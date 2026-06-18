The Curious Substack

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Ann's avatar
Ann
2d

Wow! What wonderful information! And your generosity is overwhelming! It seems like such a gargantuan task! I would love it if you had a product that we could buy!! Just really appreciate you!

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5 replies by Curious Outlier and others
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MrMrs
2d

Wisely said, "A Blueprint, Not a Shrine". BEST comment ever. :) Thank you for all you do for others.

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