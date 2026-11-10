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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
42m

A two day fast could be near 80/20.

Could be the most helpful.

48 hours removes all of the sugars and junk from the body. 40% of your energy goes to digestion.

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Eric Jacobson's avatar
Eric Jacobson
7m

Curious, some good thoughts concerning balancing our lives effectively. I also think short fasts during the week would be beneficial, as Bard mentioned below, not only to detoxify and energise our bodies, but also to enhance mental and spiritual clarity.

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