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C.M. Cardinale's avatar
C.M. Cardinale
7h

I just posted a link to a Bitchute channel with four videos on MMS / Chlorine Dioxide, including the excellent (and brief) interview with the actress Lindsay Wagner on how she cured her chronic urticaria within a week or two.

https://substack.com/profile/258155015-cm-cardinale/note/c-250067133?r=49p5on&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

Here are the direct links to Lindsay's interview (4 minutes) and to the fascinating documentary, "The Universal Antidote":

Lindsay Wagner ("The Bionic Woman" from the '70s)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/18wAtLogZKEK

"The Universal Antidote"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aLvbUUz72nQy

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Mary Dee's avatar
Mary Dee
4h

I take both orally. It’s done wonders for me.

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