Introduction

Welcome to Module 1 of unit 1, Introduction to Magnesium in Human Health. This module will take you on a journey through the fascinating history of magnesium, from its historical applications to its more recent scientific recognition as a critical element in human health.

The Discovery of Magnesium

Magnesium’s history begins long before its official scientific discovery. By the first century A.D., the name "magnesia" was ancient and Pliny in his work, "Historia Naturalis," mentions "magnesian earth" and its medicinal properties [1]. Despite its only recent discovery as an element and mineral, ancient civilizations valued magnesium rich herbs and medicinal plants, and magnesium-containing compounds such as sea salt and epsom salt and unknowingly benefited from the health giving properties. This was an early acknowledgment of magnesium’s health giving properties, long before it was officially identified as an element.

In the 17th century, magnesium made its way into more widespread use through the discovery of Epsom salts. In Epsom, England, natural springs rich in magnesium sulfate were found to have significant medicinal benefits, particularly in treating sore muscles and skin conditions. Epsom salts became a popular remedy, further solidifying magnesium’s early role in improving human health [2].

However, it wasn’t until the 18th century that magnesium was officially recognized as a distinct element. In 1755, Scottish chemist Joseph Black identified magnesium as different from lime and documented its unique chemical properties [3].

Early Scientific Breakthroughs

In 1808, British chemist Sir Humphry Davy isolated pure magnesium using electrolysis, marking a pivotal moment in the history of elemental chemistry, and in 1831, French pharmacist and chemist Antoine- Alexandre Brutus Bussy isolated the metal in the pure state [3]. Most of the early scientific breakthroughs that occurred with magnesium were in the area of elemental chemistry, and Metallurgy. It was not until the 20th century that the role of magnesium in human health was greatly expanded.

Magnesium’s Journey into Clinical Relevance

By the early 20th century, Magnesium was found to play a key role in muscle contractions and maintaining bone density. Furthermore, it became clear that magnesium is integral to cellular metabolism, and it was it was discovered that magnesium is involved in over 600 enzymatic reactions within the human body including those associated with energy production. In addition to this, over 200 enzymatic reactions have been identified in which Mg2+ may function as activator [4].

As the 20th century progressed, magnesium’s role in clinical medicine became increasingly apparent. Early studies linked magnesium deficiency to a variety of health issues, including muscle cramps, seizures, cardiovascular problems, and bone diseases like osteoporosis [5].

Research and medical application in the late 20th century laid the foundation for the therapeutic use of magnesium supplements in managing and preventing various health conditions. As a result, medical professionals began advocating for magnesium supplementation as an effective intervention for eclampsia, cardiovascular arrhythmias, and bone health disorders, solidifying its crucial role in combating human diseases. [4].

Conclusion

In this module, we’ve explored magnesium’s journey from its ancient uses to its scientific discovery and eventual role in clinical medicine. In the next module, we’ll discuss the growing concern of magnesium deficiency in modern populations and its implications for healthcare providers.

