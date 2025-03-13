I love it when the mainstream media narrative backfires on them.

There was an ABC news organization that did a series of hit piece videos on Jim Jumble and chlorine dioxide. The actor Lindsay Wagner. Reached out to them and asked for an interview about her experience with MMS (Chlorine Dioxide).

The ABC News organization was at least truthful enough to publish the entire series including Lindsay Wagner’s amazing interview.

In the interview, she describes the failure of modern medicine and physicians to cure her of the terrible case of chronic urticaria that she had been living with. She then describes how (MMS) chlorine dioxide rapidly cured her and has been fine ever since.

(Editors note: Notice in the interview who turned her onto using MMS. It was the mother of an autistic child that had been cured using MMS.)