

I’ve never seen John let his achievements, rank, or status affect how he interacts with and treats other people no matter what their rank or status. From the homeless people that I’m sure his sons can tell you stories about.. to those with high or low rank, he is no respecter of persons.

John is an accomplished triathlete and climber and I’ve watched him win races and scale cliff faces, and do all of that without projecting an air of elitism. He is about elevating others rather than looking down on others.

Kindness..

John is kind. He extends his joy, excitement, and enthusiasm to everyone around him. His door is always open from the lowest to the highest rank, and all are received warmly.

If you asked my brother to name his top five enemies I would be willing to bet a $100 bill that he wouldn’t be able to do it. That’s because.. I don’t think he has any enemies. At least not in his mind. Everyone is a friend, and everyone deserves kindness. I can tell you what I have seen, reflected in my brother. It comes from the command that Jesus gave to his followers. “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for He makes His sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”

Forgiving…

I’m sure there are many “good” reasons why we all keep grudges and unforgiveness in our hearts towards those that have wronged us or offended us. I recall a few instances during John’s career where he was treated unfairly and had every right to harbor bitterness and anger towards the offender.

At one point I was that offender and betrayer. I betrayed his trust because of my own selfish desires, and even though I didn’t deserve it, I received complete forgiveness from my brother. For that, I am grateful. That act of forgiveness has helped me through the years to remember that I too should always extend grace and forgiveness to those who have offended or betrayed me.

Faithfulness…

John is faithful. Faithful as a husband, faithful as a father, and faithful as a Navy officer. He’s been faithful and fully committed to his wife for over 25 years. With his wife, he has been faithful to raise up three children and provide them with love, guidance, and nurturing discipline to become people of character and faithfulness themselves. He has been faithful and fully committed to serving in his capacity as a Navy nurse corps officer. From deployments, to job assignments that l’m sure we’re not always convenient. He has done his best to do above and beyond his duty....

I would do you a disservice to make you think that all of these great attributes and accomplishments came from within Capt John Wesley. I have to mention his wife who with patience, care, and love has helped John mature into the man that he is today. The countless sacrifices she has made and her own faithfulness to John and their family are remarkable and noteworthy.

I also need to mention our parents Michael and Cynthia Wesley and James and Victoria King. In spite of the often times difficult circumstances of life, our parents and stepparents did an incredibly wonderful job providing a positive and beneficial influence in our life. They provided a healthy and loving environment for us to grow and thrive in. Each one in their own unique way gave John and I just what we needed to prepare for the life that we would live, the careers that we would choose, and to become the men that we would become.

There is another that has had a significant influence in the life and career of Captain John Wesley... In fact, I think that John would agree that no other has influenced and shaped the man you see before you more than HE. He has known John from the beginning and has been with him every step of the way. His unseen hand and ever present spirit have faithfully carried John through.. to this day. There is a Bible verse that sums this up quite nicely. “A man’s heart plans his way, But the Lord directs his steps.”

Here John sits... Behind him, a career with achievements and accomplishments that anyone would be proud of. In front of him, a future to be filled with further achievements and accomplishments. But to what end?

At the end of life, that which truly defines a person and the quality of that person in the eyes of man can be summed up by answering two questions.

What legacy did they leave behind? And who did they leave behind?

So far, the legacy that John will leave is good. A legacy of determination, humility, kindness, forgiveness, and faithfulness. Children, shipmates, and friends that are better humans for having known Captain John Wesley.

But let’s be honest here, most everyone with their great achievements and accomplishments will be forgotten. Time will pass and generations will come and go and most will become less than a memory. There will be no memory in the minds of men. Even the greatest of those among us will be forgotten, except for a few and who knows if what is written of them will capture the essence of just how great or not so great their legacy was.

At the end of this life.. what is really going to matter, and who will even remember it?

There is one that will remember. The one that has been with you from the beginning and has been with you every step of the way. His unseen hand and ever present spirit are the memory which never ceases and records everything. Your life and my life matter to Him.

There is a record, which is the sum total of all of our thoughts, words, and deeds, and it is not forgotten. All is recorded. Every good deed, every bad deed, every action of the mind, and even things left undone. All of these things matter to God. They matter to God, because he is good, just, and perfect and requires no less from His creation. A perfection which has never been achieved except by one. The one man, Lord, and God, Jesus Christ. He is the one which is our replacement on that great Day of judgment which will surely come. For all who repent and believe, He is our perfection and our redemption. This is not a license to sin and do what we please, but rather a reminder of our responsibility to the one that owns our souls. This is the reason why we are instructed in God’s word, “And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

John...spend the rest of your life loving and living for the one that will remember and will welcome you with the words He has spoken in advance, “Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.’”

I want to close tonight with the words of a man that has influenced millions and pointed those millions to Jesus, the lover of our souls. That man is J Vernon McGee. I know John has listened to his podcast called, Through The Bible, for at least a decade and his teachings have shaped John’s heart, mind, and soul. I leave you with his words.

“May God richly bless you, my beloved.”