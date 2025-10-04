I’m excited to share that I’ve officially started work on a new documentary project, and with this post, I’m inviting paid subscribers to join me from the very beginning. While every standard Substack post remains open and free for all readers, special updates—including draft excerpts and behind-the-scenes progress—will be reserved exclusively for paid supporters as the project unfolds. This new approach isn’t just about offering a sneak peek, but giving engaged subscribers the chance to influence and shape the documentary from the inside.

Paid subscribers will have early access to script segments and production updates. More importantly, active contributors—those who provide regular feedback, questions, or insightful comments—will have the unique opportunity to see their name or Substack username included in the credits of the finished documentary, should they wish. Once the documentary is complete, paid subscribers will also receive an exclusive first look at the full project before it’s released to the public.

The finished documentary will ultimately be made freely and publicly available for everyone to view. By joining as a paid subscriber now, supporters help guide the direction of the documentary, get insider updates from day one, and are recognized as meaningful collaborators in the creative process. If you’re interested in being part of this journey and influencing the final outcome, consider upgrading your subscription for this behind-the-scenes experience.

So join me on an adventure as we produce a video documentary that should have been produced decades ago.

I am writing the script in narrative format and paid subscribers can read the preliminary title and introduction below. Comments and feedback are welcome.