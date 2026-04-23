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Nibor's avatar
Nibor
3h

My doctor all but did back flips when my bloodwork showed 120 and while my research showed it a bit high, it wasn't really concerning. I'm glad to see yours runs that high too. I do have osteoporosis and figure it can only help with that. My doctor also thinks eating eggs will kill you. Very behind current research.

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1 reply by Curious Outlier
Eric Jacobson's avatar
Eric Jacobson
1h

I'm beginning to find the whole alternative world of vitamin supplements and the myriads of the 'experts" in the alternative medicine field espousing this and that mineral and supplement to stave off disease and produce optimal health more and more confusing every day!

One practitioner will espouse copper supplements and to avoid Vitamin D supplements like the plague. Another claims that the way magnesium supplements are produced is a highly toxic process, and actually will do you harm to take them, much less make any difference in improving your health. Another one claims ascorbic acid is useless and that we should all be taking "whole food" vitamin C. Another practitioner claims high doses of ascorbic acid are imperative to good health. And the list goes on and on.

What is one really to believe when it comes to ensuring that he or she is actually optimally sustaining proper bodily nutrition, with all these voices of contradiction out there? I, for one, have stopped taking all supplements for the time being while I attempt to sort out all the contradictions

I'm finding coming out of the alternative nutrition community, and ensuring that I get plenty of exercise outdoors in the sun, drink plenty of fresh water, and eat as much as possible, a balanced diet. Besides that, I refuse to live in fear, get out in nature as much as possible, and grow as many fresh vegetables myself as I can on my large corner lot.

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