This is the first in a series of three articles exploring the mechanisms of action of chlorine dioxide in the human body. I will do my best to explain both the established and theoretical mechanisms behind its effects. If you have not watched The Universal Antidote documentary, I encourage you to do so. The documentary provides a comprehensive review of the safety and efficacy of Chlorine Dioxide and will give you an excellent start as you learn more about this substance and its potential to improve human health and treat disease.

While much scientific research is still needed to fully understand what gives chlorine dioxide its potential as a universal antidote within the human body, this series aims to shed light on what is currently known.

Mechanism of action #1: Antibacterial and Antiviral Effects of Chlorine Dioxide

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) such as chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) have been extensively studied for their antimicrobial properties. Chlorine dioxide, in particular, has garnered significant attention due to its potent antibacterial and antiviral effects.

Mechanisms of Action

Chlorine dioxide acts primarily through oxidation, disrupting the cell walls and membranes of microorganisms, leading to cell lysis and death. It is a strong oxidizing agent that can denature proteins and inactivate nucleic acids, thereby preventing microbial replication and survival. [1,2,3] The oxidative stress induced by ClO₂ is effective against a broad spectrum of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Antibacterial Effects

Chlorine dioxide has been shown to be effective against a variety of bacterial pathogens at low concentrations. Studies have demonstrated its ability to reduce bacterial populations significantly. For instance, a 4-log reduction in *Listeria monocytogenes* was observed with a 3 mg/L ClO₂ solution within 90 seconds [1]. It is also effective against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. [1,2] The table below provides an overview of the bactericidal effects of chlorine dioxide.

Biofilm Disruption

ClO₂ is particularly effective against biofilms, which are complex communities of bacteria that are often resistant to conventional disinfectants. Gagnon et al. (2005) reported that ClO₂ at 0.5 mg/L was more effective against biofilm-associated bacteria than chlorite ions. [1]

Hospital Settings

In a hospital setting, ClO₂ has been used to disinfect surfaces and equipment, showing strong antibacterial properties. It disrupts protein synthesis and cell membranes, making it a powerful disinfectant for preventing hospital-acquired infections. [3]

Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Effects

Chlorine dioxide has demonstrated efficacy against a wide range of viruses, including influenza viruses, Hepatitis A, and SARS-CoV-2. It inactivates viruses by oxidizing viral proteins and nucleic acids, thereby preventing viral replication. [1, 5, 6]

Studies have shown that ClO₂ is 10 times more potent than sodium hypochlorite against a wide range of viruses. Concentrations from 1 to 100 ppm produced, potent, antiviral activity in activating greater than 99% viruses within 15 seconds. [7]

Mechanism of Viral Inactivation

ClO₂ disrupts the viral capsid and RNA, impairing the virus's ability to infect host cells. [2, 6].

Safety and Toxicity

In the Center for Disease Control toxicological profile for chlorine dioxide it states,

"Animal studies indicate that the lowest observed adverse-effect level (LOAEL) is approximately 5 mg/kg/day for repeated oral exposure to chlorite." (Section 2.2, p 10)

https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/toxprofiles/tp160-c2.pdf

In the Environmental Protection Agency registration eligibility decision on chlorine dioxide, it is listed under dietary that the lowest observed adverse-effect level (LOAEL) is 6 mg/kg/day. A chronic use endpoint and the no observed adverse effect level (NOAEL) would be 3 mg/kg/day.

"The chronic dietary endpoint is 3 mg/kg/day, based on decreases in absolute brain and liver weight, and lowered auditory startle amplitude at LOAEL of 6 mg/kg/day in a two-generation reproduction toxicity study and is supported by a developmental toxicity study in rats. (EPA 738-R-06-007, p 8)

https://www3.epa.gov/pesticides/chem_search/reg_actions/reregistration/red_PC-020503_3-Aug-06.pdf

The majority of the human therapeutic treatment protocols used for Chlorine Dioxide fall below the NOAEL of 3 mg/kg/day. The graph below shows the safe limits for Chlorine Dioxide which can be seen in green.

Applications

Water Treatment

ClO₂ is widely used in water treatment facilities to disinfect drinking water. It is preferred over chlorine due to its higher efficacy and lower tendency to form harmful by-products [1, 4].

Surface Disinfection

In healthcare and food processing environments, ClO₂ is used to disinfect surfaces and equipment, reducing the risk of microbial contamination. [3]

Air Disinfection

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ClO₂ was used to disinfect air in hospital settings, demonstrating its utility in reducing airborne viral particles. [3]

Internal and External Human Use

Studies are ongoing, and there are thousands of anecdotal reports of the elimination of infectious diseases using ClO₂. [10, 11]

Why Does ClO2 Kill Pathogens and Not You When Using Therapeutic Doses?

Chlorine dioxide is a size-selective antimicrobial agent which can kill micron sized organisms rapidly but cannot make real harm to much larger organisms like animals or humans as it is not able to penetrate deeply into their living tissues and the antioxidant systems of larger complex organisms protect their cells from harm. [6]

Concerning size-selectivity, let me use a simple analogy to aid in our understanding of how this works. Let's take the example of a match that can be ignited and produce an oxidative reaction. The match represents low concentration ClO2 as would be consumed using protocol 1000 or protocol C. Now we take a cotton ball representative of a pathogen and a giant redwood tree representative of a human cell. We can easily ignite and burn up the cotten ball with the oxidative reaction generated by the match but it would be impossible to ignite and burn up the giant redwood tree using the oxidative reaction generated by the match.

In addition, the body's antioxidant system would be equivalent of having a standby fire truck at the base of the giant redwood tree that would quickly snuff out any fire or oxidative reaction that might ignite. Most pathogens have very little if any antioxidant defense and this makes them vulnerable to oxidative destruction.

Conclusion With Anecdotal Reports

For the last five years, I have compiled testimonials on The Universal Antidote Telegram channel, and in conclusion, I would like to share a few of the thousands of testimonials from those eliminating infections with the universal antidote, chlorine dioxide.

Testimony 1: Anabiotic Resistant Urinary Tract Infection

This is an example of one of many urinary tract infection testimonials that I have collected.

(Translated from Italian)

I would like to share my personal experience of recovering from a urinary infection caused by the Klebsiella bacterium, a microorganism that normally should not be found in the urinary tract. In my case, the bacterium was resistant to traditional antibiotics, which made conventional treatment ineffective. After consulting my doctor, I decided to try an alternative treatment. I followed a 10-day treatment using chlorine dioxide, taking 8 ml of dioxide in a liter of water, drinking a glass every 15 minutes until the liter was finished, two hours after meals and with a two-hour interval before eating. This therapy was followed consistently for the entire indicated period. In addition, at night before going to sleep, I used colloidal silver applied to my private parts, and in the morning I took a tablet of D-Manose, a useful supplement to support urinary tract health. After scrupulously following this treatment, the problem was resolved in just 15 days, as demonstrated by subsequent medical tests. I am happy to share this testimony, which I hope can be useful for those who are facing similar situations. I am sending photo analysis of labs before and after the use of chlorine dioxide." (* images were translated from Italian using Google lens.)

Before ClO2

After ClO2

Testimony 2: Epstein-Barr Virus

"In 2018, my daughter a registered pharmacist, was helping a friend dying of cancer. She contacted Epstein Barr the highest strain of mononucleosis. She could not get out of bed. She went to the emergency room and they told her there was no cure for Epstein Barr. I suggested she try the MMS and a vitamin AHCC (which increases the immune system). She was back to work within a month. It was a miracle. She has 2 kids and her husband passed away a number of years back. She is their sole support and needed to work. After all of this she realizes there are other homeopathic cures than drugs. She took it for a year every day and feels terrific today. She still takes it when she feels she is getting exhausted but not too much anymore. I thank God everyday that I was directed to MMS." Link to original testimony

Testimony 3: HIV

This was sent to me by email:

"Hi. I have blood tests from a patient in Uganda showing her HIV went down to less than 49 copies in about 4 months. (I have to look to see if it was 4 mo or 6 mo) and is still less than 49 copies after more than a year I can send you the blood tests if you want to see them.

(The sent images of HIV tests in a email at my request.)

Private info is obscured gray and notations are in the blue box and read and blue text.

Lab work showing steady decline in viral load

Testimony 4: Appendicitis

(Translated from French)

"I would like to tell you what happened with my 19-year-old daughter this Friday, February 23, 2024. She had slept very poorly at night and woke up with increasingly violent lower abdominal pain with an urge to to vomit. At 1 p.m., Friday prayer time, while I was alone with her, the pain became very severe accompanied by a vagal shock, it was very intense, pallor, mottling, tingling at the ends of the hands and feet and tongue. I felt her stomach there was diffuse pelvic pain, I immediately thought of appendicitis, but as it was a pain that spread everywhere I also thought of an ovarian cyst, in short, taking panicked, I started giving her sandwich applications of CDS and DMSO several layers in a row for half an hour and I gave her to drink 6 ml of CDS in 200 ml of water, as recommended in the U protocol by Dr. Andreas KALCKER, and a tablespoon of DMSO in a glass of water, all at once so much that it scared me. What followed was spectacular, after a few minutes of application the pain diminished incredibly and became more or less bearable. I have still continued several applications on her lower abdomen. After a few hours I gave her an abdominal ultrasound in a private clinic to understand a little bit about what was wrong with her; it was appendicitis 10 mm in diameter with inflammation of the peri-appendicular fat. So the surgeon asked her to remain fasting to operate on it while waiting for the biological assessment. To our surprise the FNS-CRP balance sheet was negative. The surgeon then recommended that I monitor the pain which was much less!!! At night we did another ultrasound at the hospital to get a second opinion, still appendicitis with a diameter of 7.5 mm, so I started doing protocol F, 10 ml of CDS in 1 liter of water where I gave her 120 ml to drink every quarter of an hour for 2 hours, followed by protocol C. The next day the same, protocol F to avoid any recurrence. I did the ultrasound again in the afternoon, no inflammation!!! and the pain is almost completely gone, thank goodness. Today is the 3rd day, I continue with protocol F to eradicate any infection. I would like to point out to you that I did not give paracetamol, anti-inflammatory or antibiotics. The radiologist was surprised by this self-limiting appendicitis 😊. Dr. Faiza Chikh. Ophthalmologist - Algiers. Expert in oxidative therapies from the Kalcker Institute."

Testimony 5: Pneumonia

(Translated from Spanish)

"I want to share my testimony. For the five years before COVID, I started getting pneumonia every winter. It was mild. I went to the doctor because he noticed something in my chest. He didn't see anything, but I insisted they check me, and sure enough, an X-ray showed it. I took medication, recovered, but I would have relapses after 15 days, 30 days, or a month and a half. I'm not one for taking medication, but sometimes I got a really bad cough that kept getting worse. During the lockdown, I relapsed again, and I had chlorine dioxide at home. I'd never used it before, and I admit it gave me a bit of a scare at first... I started with 3 ml in a 1.5-liter bottle, and I can tell you that the next day I couldn't believe it. My lung capacity had never been better than I'd ever had before. I was asthmatic until I was 15, and I know what it's like not being able to breathe. I increased the dose to 6 ml over the next few days. I recovered very quickly and have never had pneumonia again."

Testimony 6: Chronic Sinus Infection

"I had two to three sinus infections every year for 15 years. So annoying 🙄When I started mms1 and then CDS my nose ran like a fountain for 2-3 months. Annoying to say the least BUT I have not had a sinus infection in the past 8 months and I can breathe through my nose now!!!!! Always was a mouth breather 😲 It is so liberating! Your body is detoxing all the junk. Be happy you’re getting it all out. The nose faucet does stop eventually and you’ll be so glad you didn’t quit your daily dosing! I know I sure am!"

Testimony 7: Tuberculosis and More

Health provider report from Peruvian Amazon region

Testimony 8: Cellulitis Infection of the Lower Extremity

(Translated from Spanish)

“I'll tell you a case that luckily I was able to help with CDS and DMSO. I'm attaching photos. They were going to amputate his leg, and I told him first why he doesn't try CDS and DMSO and then go to the doctor. After a month of using it, he sprayed CDS on the wound and put it where the veins and arteries pass (since they were obstructed) which was the reason for the amputation. CDS + DMSO + CDS. When he went to have it redone, his arteries and veins were clean and his leg was intact. The first photos were when he left the hospital, the last photo is after 30 days of the application.” 2nd message: “In addition to that, he could not move his legs and arms and taking DMSO a few times, about 15 drops in a glass of water, he began to move them.” 3rd message: “It may have been a stroke and taking it quickly did not affect him. That was the day before he started using using the CDS and DMSO on his legs.”

Testimony 9: Strep Throat

"My son has CF, he’s 8. He recently had strep throat. He started off with a fever, sore throat, weakness. I’ve been experimenting with him and MMS over the last several years and this is the best way I’ve learned to use it for him to avoid antibiotics. I only want to use those in an emergency. When he begins his MMS, daily, I stop giving him daily antioxidants. My approach with him using MMS has been to put one activated drop in a tall glass of water. He sips the water 2-4 times per hour. I have to monitor him to be sure he’s drinking if I’m busy doing something else. When he goes to school I’d fill his large water bottle with two activated drops and he drinks that through out the day. Anyhow the fever went away overnight, only gave him MMS stopped all supplements and herbs accept for vitamin D. His throat started to feel better over the next couple of days and “barely” hurt he said. I’d check his throat and could still see swelling and “white dots” in the back of his throat. He carried on drinking 1-2 activated drops in his water. Throat totally cleared. I’d say that treatment was for six days. He used chlorella as his binder. I didn’t give him an abx or any other medication. He’s back on his antioxidants & supplements, but I do believe he needs maintenance doses to be sure the strep doesn’t show up in a throat culture next month. I believe people with CF can live long, happy, healthy normal lives with the right regime. I spent the early years when he was young interviewing adults with CF. Many have shared the drugs temporality help. The key to their health is polyphenols, supplements, nutrition, exercise and mindset. Our journey with CF was rocky, but we have so many tools to help my healthy 8 year old now! MMS for sure will always be in my fridge. I do want to perfect for him a regime for the fall/winter when it’s damp and he’s more prone to coughing and respiratory illness. Those seem to linger and sometimes it’s been challenging to eliminate a productive cough. 🙏"

Testimony 10: Rotting Abdominal Abscess

"...my daughter had an operation because of abscess in the stomach due to stomach TB. The op got infected and the stitches tore, the flesh was rotting. She had a big hole on her stomach under her navel. I could see the inside(fat layer and stitches sown inside). The doctors could not sew the wound. They discharged her with a prescription to buy a gauze and liquid parafin. The gauze could not help cover the gaping wound. I made her do MMS baths, 40 drops twice a day. Every hour or so I would clean the wound with MMS using an ear bud to remove the pus and spray inside (4drops MMS)...... ...She couldn't handle the smell of MMS so I gave her snowphyll to detoxify as she had taken a lot of pain killers before and other meds during and after the operation. The wound closed within a month. She is fine now."

Testimonial 11: Salmonella

(Translated from Italian)

A week ago I got food poisoning in a fish restaurant, I felt terrible for two hours after eating all night, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and bumps on my face. The next morning I did the U protocol and immediately the C protocol at 20 ml then I took diatomaceous earth (3g), the fever went away after a day, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting disappeared on the second day, liver pain disappeared after two days. They had me do the tests on the third day for hepatitis A, B, C, various types of salmonella and brucella abortus, the results from last Saturday arrived today (after 7 days) but I've been fine since Sunday (6 days ago), I have nothing even if I continue the C15 and diatom protocol (3 days), well... today I know that I was positive for salmonella typi 7 days ago, repeated tests showed a strong reaction from the antibodies that defeated the bacteria... the doctor told me that I was very lucky to recover in just three days 🤣🤣🤣🤣 The CDS is a marvel, the doctor doesn't know because he didn't want to read what I had previously given him, about chlorine dioxide... Message written to me by the doctor: "It's done now.. as I said before, it's a good thing but also a strange thing that it went away so quickly. Anyway, the next day you were positive." For the restoration of the intestine I am now doing protocols E and C. (Fiamma)"

Testimonial 12: Cervical Dysplasia and Human Papilloma Virus

"I has CIN 4 cervical dysplasia, HPV 16, more than 10 years ago. I had a conization done but it came back again. Then I had crionization and it came back yet again and the hospital wanted to remove my womb. I then discovered MMS and I took MMS internally gor 19 days, 3 activated drops 5 to 7 times per day. When I went to the hospital for my next test, I gave NEGATIVE for HPV16. Have been fine ever since (10 years have elapsed)." Second message: "I only followed the oral protocol 1000. I also did quite a few Andreas Moritz liver & gall bladder cleansings. My health greatly improved in general."

Testimony 13: Clostridium Difficile (C.Diff)

"As an update. The short answer: MMS works for C Diff like a charm. In fact, I was fine within 3 days after my post here two years ago. However, I was not motivated to post an update because nobody cared to reply to me... but in the last week this topic has suddenly gained traction, and so I decided to post an update. So, to whomever may concern... it works. I struggled for 2+ months, lost 40+ pounds, was diagnosed with colitis, used $10,000+ worth of meds (Deficid x2, vancomicyn, and more... all for nothing). I even did FMT (those who don't know - google it), which also didn't help. So, I did 3 drops each 50% citric acid and mineral solution (total 6 drops) in the morning (waited for 30 seconds to see reaction, then add 8oz water and drink), and then, 1 drop each 50% citric acid and mineral solution (total 2 drops) every hour for 8 hours (same thing - waited 30 seconds and then add 8oz water). Note: I ate nothing within 30 minutes of any MMS intake. This means that if I took MMS at 1pm and was hungry, I ate quickly (and very little) at 1:30pm and then did MMS again at 2pm. You must remember that your stomach produces acid when it is digesting food, which is why I thought it was important to take very limited food while on MMS. After 3 days like this, all C.Diff symptoms stopped - no diarrhea, no pain, and minimal bleeding, which later subsided entirely. I swear on my grandma's grave (my mom is still alive) that this is exactly what happened. Two years later, here we are."

Note from Curious Outlier:

This person used citric acid to activate the MMS. Any acid activator discussed in the beginner training series guide will work for activating MMS.

Testimony 14: Ear Infection With Failure of Antibiotics

"I have used the mms protocol where you activate 3-4 drops of part A and 3-4 drops part B in a glass and hold the cup over your ear for 3-5 minutes. (I do 5 minutes) Instant relief. I had a double ear infection for roughly 5 weeks. 1 injectable antibiotic and 3 different oral. Nothing would get rid of it. First time I tried the mms, instant relief. My brother just had the same experience i did. He ordered a kit right after the first treatment."

Editors note: when this gas protocol is done holding it over the ear for longer than two or three minutes can cause a topical burn. Here is a complete outline for the gas protocol

