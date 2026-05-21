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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
2d

This is wonderful!

My mother once told me the truely lazy are efficient. While I will retain this for future personal use, in the meantime I will place one Safrax markets slow-release ClO₂ odor-control pouches in the duct leading from my furnace/AC and put the fan on periodic circ.

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Debbie Criddle's avatar
Debbie Criddle
2d

Wow, thanks for posting this. We've had a mold problem for some time and both are on MMS protocol 1 and it certainly works! But being able to make pouches for rooms would be the next absolute best thing. I'll be keeping this article to continue my scientific experiments!

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