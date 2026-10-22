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Alan Fogle's avatar
Alan Fogle
4d

Thanks for the information Curious. Very much appreciated !!! Keep up the good work. And may Blessings come your way !!!

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Marissa's avatar
Marissa
3d

I started taking 1/16 tsp of borax in hot black tea for five out of every seven days a few months ago when I was ~37 weeks pregnant. I also started taking 2-4 grams of sodium ascorbate (Vitamin C) every day in herbal postpartum tea. After being very consistent, I have more energy now than I did before six children when I was in the best shape of my life. I don't know how to describe it, but it has changed my mood/outlook/perspective. It must be hormonal. I feel like I can do everything on my todo list and not feel overwhelmed by it.

Maybe my healing took longer because of childbirth and postpartum hemorrhage. I received 2 pints of some kind stranger's blood but who knows what could have been in it! Maybe the borax and vitamin C helped clean up any issues with that too.

Thank you for your research and recommended doses! I've been sharing this information with others who need it.

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