📋 Disclaimer: The information in this article is shared purely for educational purposes. Nothing written here constitutes medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Your health belongs to you. Regardless of what the mainstream medical system may suggest, you have both the right and the responsibility to be the informed steward of your own body. Read widely, think critically, consult practitioners you genuinely trust, and make the decisions that are right for you.

In December 2023, I purchased the audiobook The Miraculous Cure for and Prevention of All Disease: What Doctors Never Learned. After listening to it, I decided to purchase the book and dove into approximately one year of deep research on the subject of the book: vitamin D. I am not going to bore you with that deep research at the current time. All of it will be part of the vitamin D section of the free vitamin and mineral course that I am steadily working on. Those course lessons will be available in this Substack as I produce them.

The reason I am writing this article is because this is an important subject given that most of my readers live in regions of the Earth that do not provide adequate amounts of sunlight throughout the entire year, and therefore vitamin D insufficiency and deficiency are quite common. As daily life happens and both minor and major injuries occur, vitamin D becomes a critical factor for optimal health and healing.

When There is not Enough

As an example, I would like to share the story of my cousin, who was in a severe car accident that resulted in multiple fractures and internal injuries, including compound fractures in both legs, a punctured lung, and head trauma. She spent months in the hospital, and when she was ultimately released to rehabilitation in a wheelchair, she continued experiencing problems with slow healing and recovery. She knew about my background in medicine, alternative medicine, and healing, and she called me with concerns because her bones were not healing together and her medical team could not determine why. I asked her what her vitamin D level was, and she said she would check with her physician. She called me back a day later and told me they had never checked her vitamin D level throughout her entire hospitalization 🤦🏻‍♂️. They promptly checked it, and it came back at 8 ng/mL. Anything below 30 ng/mL is considered deficient.

To make a long story short, she began supplementing with vitamin D and the cofactors needed for optimized and safe use, which include vitamin K2, magnesium, and boron. Within a short period of time, her bones were healing together nicely, and within a few months she was back on her feet doing physical therapy. She can now walk without the use of assistive devices. The X-ray shown below is from the repairs that were necessary after her accident. Below that is the passenger side of the vehicle where she was seated at the time of the crash. She believes, as do I, that her survival was indeed miraculous, and she attributes all thanks to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for delivering her body alive.

In this article, I would like to provide you with an analogy to help you better understand one primary reason why optimization of vitamin D is critically important. I myself have taken high dose vitamin D (10,000 IU) along with the cofactors necessary for optimization and safety for the past three years. For the first six months I took 20,000 to 30,000 IU of vitamin D daily along with those cofactors. I have never experienced any unwanted side effects, and my calcium level has always been within normal limits. My vitamin D level, when checked at my annual physical, has always been above the upper reference limit of 120 ng/mL. My doctor was quite concerned the first year, but since then he has not expressed further worry. I am not sure whether he read the literature I gave him, but he remains open minded.

Can Vitamin D Be Toxic

The only concern associated with taking high doses of vitamin D, according to standard medical literature, is what is referred to as vitamin D toxicity. Vitamin D toxicity is essentially elevated calcium levels, which can be dangerous if left unchecked. In my experience over the past three years, taking the cofactors alongside vitamin D has kept calcium levels within normal range. The explanation for why that occurs will be the topic of another article.

About ten years ago, I did care for a patient with vitamin D toxicity. The patient had accidentally been taking 50,000 IU of vitamin D daily for approximately six months but was not taking any of the necessary cofactors mentioned above. He presented with confusion, extremely elevated calcium levels, and several other signs and symptoms. After approximately one week in our intensive care unit, his calcium levels normalized and he regained full cognition. I would strongly caution against attempting high dose vitamin D supplementation without the appropriate cofactors. It is also worth noting that there has never been a reported case of vitamin D toxicity resulting from sun exposure alone.

The Analogy

Every day, your body operates like a large complex university campus in a state of constant maintenance and renovation. Classrooms are scuffed and scratched from daily use. Pipes develop hairline cracks. Roof panels take a beating from the weather. Most of this damage is invisible and minor, but it is relentless. And just like a real campus, the quality of every repair depends entirely on whether the right people have access to the right instructions at the right time.

In this analogy, your DNA is the plan room. It holds every technical manual, wiring diagram, and structural blueprint your body will ever need to repair itself. The vitamin D receptor, or VDR, is the facilities architect who knows which manuals apply to which problem and how to coordinate the right crews.

Keratinocytes, macrophages, fibroblasts, osteoblasts, and immune cells are the skilled tradespeople doing the actual work. But that plan room stays locked. No matter how capable the architect is, those instruction sets cannot be opened without the official stamp of approval. That stamp is active vitamin D, specifically 1,25 dihydroxyvitamin D, the hormonal form the body produces from sun exposure and dietary sources. When vitamin D binds to the VDR, it acts as that authorization stamp. The architect can now open the correct drawer, pull the precise instruction set for the injury at hand, and issue clear, detailed orders to every crew on the job. [1]

This matters enormously at the level of ordinary daily life, long before any dramatic injury occurs. Your muscles develop micro tears just from walking up stairs or lifting a bag of groceries. Your skin barrier sustains invisible cracks from temperature changes and repeated washing. Your gut lining faces constant chemical and microbial stress that creates microscopic wounds in its surface. Your bones silently accumulate micro cracks from the forces of ordinary movement. Not at all dramatic events, but rather the scuffs on the classroom floors and the hairline fractures in the campus sidewalks. Research shows that vitamin D signaling is active during all three classical phases of wound repair: inflammation, proliferation, and remodeling. When the approval stamp is present, the architect issues timely repair orders. Inflammatory signals are modulated correctly. Progenitor cells get instructions to divide and migrate. The extracellular matrix is rebuilt with proper collagen organization. The repair crews do not overstay their welcome, and the campus stays clean and functional. [2]

In athletes and physically active people, the cost of a missing stamp becomes measurable. Studies examining vitamin D status in collegiate and professional athletes have found that lower vitamin D levels are significantly associated with higher rates of muscle strains, tendon injuries, and stress fractures. This is not a coincidence. When the architect cannot access the full instruction set, repair crews still respond to damage, but they are working from memory and improvisation rather than detailed plans. Minor damage that should be fully resolved gets patched with inferior materials. Micro tears accumulate faster than they are resolved. Over time the building develops structural vulnerabilities that would not have formed if the right plans had been available from the beginning. [3, 4]

When a major injury occurs, the stakes are even higher. A deep wound, a broken bone, a surgical incision, or a torn tendon is the equivalent of a partial structural collapse in one wing of the campus. The body responds with a massive mobilization of resources. Immune cells flood the site. Stem cells in the surrounding tissue wake up and begin dividing. New blood vessels push into the wound to supply materials. Scar tissue begins forming as a temporary scaffold while permanent repair gets underway. Vitamin D is actively involved in each of these phases. In skin wounds, studies in animal models and early human data show that active vitamin D accelerates re epithelialization and granulation tissue formation by directly activating the proliferation and differentiation of epidermal stem cells. In bone fractures, vitamin D coordinates the cascade of events needed to build a proper callus, mineralize it, and remodel it into functional cortical bone. Without enough of the approval stamp to unlock those instruction sets, each of these processes slows down, loses precision, or stalls at an intermediate stage. [5, 6, 7, 8]

There is a dimension of this story that is often overlooked. Vitamin D does not just tell the repair crews when to start. It also tells them when to stop. A construction zone that never gets a completion notice turns into a chronic problem. In the body, that looks like unresolved inflammation, excessive scar formation, or a wound that simply will not close. Research has linked abnormal VDR signaling to keloid formation, where the body lays down far too much scar tissue in the wrong pattern, essentially a construction crew that kept pouring concrete after the structural work was done. In the gut, VDR activity is central to maintaining tight junction proteins that seal the intestinal wall. When VDR signaling is reduced, that wall becomes leaky, and chronic low grade inflammation takes hold in the campus basement, quietly undermining everything above it. Here again, vitamin D as the approval stamp governs not just the start of a repair job but the clean, timely completion of it. [9, 10]

The broader picture that emerges from the scientific literature is consistent. Vitamin D is estimated to regulate more than 200 genes involved in cell proliferation, differentiation, angiogenesis, and apoptosis. Its receptor is expressed in virtually every tissue in the body, from skin and bone to brain and heart muscle. Deficiency, often defined as serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D below about 30 nanograms per milliliter, is strikingly common, with estimates suggesting that over one billion people worldwide fall into this category. For each of those individuals, the approval stamp that unlocks the body’s most detailed and effective repair instructions is either absent or dangerously close to running out. [1, 11, 12, 13, 14]

None of this means that vitamin D deficiency causes instant collapse or that supplementation alone resolves all healing problems. The campus still functions without a fully authorized architect. Other signaling systems patch things together, and secondary repair processes compensate in part. But the repairs are less precise, less complete, and more likely to leave behind vulnerabilities that compound over years and decades. The joints that never quite healed cleanly after a sprain. The chronic low grade gut inflammation that never fully resolved. The bone mineral density that quietly eroded before it was ever noticed on a scan.

In practical terms, keeping vitamin D status healthy means making sure that the approval stamp is always available, so your internal architect can unlock the right plans and keep the whole campus not merely occupied and running, but well maintained, precisely repaired, and operating at its full potential.

📋 Authors note: Links are for your information. I do not make any money off of these links and I do not do affiliate programs.

My Personal Protocol

For those who are curious about my personal protocol, I currently take ~10,000 IU of vitamin D3 daily. Rather than purchasing pre-made capsules, I source concentrated vitamin D3 powder in bulk, which delivers a significantly better value per dose without sacrificing quality. The same approach applies to my vitamin K2. I use concentrated MK-7 powder ~300 mcg daily rather than retail capsules, which again stretches the cost considerably while providing the same active compound. Vitamin K2 MK-7 works in tandem with vitamin D to direct calcium into bones and away from soft tissues and arterial walls, making it one of the most important cofactors in the entire protocol. To ensure accurate dosing, I use a milligram scale to measure the supplements and then micro spoons for daily administration.

For boron, I use a daily small pinch of Mule Team Borax dissolved in water or any other liquid. This provides approximately 10 mg of elemental boron, well above daily minimum requirements. One $5 box of Mule Team Borax will last one person over 50 years if they’re taking the dose I take. I want to be straightforward here: Mule Team Borax is a laundry product and is not FDA approved for human consumption. I use it because my personal research into the available literature has led me to conclude that it is composed of the same sodium tetraborate decahydrate found in pharmaceutical and research grade borax, and that the purity is comparable for practical personal use purposes. That said, every individual should do their own research and make their own informed decision on this point. As discussed in previous articles, boron plays a meaningful role in vitamin D metabolism by inhibiting the enzyme that breaks down circulating vitamin D, effectively extending its active life in the body.

For magnesium, I add a quarter teaspoon of magnesium sulfate to every liter of water I drink throughout the day and have a diverse unrefined natural diet which is high in magnesium. Magnesium is an essential cofactor for converting vitamin D into its active hormonal form, and most people consuming a standard Western diet are chronically low in it.

Finally, I take 50 mg of zinc gluconate daily, as zinc is involved in VDR gene expression and supports the immune and tissue repair functions that work alongside the vitamin D system. Together these five components form what I consider the critical core for optimization for vitamin D. None of them work as well in isolation as they do together.

References

1. Christakos S, Dhawan P, Verstuyf A, Verlinden L, Carmeliet G. Vitamin D: Metabolism, Molecular Mechanism of Action, and Pleiotropic Effects. Physiol Rev. 2016 Jan;96(1):365-408. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4839493/

2. Siregar FD, Hidayat W. The Role of Vitamin D on the Wound Healing Process: A Case Series. Int Med Case Rep J. 2023 Apr 1;16:227-232. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10075270/

3. Farrokhyar F, Tabasinejad R, Dao D, Peterson D, Ayeni OR, Hadioonzadeh R, Bhandari M. Prevalence of vitamin D inadequacy in athletes: a systematic-review and meta-analysis. Sports Med. 2015 Mar;45(3):365-78. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25277808/

4. Maai N, Frank FA, Meuris A, Ferreira N. Association Between Vitamin D and Musculoskeletal Injuries: A Systematic Review. Cureus. 2025 Apr 18;17(4):e82495. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12085790/

5. Oda Y, Hu L, Nguyen T, Fong C, Zhang J, Guo P, Bikle DD. Vitamin D Receptor Is Required for Proliferation, Migration, and Differentiation of Epidermal Stem Cells and Progeny during Cutaneous Wound Repair. J Invest Dermatol. 2018 Nov;138(11):2423-2431.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6903414/

6. How to cite this paper: Qiu, Z.H., Tang, W.W., Shen, T.Y., Lu, P. and Lan, C.G. (2026) Role of Vitamin D in Wound Healing and Its Research Progress. Open Journal of Applied Sciences , 16, 627-634. https://www.scirp.org/pdf/ojapps_2313658.pdf

7. Gatt T, Grech A, Arshad H. The Effect of Vitamin D Supplementation for Bone Healing in Fracture Patients: A Systematic Review. Adv Orthop. 2023 Feb 28;2023:6236045. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9991484/

8. Sundar R, Bhagavandas Rai A, Naveen Kumar J, Devang Divakar D. The role of Vitamin D as an adjunct for bone regeneration: A systematic review of literature. Saudi Dent J. 2023 Mar;35(3):220-232. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10114593/

9. Doole FT, Lundy FT, About I. Hahn JM, Combs KA, Powell HM, Supp DM. A role for vitamin D and the vitamin D receptor in keloid disorder. Wound Repair Regen. 2023 Sep-Oct;31(5):563-575. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/wrr.13109

10. Chen SW, Ma YY, Pan LH, et al. Vitamin D Receptor Influences Intestinal Barriers in Health and Disease. Int J Mol Sci. 2022;23(7):4129. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8997406/

11. Carlberg C. Vitamin D and Its Target Genes. Nutrients. 2022 Mar 24;14(7):1354. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9003440/

12. Wacker M, Holick MF. Sunlight and Vitamin D: A global perspective for health. Dermatoendocrinol. 2013 Jan 1;5(1):51-108. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3897598/

13. Cui A, Zhang T, Xiao P, Fan Z, Wang H, Zhuang Y. Global and regional prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in population-based studies from 2000 to 2022: A pooled analysis of 7.9 million participants. Front Nutr. 2023 Mar 17;10:1070808. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10064807/

14. Amrein K, Scherkl M, Hoffmann M, Neuwersch-Sommeregger S, Köstenberger M, Tmava Berisha A, Martucci G, Pilz S, Malle O. Vitamin D deficiency 2.0: an update on the current status worldwide. Eur J Clin Nutr. 2020 Nov;74(11):1498-1513. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7091696/