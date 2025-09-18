1× 0:00 -19:25

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

This is the continuation of the development of a comprehensive and exhaustive course on Magnesium and Human Health. To read previous units, visit the following links:

Unit 1: Introduction to Magnesium and Human Health (4 Modules)

Unit 2: Magnesium and the Cardiovascular System (6 Modules)

Unit 3: Magnesium and the Endocrine System (Ongoing)

The Critical Relationship Between Magnesium and Adrenal Function

Magnesium represents one of the most crucial yet underappreciated minerals in human physiology, particularly regarding its important role in supporting adrenal gland function. [1, 2] The adrenal glands, small triangular organs positioned atop the kidneys, serve as the body's primary stress management system, producing essential hormones including cortisol, DHEA, and precursors for sex hormones. [3]

The adrenal cortex produces corticosteroids like cortisol, mineralocorticoids such as aldosterone, and androgens, while the adrenal medulla is the primary source of catecholamines, including adrenaline and noradrenaline. [4] The intricate relationship between magnesium and these vital glands creates a complex interplay that influences everything from daily stress responses to long-term hormonal balance. The significance of this relationship cannot be overstated, as magnesium participates in over 600 biochemical reactions throughout the body. [12, 20] with many directly impacting adrenal function and hormone synthesis. Modern research reveals that adequate magnesium levels are essential for maintaining proper adrenal gland operation, while deficiency can lead to a cascade of hormonal disruptions that manifest as stress-related disorders and compromised overall health.

The ATP Connection

As outlined in Module 1 of this unit on the endocrine system, Magnesium is essential for the synthesis, transport, and utilization of ATP, which is the universal energy currency of all cells. [5, 6, 8, 9] In biological systems, ATP is stabilized and activated as Mg-ATP, the physiologically active form used by enzymes for energy-intensive processes. [5, 6, 9] In the adrenal cortex, ATP-dependent processes drive the biosynthesis of steroid hormones, including cortisol and aldosterone, and this is fundamentally reliant on magnesium[5, 6, 7]. Magnesium is also required to shuttle ATP out of mitochondria, supporting the energetic demands of steroidogenesis and stress adaptation[7].

Magnesium's Role in Cortisol Regulation and Stress Response

The HPA Axis and Magnesium's Regulatory Function

The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis represents the body's primary stress response system, and magnesium serves as a critical modulator of this complex pathway. [2, 14] When stress occurs, the hypothalamus releases corticotropin-releasing hormone (CRH), which stimulates the pituitary gland to produce adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), ultimately leading to cortisol production by the adrenal cortex. [14] Magnesium exerts its influence at multiple points within this system. Research demonstrates that adequate magnesium levels help inhibit excessive CRH and ACTH production, effectively acting as a natural brake on the stress response. [2] The mineral also enhances GABA neurotransmitter activity, which provides a calming effect on the nervous system and helps prevent overactivation of the HPA axis. [9, 14]

Direct Effects on Cortisol Production and Metabolism

Clinical studies have established that magnesium supplementation can significantly impact cortisol levels. A notable 24-week study found that individuals taking 350mg of magnesium daily experienced substantially lower cortisol levels compared to those receiving a placebo. [15] This reduction occurs through multiple mechanisms, including magnesium's role in supporting the enzyme 11β-HSD type 2, which converts active cortisol into its inactive form, cortisone. [2, 15]

The relationship between magnesium and cortisol extends beyond simple production control. Magnesium acts as a cofactor in the breakdown of stress hormones [15], helping the body efficiently metabolize and eliminate excess cortisol. This process becomes particularly important during chronic stress, when sustained elevated cortisol levels can lead to numerous health complications, including anxiety, weight gain, and cardiovascular problems. [14]

The Vicious Cycle of Stress and Magnesium Depletion

Perhaps most concerning is the self-perpetuating cycle that develops between stress and magnesium deficiency. When the body experiences stress, cortisol levels rise, leading to increased magnesium excretion through the kidneys. [9, 10, 14] This creates a feedback loop where stress depletes magnesium stores, and magnesium deficiency makes the body less capable of managing stress effectively.

Research has documented this phenomenon extensively, showing that chronic stress can lead to a progressive loss of magnesium from bone reserves. [14, 12] As magnesium levels decline, the body loses its natural ability to inhibit HPA axis overactivation, resulting in neuronal hyperactivity and increased susceptibility to anxiety and stress-related disorders. [10]

Magnesium and Adrenal Fatigue: Understanding the Connection

The Adrenal Fatigue Controversy and HPA Axis Dysfunction

While the term "adrenal fatigue" lacks official medical recognition, the underlying concept of HPA axis dysfunction represents a legitimate physiological phenomenon that magnesium significantly influences. [13]

The condition, more accurately described as HPA axis dysregulation, occurs when chronic stress overwhelms the body's stress response system, leading to symptoms including chronic fatigue, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and mood changes. [13, 14]

Magnesium deficiency plays a central role in this dysfunction. Animal studies have demonstrated that magnesium-deficient mice exhibit enhanced anxiety-related behavior and show increased transcription of corticotropin-releasing hormone in the paraventricular hypothalamic nucleus. [2] These findings suggest that adequate magnesium levels are essential for maintaining normal HPA axis function and preventing stress-related behavioral changes.

Clinical Manifestations of Magnesium-Related Adrenal Dysfunction

The symptoms associated with magnesium deficiency and adrenal dysfunction overlap significantly, creating a complex clinical picture. Individuals with low magnesium levels often experience heightened stress sensitivity, making them more reactive to environmental and psychological stressors. [2, 14] This increased reactivity can manifest as anxiety, irritability, sleep disturbances, and physical symptoms such as muscle tension and headaches.

Research indicates that magnesium supplementation can help reverse many of these symptoms. Studies have shown that appropriate magnesium intake helps normalize cortisol patterns and reduces the hyperexcitability of stress-responsive brain regions. [11, 14, 15] This normalization effect extends to improvements in sleep quality, mood stability, and overall stress resilience.

The Adrenal-Sex Hormone Connection: Magnesium's Unrecognized Impacts

Adrenal Androgens and Hormone Precursor Production

The adrenal glands serve as more than just cortisol factories; they represent a crucial source of sex hormone precursors, particularly in women and prepubescent children. [15, 16] The adrenal cortex produces various 19-carbon steroids, including dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), DHEA sulfate (DHEAS), androstenedione, and other compounds that serve as precursors for testosterone and estrogen synthesis. [15, 21]

These adrenal androgens, while possessing relatively weak androgenic activity themselves, provide a circulating pool of precursors for peripheral conversion to more potent sex hormones. [16] In men, the adrenal glands contribute approximately 1% of total testosterone, while in women, this contribution can reach 30-50%. [16] This makes adrenal function particularly critical for maintaining hormonal balance, especially in women.

Steroidogenic Enzymes and Magnesium Cofactor Requirements

The synthesis of steroid hormones involves numerous specialized enzymes collectively known as steroidogenic enzymes. [38, 39] These include cytochrome P450 enzymes, hydroxysteroid dehydrogenases, and various other proteins that catalyze specific steps in hormone biosynthesis. Many of these enzymes require magnesium as a cofactor for optimal activity. [40, 41]

Key examples include the 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase enzymes, which regulate cortisol activity at the cellular level. [42]. These enzymes, particularly 11β-HSD type 2, help protect tissues from excessive cortisol exposure by converting active cortisol to inactive cortisone. [42] Magnesium supports this protective mechanism, helping maintain appropriate cortisol levels in peripheral tissues. [15]

Additionally, the process of making steroid hormones requires a lot of energy, especially in glands like the adrenal glands, ovaries, or testes. Magnesium helps produce and manage ATP, the main energy source for cells, which is vital for powering these hormone-producing processes. [17]

In particular, magnesium is important in the Leydig cells of the testes, where testosterone is made. It supports enzymes that convert cholesterol into testosterone and other hormones by maintaining the structure and activity of these enzymes. These enzymatic processes, when significantly impaired by magnesium insufficiency and deficiency, can negatively impact testosterone synthesis at the cellular level.

Magnesium also influences how hormones like testosterone are made available in the body. It can affect how these hormones interact with proteins such as sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), which determines how much of the hormone remains active or “free” in the bloodstream. [18, 19]

Magnesium's Effect on Testosterone Bioavailability

Beyond influencing testosterone production, magnesium plays a crucial role in determining how much testosterone is available for biological use. Sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG) binds to testosterone, rendering it biologically inactive. Magnesium appears to interfere with this binding process, effectively increasing the proportion of free, bioavailable testosterone. [18, 23]

Research using high-performance liquid chromatography has revealed that magnesium binds to SHBG in a nonspecific manner, leading to uncompetitive inhibition of testosterone binding. [23] This mechanism results in enhanced bioavailable testosterone levels, particularly important for older men or those experiencing stress-related hormonal suppression.

Exercise-Magnesium-Testosterone Connection

Clinical studies have consistently demonstrated the relationship between magnesium status and testosterone levels. Research involving both sedentary and athletic men showed that magnesium supplementation increased both total and free testosterone levels. [22] Notably, the effects were more pronounced in individuals who exercised regularly, suggesting a synergistic relationship between physical activity, magnesium status, and hormonal optimization. [18, 19, 24]

This interaction occurs through multiple mechanisms, including magnesium's role in reducing exercise-induced cortisol elevation, supporting recovery processes, and maintaining the enzymatic systems required for testosterone synthesis. Athletes and physically active individuals typically have higher magnesium requirements due to increased losses through sweat and the additional demands of hormonal adaptation to training. [25]

Magnesium's Role in Progesterone Production

As with testosterone, progesterone requires adequate magnesium levels for optimal production and function. Magnesium helps regulate the pituitary gland, which promotes progesterone production through its influence on luteinizing hormone (LH) secretion. [26] This relationship is particularly important for women, as progesterone helps balance estrogen effects and supports reproductive health.

Research has demonstrated that magnesium deficiency can contribute to low progesterone levels, manifesting as irregular menstrual cycles, PMS symptoms, headaches, and sleep disturbances. [26, 27] Conversely, adequate magnesium intake supports healthy progesterone production and can help alleviate many of these symptoms. [26]

The Progesterone-Stress Interaction

Progesterone possesses natural anti-anxiety and calming properties, partly due to its ability to modulate GABA receptor activity in the brain. [28] This creates an important connection with magnesium, which also enhances GABA function. Together, adequate levels of both magnesium and progesterone help maintain emotional balance and stress resilience. [29, 30]

The relationship becomes particularly important during times of chronic stress, when magnesium levels can become depleted. Supporting magnesium through appropriate supplementation and lifestyle modifications can help restore hormonal balance and improve stress management capacity. [27, 31]

Estrogen Balance and Clearance

Magnesium is involved in multiple pathways of both estrogen production, balance, and clearance. Magnesium plays a fundamental role in Phase II liver detoxification, the process by which the body eliminates excess hormones, including estrogen. [32] This detoxification pathway involves multiple enzymatic processes that require magnesium as a cofactor, including conjugation, methylation, and glutathione synthesis. [32]

The catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) enzyme, which neutralizes estrogen metabolites in Phase II detoxification, requires magnesium for optimal function. [33, 34, 35] Without adequate magnesium, estrogen detoxification becomes impaired, potentially leading to estrogen dominance and associated symptoms such as PMS, bloating, mood swings, and increased cancer risk. [36]

Within the Phase II detox pathways of the liver, magnesium supports estrogen detoxification and clearance by maintaining ATP-dependent enzymatic activity, which contributes to maintaining hormonal balance in both men and women. [36]

Magnesium is crucial for metabolizing and eliminating estrogen from the body. Low magnesium impairs this multi-step process, increasing the risk of estrogen excess (estrogen dominance). This can manifest as heavy menstrual bleeding, weight gain, mood changes, and a greater risk of complications such as blood clots due to a higher calcium-to-magnesium ratio. [37]

Steroidogenic Enzymes and Magnesium Cofactor Requirements

The synthesis of all steroid hormones involves numerous specialized enzymes collectively known as steroidogenic enzymes. [38, 39] These include cytochrome P450 enzymes, hydroxysteroid dehydrogenases, and various other proteins that catalyze specific steps in hormone biosynthesis. Many of these enzymes require magnesium as a cofactor for optimal activity. [40, 41]

Key examples include the 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase enzymes, which regulate cortisol activity at the cellular level. [42]. These enzymes, particularly 11β-HSD type 2, help protect tissues from excessive cortisol exposure by converting active cortisol to inactive cortisone. [42] Magnesium supports this protective mechanism, helping maintain appropriate cortisol levels in peripheral tissues. [15]

Magnesium, Inflammation, and Hormones

Lastly, Magnesium plays a protective role in hormone synthesis by helping control inflammation and stress. When magnesium levels are low, chronic inflammation and stress responses tend to increase, which can negatively impact hormone production. By helping regulate insulin, inflammation, and stress hormones like cortisol, magnesium supports a healthier environment for producing and maintaining balanced steroid hormone levels. [20]

Clinical Implications and Therapeutic Considerations

Identifying Magnesium Deficiency in Adrenal Dysfunction

Recognizing magnesium deficiency in the context of adrenal dysfunction requires understanding the interconnected nature of symptoms. Common manifestations include increased stress sensitivity, anxiety, sleep disturbances, muscle tension, and fatigue. These symptoms often overlap with those attributed to adrenal dysfunction, making magnesium status assessment crucial in comprehensive hormonal evaluation. [43, 44, 45]

Laboratory assessment of magnesium status presents challenges, as serum magnesium levels may not accurately reflect intracellular stores. [41] Red blood cell magnesium or specialized magnesium loading tests may provide more accurate assessments of functional magnesium status, particularly in individuals with suspected adrenal dysfunction.[46]

Therapeutic Magnesium Supplementation Strategies

Effective magnesium supplementation for adrenal support follows standard recommendations for general health and prevention of magnesium deficiency. [47] Research suggests that daily doses ranging from 250 to 400mg are beneficial for supporting cortisol regulation and stress management. [14, 29]

Another important consideration for adrenal health is the bioavailability of magnesium, which varies considerably depending on its chemical form. Highly bioavailable forms, such as magnesium chloride, sulfate, citrate, lactate, malate, glycinate, and taurinate, are more efficiently absorbed and utilized by the body, while magnesium oxide is significantly less bioavailable and yields much lower absorption rates. [48, 49]

In addition, multiple daily dosing of magnesium is supported by peer-reviewed scientific literature as generally superior to single daily dosing for optimizing absorption and benefit, particularly due to the gastrointestinal handling and kinetics of magnesium intake. [50]

Conclusion: Integrating Magnesium into Adrenal Health Management

The relationship between magnesium and adrenal gland function represents a fundamental aspect of human physiology that deserves greater clinical attention. From its role in cortisol regulation and HPA axis modulation to its influence on sex hormone production and metabolism, magnesium serves as a critical cofactor in maintaining hormonal balance and stress resilience.

The evidence clearly demonstrates that magnesium deficiency can contribute to adrenal dysfunction, while adequate supplementation can help restore normal function and improve stress management capacity. This is particularly important given the widespread nature of magnesium deficiency and insufficiency in modern populations and the increasing prevalence of stress-related health disorders.

For healthcare practitioners and individuals seeking to optimize adrenal function, ensuring adequate magnesium status should be considered a foundational intervention. Whether through dietary optimization or targeted supplementation, supporting magnesium levels offers a safe, effective approach to enhancing adrenal health and overall hormonal balance.

The intricate connections between magnesium, cortisol, DHEA, testosterone, progesterone, and estrogen highlight the mineral's central role in endocrine function. As research continues to elucidate these relationships, magnesium's importance in supporting optimal adrenal function and hormonal health becomes increasingly clear, making it an essential consideration in comprehensive health management strategies.

This is the continuation of the development of a comprehensive and exhaustive course on Magnesium and Human Health. To read previous units, visit the following links:

Unit 1: Introduction to Magnesium and Human Health (4 Modules)

Unit 2: Magnesium and the Cardiovascular System (6 Modules)

Unit 3: Magnesium and the Endocrine System (Ongoing)

References

1. American Association of Naturopathic Medical Colleges. (n.d.). Adrenal support supplements. AANMC. https://aanmc.org/natural-remedies/adrenal-support-supplements/

2. Sartori SB, et al. Magnesium deficiency induces anxiety and HPA axis dysregulation: modulation by therapeutic drug treatment. Neuropharmacology. 2012 Jan;62(1):304-12. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3198864/

3. Turcu A, et al. Adrenal androgens and androgen precursors-definition, synthesis, regulation and physiologic actions. Compr Physiol. 2014 Oct;4(4):1369-81. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4437668/

4. Dutt, M., Wehrle, C. J., & Jialal, I. (2025). Physiology, Adrenal Gland. In StatPearls. StatPearls Publishing. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30725945/

5. Holz RW, Bittner MA, Peppers SC, Senter RA, Eberhard DA. MgATP-independent and MgATP-dependent exocytosis. Evidence that MgATP primes adrenal chromaffin cells to undergo exocytosis. J Biol Chem. 1989 Apr 5;264(10):5412-9. PMID: 2784433. https://www.jbc.org/article/S0021-9258(18)83561-X/pdf

6. Enyeart JJ, Gomora JC, Xu L, Enyeart JA. Adenosine triphosphate activates a noninactivating K+ current in adrenal cortical cells through nonhydrolytic binding. J Gen Physiol. 1997 Dec;110(6):679-92. doi: 10.1085/jgp.110.6.679. PMID: 9382896; PMCID: PMC2229405. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2229405/

7. Aikawa JK. Magnesium: Its Biological Significance. Boca Raton, FL: CRC Press; 1981Link to PDF Book

8. Fiorentini D, Cappadone C, Farruggia G, Prata C. Magnesium: Biochemistry, Nutrition, Detection, and Social Impact of Diseases Linked to Its Deficiency. Nutrients. 2021 Mar 30;13(4):1136. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/4/1136

9. Cuciureanu MD, Vink R. Magnesium and stress. In: Vink R, Nechifor M, editors. Magnesium in the Central Nervous System [Internet]. Adelaide (AU): University of Adelaide Press; 2011. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507250/

10. Pickering G, et al. Magnesium Status and Stress: The Vicious Circle Concept Revisited. Nutrients. 2020 Nov 28;12(12):3672. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7761127/

11. Schutten JC, Joris PJ, Minović I, Post A, van Beek AP, de Borst MH, Mensink RP, Bakker SJL. Long-term magnesium supplementation improves glucocorticoid metabolism: A post-hoc analysis of an intervention trial. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf). 2021 Feb;94(2):150-157.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7821302/

12. Fatima G, et al. Magnesium Matters: A Comprehensive Review of Its Vital Role in Health and Diseases. Cureus. 2024 Oct 13;16(10):e71392. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11557730/

13. Cadegiani FA, Kater CE. Adrenal fatigue does not exist: a systematic review. BMC Endocr Disord. 2016 Aug 24;16(1):48. doi: 10.1186/s12902-016-0128-4. Erratum in: BMC Endocr Disord. 2016 Nov 16;16(1):63. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4997656/

14. Tomas C, Newton J, Watson S. A review of hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis function in chronic fatigue syndrome. ISRN Neurosci. 2013 Sep 30;2013:784520. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4045534/

15. Antoniou-Tsigkos A, Zapanti E, Ghizzoni L, et al. Adrenal Androgens. [Updated 2019 Jan 5]. In: Feingold KR, Ahmed SF, Anawalt B, et al., editors. Endotext [Internet]. South Dartmouth (MA): MDText.com, Inc.; 2000 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sites/books/NBK278929/

16. Turcu A, Smith JM, Auchus R, Rainey WE. Adrenal androgens and androgen precursors-definition, synthesis, regulation and physiologic actions. Compr Physiol. 2014 Oct;4(4):1369-81. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4437668/

17. Jahnen-Dechent W, Ketteler M. Magnesium basics. Clin Kidney J. 2012 Feb;5(Suppl 1):i3-i14. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4455825/

18. Maggio M, De Vita F, Lauretani F, Nouvenne A, Meschi T, Ticinesi A, Dominguez LJ, Barbagallo M, Dall'aglio E, Ceda GP. The Interplay between Magnesium and Testosterone in Modulating Physical Function in Men. Int J Endocrinol. 2014;2014:525249.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3958794/

19. Zamir A, Ben-Zeev T, Hoffman JR. Manipulation of Dietary Intake on Changes in Circulating Testosterone Concentrations. Nutrients. 2021 Sep 25;13(10):3375. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8538516/

20. Fiorentini D, et al. Magnesium: Biochemistry, Nutrition, Detection, and Social Impact of Diseases Linked to Its Deficiency. Nutrients. 2021 Mar 30;13(4):1136. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8065437/

21. Papadopoulou-Marketou, N., Kassi, E., & Chrousos, G. P. (2023, January 18). Adrenal androgens and aging. In K. R. Feingold, S. F. Ahmed, B. Anawalt, et al. (Eds.), Endotext (Internet). MDText.com, Inc. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK279006/

22. Cinar V, Polat Y, Baltaci AK, Mogulkoc R. Effects of magnesium supplementation on testosterone levels of athletes and sedentary subjects at rest and after exhaustion. Biol Trace Elem Res. 2011 Apr;140(1):18-23. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20352370/

23. Excoffon L, Guillaume YC, Woronoff-Lemsi MC, André C. Magnesium effect on testosterone-SHBG association studied by a novel molecular chromatography approach. J Pharm Biomed Anal. 2009 Feb 20;49(2):175-80. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0731708508005955

24. Cinar V, Polat Y, Baltaci AK, Mogulkoc R. Effects of magnesium supplementation on testosterone levels of athletes and sedentary subjects at rest and after exhaustion. Biol Trace Elem Res. 2011 Apr;140(1):18-23. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12011-010-8676-3

25. Dominguez LJ, Veronese N, Ragusa FS, Baio SM, Sgrò F, Russo A, Battaglia G, Bianco A, Barbagallo M. The Importance of Vitamin D and Magnesium in Athletes. Nutrients. 2025 May 13;17(10):1655. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12114196/

26. Kapper C, Oppelt P, Ganhör C, Gyunesh AA, Arbeithuber B, Stelzl P, Rezk-Füreder M. Minerals and the Menstrual Cycle: Impacts on Ovulation and Endometrial Health. Nutrients. 2024 Mar 29;16(7):1008. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11013220/

27. Dullo P, Vedi N. Changes in serum calcium, magnesium and inorganic phosphorus levels during different phases of the menstrual cycle. J Hum Reprod Sci. 2008 Jul;1(2):77-80. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2700668/

28. Kapur J, Joshi S. Progesterone modulates neuronal excitability bidirectionally. Neurosci Lett. 2021 Jan 23;744:135619. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7821816/

29. Boyle NB, Lawton C, Dye L. The Effects of Magnesium Supplementation on Subjective Anxiety and Stress-A Systematic Review. Nutrients. 2017 Apr 26;9(5):429. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5452159/

30. Möykkynen T, Uusi-Oukari M, Heikkilä J, Lovinger DM, Lüddens H, Korpi ER. Magnesium potentiation of the function of native and recombinant GABA(A) receptors. Neuroreport. 2001 Jul 20;12(10):2175-9. https://journals.lww.com/neuroreport/abstract/2001/07200/magnesium_potentiation_of_the_function_of_native.26.aspx

31. Lopresti AL. The Effects of Psychological and Environmental Stress on Micronutrient Concentrations in the Body: A Review of the Evidence. Adv Nutr. 2020 Jan 1;11(1):103-112. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7442351/

32. Bravo M, Simón J, González-Recio I, Martinez-Cruz LA, Goikoetxea-Usandizaga N, Martínez-Chantar ML. Magnesium and Liver Metabolism Through the Lifespan. Adv Nutr. 2023 Jul;14(4):739-751. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10334155/

33. Bastos P, Araújo JR, Azevedo I, Martins MJ, Ribeiro L. Effect of a natural mineral-rich water on catechol-O-methyltransferase function. Magnes Res. 2014 Jul-Sep;27(3):131-41. https://www.jle.com/en/revues/mrh/e-docs/effect_of_a_natural_mineral_rich_water_on_catechol_o_methyltransferase_function_302731/article.phtml

34. Rios FJ, Touyz RM. Mg2+ Channels as the Link Between Mg2+ Deficiency and COMT Downregulation in Salt-Sensitive Hypertension. Hypertension. 2021 Jul;78(1):151-154. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/HYPERTENSIONAHA.121.17330

35. Hall KT, Loscalzo J, Kaptchuk TJ. Systems pharmacogenomics - gene, disease, drug and placebo interactions: a case study in COMT. Pharmacogenomics. 2019 May;20(7):529-551. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6563236/

36. Kolanu BR, Vadakedath S, Boddula V, Kandi V. Activities of Serum Magnesium and Thyroid Hormones in Pre-, Peri-, and Post-menopausal Women. Cureus. 2020 Jan 3;12(1):e6554. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6996468/

37. Seelig MS. Interrelationship of magnesium and estrogen in cardiovascular and bone disorders, eclampsia, migraine and premenstrual syndrome. J Am Coll Nutr. 1993 Aug;12(4):442-58. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/07315724.1993.10718335

38. Schiffer L, Barnard L, Baranowski ES, Gilligan LC, Taylor AE, Arlt W, Shackleton CHL, Storbeck KH. Human steroid biosynthesis, metabolism and excretion are differentially reflected by serum and urine steroid metabolomes: A comprehensive review. J Steroid Biochem Mol Biol. 2019 Nov;194:105439. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6857441/

39. Miller WL, Auchus RJ. The molecular biology, biochemistry, and physiology of human steroidogenesis and its disorders. Endocr Rev. 2011 Feb;32(1):81-151. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3365799/

40. Dai Q, Zhu X, Manson JE, Song Y, Li X, Franke AA, Costello RB, Rosanoff A, Nian H, Fan L, Murff H, Ness RM, Seidner DL, Yu C, Shrubsole MJ. Magnesium status and supplementation influence vitamin D status and metabolism: results from a randomized trial. Am J Clin Nutr. 2018 Dec 1;108(6):1249-1258. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6693398/

41. Lou D, Long Q, Luo C, Zhang X, Zhou Z, Zhang C, Li Q, Liu X, Tan J. A novel NAD(H)-dependent 3alpha-HSDH with enhanced activity by magnesium or manganese ions. Int J Biol Macromol. 2022 Apr 15;204:34-40. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0141813022002215

42. Chapman K, Holmes M, Seckl J. 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenases: intracellular gate-keepers of tissue glucocorticoid action. Physiol Rev. 2013 Jul;93(3):1139-206. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3962546/

43. Workinger JL, Doyle RP, Bortz J. Challenges in the Diagnosis of Magnesium Status. Nutrients. 2018 Sep 1;10(9):1202. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6163803/

44. Colaneri-Day S, Rosanoff A. Clinical Guideline for Detection and Management of Magnesium Deficiency in Ambulatory Care. Nutrients. 2025 Feb 28;17(5):887. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11901669/

45. Ahmed F, Mohammed A. Magnesium: The Forgotten Electrolyte-A Review on Hypomagnesemia. Med Sci (Basel). 2019 Apr 4;7(4):56. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6524065/

46. Arnaud MJ. Update on the assessment of magnesium status. Br J Nutr. 2008 Jun;99 Suppl 3:S24-36. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/update-on-the-assessment-of-magnesium-status/9931E42713E806B77E4635C3A5F23D1F

47. Fatima G, Dzupina A, B Alhmadi H, Magomedova A, Siddiqui Z, Mehdi A, Hadi N. Magnesium Matters: A Comprehensive Review of Its Vital Role in Health and Diseases. Cureus. 2024 Oct 13;16(10):e71392. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11557730/

48. Boyle NB, Lawton C, Dye L. The Effects of Magnesium Supplementation on Subjective Anxiety and Stress-A Systematic Review. Nutrients. 2017 Apr 26;9(5):429. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5452159/

49. Pardo MR, Garicano Vilar E, San Mauro Martín I, Camina Martín MA. Bioavailability of magnesium food supplements: A systematic review. Nutrition. 2021 Sep;89:111294. doi: 10.1016/j.nut.2021.111294. Epub 2021 Apr 28. PMID: 34111673. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0899900721001568

50. Schuchardt JP, Hahn A. Intestinal Absorption and Factors Influencing Bioavailability of Magnesium-An Update. Curr Nutr Food Sci. 2017 Nov;13(4):260-278. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5652077/