The Curious Substack

The Curious Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wejolyn's avatar
Wejolyn
1h

This is just awesome - thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Curious Outlier
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
31m

Put a tiny amount (just a pinch) in your water.. and YOUR Pets water … watch them (and us) perk up !!!!! ‼️❣️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Curious Outlier
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture