Note: This is for educational purposes. This is not medical advice, and I am not telling you what you should do. Every person is or should be in control of their own health in spite of what the current medical establishment would like you to believe. If you feel that you need medical advice, you should consult with a well informed open-minded health practitioner or medical doctor that you trust.

For the past 15+ years, I’ve followed an annual ritual that I believe has helped me maintain optimal health and stay disease-free. Like most people, I find it difficult to eat a wide enough variety of whole foods, vegetables, and fruits to reliably cover all the vitamins, minerals, and micronutrients the body needs to function at its best. Back in 2010, that gap led to a deep dive through nutrition papers, agricultural literature, several nutrition/health books, and food-composition databases. Out of that research came what I now call the Outlier Superfood Blueprint: a whole-food formula built to cover a wide spectrum of nutritional ground using plants, fruit, algae, sea vegetables, and a separate marine oil companion. I have not created my own brand to sell. I’m not interested in doing that, but I am interested in sharing what I have learned with you and that is what this article is all about.

What’s in This Article

This article lays out the logic, ingredients, cost, and practical preparation method behind the Outlier Superfood Blueprint. It starts with the problem the blueprint is meant to solve, then walks through the formula ingredient by ingredient, explains how the pieces work together as a system, shows where thoughtful substitutions are possible, compares the blueprint to a conventional multivitamin and to premade greens powders, and finishes with the exact recipe, mixing, storage, and preservation workflow used to make a year’s supply.

Table of Contents

Why This Blueprint Exists What Is in the Blueprint The Blueprint as a System Ingredient Deep Dive -Alfalfa Leaf -Young Wheat Grass -Barley Grass -Beet Root or Beet Juice Powder -Spirulina -Purple Dulse -Organic Blueberry Fruit Powder -Organic Acerola Cherry Powder A Blueprint, Not a Shrine How This Relates to a Multivitamin DIY Versus Premade: The Cost Difference The Practical Recipe Storage and Freshness Protocol How I Use the Outlier Superfood Mix What Fifteen+ Years of Use Has Taught

The goal for me was never to build a trendy greens powder. The goal was to design a coherent, food-first system: one that could raise the nutritional floor for a not perfect diet, complement a real-food diet, and do it at a fraction of the cost of heavily marketed premade products. Over the years, I have refined the formula, but the core logic has remained the same: choose ingredients that each have an important job, make sure the jobs fit together, and avoid paying retail branding premiums for something that I can do myself.

Why This Blueprint Exists

The blueprint started with a simple observation: even reasonably health-conscious diets often underdeliver on variety. Hitting broad coverage for vitamins, minerals, trace elements, chlorophyll-rich greens, deeply pigmented fruits, algae, and marine nutrients every day is very difficult. A multivitamin can patch some of that, but it does not provide fiber, plant pigments, nitrates, seaweed polysaccharides, omega-3 fats, and more.

That raised a more interesting question. Instead of asking, “What single supplement should do everything?” the better question became, “What small set of whole-food powders could I use to cover the most useful nutritional and physiological territory all at once?” That shift in led away from isolated nutrients and toward a modular system of greens, algae, fruit concentrates, sea vegetables, and a separate omega-3 companion.

What Is in the Blueprint

The core powder includes eight whole-food ingredients:

Alfalfa leaf powder

Wheat grass juice powder

Barley grass powder

Beet juice powder

Spirulina

Purple dulse

Blueberry fruit powder

Acerola cherry powder

Alongside the powder sits one companion supplement:

Krill oil

The separation is deliberate. The powder is built from dry, stable whole-food ingredients that can be blended and frozen in portions. Krill oil is kept separate because its value lies in EPA, DHA, and astaxanthin in an oil matrix, not as a dry ingredient in a jar.

At a systems level, the powder supplies the backbone: chlorophyll, carotenoids, minerals, fiber, polyphenols, nitrates, vitamin C, and marine trace elements. Krill oil fills a narrower but important gap: long-chain omega-3 fats and an additional lipid-phase antioxidant.

The Blueprint as a System

The easiest way to misunderstand a formula like this is to see it as an arbitrary list of powders. It was not built that way. The blueprint was designed around a set of overlapping physiological domains:

Cardiovascular and nitric oxide support

Brain and mood support

Immune and antioxidant defense

Thyroid and metabolic support

Gut and detox support

Bone and structural support

Protein and blood-building support

Each ingredient appears in more than one domain, but not equally in all of them. Beet is a nitrate and betaine specialist. Spirulina is a dense protein, B-vitamin, iron, copper, and phycocyanin source. Dulse covers iodine and marine minerals. Blueberry covers anthocyanins and neurovascular polyphenols. Acerola anchors the vitamin C side of the formula. The grasses and alfalfa create the broad mineral, chlorophyll, and fiber base.

That is the central idea of the systems map: not random overlap, but purposeful layering. The result is a formula that behaves less like a “superfood blend” and more like a nutrient architecture that intentionally covers the major physiological domains.

Ingredient Deep Dive

Alfalfa Leaf

Alfalfa (Medicago sativa) is a deep-rooted perennial legume whose roots can reach 20–30 feet into the soil, which helps explain its broad mineral profile. The leaf, rather than the seed, is the useful part here: a chlorophyll-dense, mineral-rich plant long used in both forage science and tonic herbal practice. [1, 2]

On a dry matter basis, alfalfa leaf is protein-rich for a leaf material, with crude protein often reported around 25–30%, alongside substantial fiber fractions in forage analyses. It contributes vitamin K, provitamin A carotenoids, vitamin C, folate, thiamine, and riboflavin, while also supplying calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, copper, manganese, and other trace minerals. [1, 2]

Its phytochemical profile is one of the main reasons it belongs in the blueprint. Alfalfa leaf contains high chlorophyll, phenolic acids such as ferulic acid and p-coumaric acid, and flavonoids such as catechin, epicatechin, rutin, quercetin, myricetin, and apigenin. It also contains triterpene saponins and phytoestrogenic compounds such as formononetin, biochanin A, and coumestrol, which help explain its long-standing use as a broad tonic plant. [1, 2]

Functionally, alfalfa operates as one of the blueprint’s foundational green engines. It supports the mineral base, reinforces chlorophyll and antioxidant capacity, contributes fiber and bound phenolics for the microbiome, and adds bone-supportive nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, vitamin K, and carotenoids. [1, 2]

Young Wheat Grass

Young wheat grass is the juvenile leaf stage of Triticum aestivum, typically harvested 7–15 days after germination, long before seed formation. At this stage it behaves nutritionally like a chlorophyll-rich microgreen, not like grain. [3, 4]

Fresh wheatgrass juice is low in calories, but dried powder concentrates its nutrients, pigments, and some enzyme activity. Reports describe it as containing 17 amino acids, including essential ones, along with digestive and antioxidant enzymes such as superoxide dismutase, catalase, peroxidase, amylase, protease, and lipase. It also provides vitamins A, C, E, and K, plus B-complex vitamins such as B1, B2, B3, B6, and folate. [3, 4]

On the mineral side, wheat grass contributes magnesium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, selenium, and manganese. Its pigments include high chlorophyll plus carotenoids such as beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, all of which contribute to oxidative defense and eye health. [3, 4]

Wheat grass also contains phenolic acids and flavonoids, including ferulic acid, p-coumaric acid, caffeic acid, rutin, and quercetin. In the blueprint, it functions as a chlorophyll-, enzyme-, and microgreen-dense layer that reinforces antioxidant defenses, mineral coverage, and gut-supportive plant compounds. [3, 4]

Barley Grass

Barley grass is the young leaf stage of *Hordeum vulgare*, harvested before the seed head forms. Like wheat grass, it is best understood as a cereal microgreen rather than a grain food. [5, 6]

Dried barley grass powder is notable for its combination of fiber, micronutrients, and antioxidant compounds. Some product analyses report roughly 30% protein and over 50% fiber per 100 g, making it one of the most fiber-dense ingredients in the formula. It contributes vitamins A, C, and K, plus a useful spread of B-vitamins including riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, and biotin. [5, 6]

Minerally, barley grass adds magnesium, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, copper, and manganese. It also supplies chlorophyll and carotenoids, and its polyphenol profile includes phenolic acids such as ferulic, p-coumaric, caffeic, and vanillic acids, along with flavones and other flavonoids. [5, 6]

Barley grass gives the blueprint extra fiber, extra green pigment density, and a somewhat different flavonoid profile from wheat grass. It is one of the anchors of the gut-and-detox layer while also reinforcing bone-supportive minerals and antioxidant enzymes such as superoxide dismutase. [5, 6]

Beet Root or Beet Juice Powder

Beetroot (Beta vulgaris) brings a very different personality to the formula. Where the grasses and alfalfa function as broad-spectrum green foundations, beet is a targeted vascular and methylation ingredient.

Beet juice is mostly carbohydrate with minimal fat and modest protein, but its value lies less in its macros than in its actives. It contributes folate, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, iron, and smaller amounts of calcium, zinc, copper, and manganese. It also contains betaine, an important methyl donor involved in homocysteine metabolism. [7, 8, 9]

The defining feature of beet, however, is its high nitrate content. Dietary nitrate from beet is reduced to nitrite by oral bacteria and then to nitric oxide in the body, helping support vasodilation, endothelial function, and blood flow. That is why beetroot juice has become a standard model in nitric oxide and exercise performance research.[7, 8, 9]

Beet also contributes its own pigment family: betalains, especially betanin and related betacyanins and betaxanthins, which have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity. In the blueprint, beet serves as the primary cardiovascular and nitric oxide lever, while also supporting blood-building through folate and iron and methylation through betaine.[7, 8]

Spirulina

Spirulina is the blueprint’s dense nutrient core. It is a filamentous blue-green microalga, more precisely a cyanobacterium, usually Arthrospira platensis or A. maxima. [10, 11]

Its dry biomass is typically 55–70% protein by weight, making it one of the most protein-dense foods available. A small serving delivers a reasonable amount of protein plus all essential amino acids, though methionine and cysteine are somewhat lower than in animal proteins. This makes spirulina one of the main protein and amino acid pillars of the formula. [10, 11]

It is also exceptionally rich in B-vitamins, particularly B1, B2, and B3, and contributes iron, copper, magnesium, potassium, and manganese. A 7 g serving can provide roughly 11% DV iron and nearly half the daily value for copper. Spirulina does contain compounds often labeled as B12 analogs, but those should not be treated as a reliable stand-alone B12 strategy. [10, 11]

What really sets spirulina apart, though, is its pigment complex. It contains chlorophyll and carotenoids, but also phycocyanin, the blue phycobiliprotein that gives spirulina its signature color and much of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory interest. It also contributes gamma-linolenic acid, polysaccharides, and bioactive peptides under investigation for cardiovascular and immune effects. [10, 11]

That combination is what makes spirulina hard to replace cleanly. It is not just a green powder; it is the formula’s central protein, B-vitamin, iron/copper, and phycocyanin module.

Purple Dulse

Purple dulse (*Palmaria palmata*) is the marine mineral specialist in the blueprint. It is a red seaweed, which already tells the reader something important: it does not behave nutritionally like the land plants in the formula. [12]

Dulse is moderate in protein for a sea vegetable and rich in fiber, but again the deeper value is in its micronutrients and polysaccharides. It contributes vitamin B6, folate, carotenoid-derived vitamin A activity, some vitamin C, and possibly some B12 depending on source and analysis, although that is less standardized than its mineral profile. [12]

Its mineral profile is the real reason it is here. Dulse is particularly rich in iodine and potassium, while also supplying calcium, magnesium, and iron. A 5 g serving can provide several times the daily requirement for iodine, depending on source and batch. That makes dulse a very high-leverage ingredient and one that requires thoughtful dosing. [12]

It also brings seaweed-specific polysaccharides and marine fibers not found in the grasses, beet, or fruit powders. Those compounds help broaden the gut-and-detox side of the formula in a way land plants alone cannot. In the blueprint, dulse is the primary thyroid-and-marine-mineral ingredient and one of the few components that clearly fills a gap the others do not. [12]

Organic Blueberry Fruit Powder

Blueberry powder is the blueprint’s anthocyanin and neurovascular fruit module. Made from whole dried blueberries, it preserves the skin, pulp, fiber, and polyphenol matrix rather than isolating a single compound. [13, 14]

Macronutritionally it is mostly carbohydrate and fiber, but its value is in its pigments and polyphenols. It contributes vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, potassium, and smaller amounts of vitamin E, folate, and other micronutrients. [13, 14]

Blueberries are among the richest dietary sources of anthocyanins, including malvidin, delphinidin, and cyanidin glycosides, and also contain flavonols such as quercetin, kaempferol, and myricetin, as well as procyanidins, phenolic acids, and stilbene derivatives. These compounds help explain blueberry’s evidence base for endothelial support, antioxidant defense, and cognition. [13, 14]

That makes blueberry more than a “berry antioxidant” ingredient. In the blueprint it is the main dark-fruit polyphenol layer and the most obvious bridge between vascular and brain support.

Organic Acerola Cherry Powder

Acerola is the blueprint’s vitamin C anchor. The fruit, from Malpighia species, is one of the richest natural vitamin C sources known. [15]

Fresh acerola can contain up to about 4,500 mg vitamin C per 100 g, and standardized powders often provide 13–17% vitamin C by weight. That means even a relatively small amount of acerola powder can deliver a significant dose of whole-food vitamin C. [15]

Acerola also contributes carotenoids such as beta-carotene and lutein, plus B-vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium, and phosphorus. Importantly, it delivers vitamin C in a fruit matrix that includes flavonoids and carotenoids, not as isolated ascorbic acid. [15, 16, 17]

In the blueprint, acerola’s main role is straightforward and essential: it is the cleanest, most compact way to anchor the immune-and-antioxidant side of the formula and to support collagen synthesis and nonheme iron absorption across the rest of the blend.

A Blueprint, Not a Shrine

One of the most important ideas in this article is that the Outlier Superfood Blueprint is a blueprint, not a shrine. The exact ingredients chosen here are my own researched implementation, not the only possible one.

That is important to understand because some parts of the formula are best understood as functions or slots rather than sacred ingredients. There needs to be a deep-green leafy and microgreen cluster, a dense algae/protein core, a nitrate-rich vascular ingredient, a dark berry anthocyanin source, a concentrated whole-food vitamin C source, a seaweed for iodine and marine polysaccharides, and an EPA/DHA companion.

Within that framework, some substitutions are possible with attention to detail.

Moringa Leaf

Moringa can stand in for part of the leafy-green role because it provides vitamins A, C, and E, B-vitamins, minerals, and polyphenols such as quercetin and chlorogenic acid. It can even add a somewhat different metabolic angle through glucosinolate-like compounds. In this blueprint, however, moringa was not selected because the alfalfa–wheat grass–barley grass cluster already covers most of the same territory. In other words, moringa is a plausible swap, but mostly as an alternative green module rather than as a unique addition.[18]

Spirulina and Other Algae

Chlorella is the most obvious alternative to spirulina, and it can contribute chlorophyll, protein, minerals, and a stronger “detox algae” identity. But replacing spirulina means giving up phycocyanin and some of spirulina’s characteristic B1, B2, iron, and copper density. For that reason, spirulina remains the preferred core algae here, though a different blueprint could reasonably make a different choice.[19]

Dulse and Other Seaweeds

Dulse could also be replaced, with care, by other well-sourced seaweeds such as kelp, nori, or wakame. The reason to proceed carefully is iodine. Kelp in particular can be much higher in iodine than dulse, so the dose that works can be dramatically smaller. The role to preserve is not “dulse at all costs” but rather “a marine iodine-and-polysaccharide ingredient with manageable dosing.”[12]

Blueberry and Other Dark Berries

Blueberry can be swapped for another anthocyanin-rich dark berry such as blackcurrant, aronia, blackberry, or elderberry if the goal is to preserve the dark-fruit polyphenol role. Blueberry remains attractive because of its strong human evidence base for cognition and vascular support. That makes it less of a sacred ingredient than a particularly strong representative of an anthocyanin-rich fruit slot.

Acerola and Other Whole-Food Vitamin C Sources

Acerola can be replaced by other whole-food vitamin C–rich powders such as camu camu, amla, or rosehip, provided the dose is adjusted to account for their vitamin C concentration. The role to preserve is the concentrated whole-food vitamin C module, not necessarily acerola specifically.

The broader point is that understanding the blueprint at the level of functions lets the reader make intelligent substitutions without accidentally missing coverage. That is why the details matter.

How This Relates to a Multivitamin

With all of that laid out, the natural next question is whether the blueprint is basically a multivitamin replacement. The best answer is that it can function that way for many people, but not in the strict, label-based sense.

Where it clearly outperforms a typical multivitamin is in breadth of food compounds. A standard tablet does not provide real fiber, chlorophyll, betalains, anthocyanins, nitrates, seaweed polysaccharides, phycocyanin, or EPA/DHA. The blueprint does.

Where a high quality multivitamin may have an edge is in predictability. Tablets (UPS) can guarantee labeled amounts of vitamin D, B12, iodine, selenium, chromium, and other trace nutrients. A whole-food blueprint provides many of these in variable, food-based amounts, but not always at standardized RDA-like levels.

Two points are important here. First, vitamin D (best obtained by healthy sun exposure) is not covered by the current ingredient list and often still needs to be considered separately. Second, spirulina should not be treated as a complete B12 solution because much of its apparent B12 is in analog forms.

That means the blueprint is best thought of as a food-first multinutrient system rather than a universal, one-size-fits-all replacement pill. For many healthy adults with a well balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, it may cover more useful territory than a standard multivitamin. But it does not remove the need to think individually about vitamin D, B12, and possibly a few trace minerals depending on diet and context.

DIY Versus Premade: The Cost Difference

The practical question, after all the science, is whether making this personally is actually worth it.

Retail greens and superfood powders with vaguely comparable ingredient ambition often cost about $1.50–3.00 per daily serving, which translates to roughly $550–1,100 per year at one serving per day. Those products may also include branding layers, proprietary blends, and ingredients chosen as much for marketability as for coherence.

By contrast, purchasing the ingredients in bulk and mixing the blueprint directly can be far cheaper. In this case, buying all eight core ingredients in organic or wildcrafted form from Pacific Botanicals came to about $280 for what is effectively a year’s supply at roughly 1 heaping tablespoon per day.

That works out to around $0.77 per day. In practical terms, that means the DIY route costs roughly half to one-quarter as much as many premium premade products while offering full control over ingredient identity and transparency.

The Practical Recipe: One Pound of Each Ingredient

For readers interested in the mechanics, here is the basic annual formula.

Curious Note: I do not make any commissions of any links to sales products. The only money I make is from the generous gifts of subscribers through a paid subscription. Thank you to all of my subscribers and thank you to the paid subscribers that support this work and ministry.

🔽Save image to save recipe instructions🔽

Ingredients

Purchase 1 pound each of: (Get organic or wildcrafted)

Equipment

Large mixing tub or very large bowl

Kitchen scale

Smaller weighing bowl

Whisk, spatula, or large spoon

Vacuum sealer bags or heavy-duty freezer Ziploc bags

Oxygen absorbers

Moisture absorbers or desiccant packs

Marker for labels

Why Mix in Quarter-Pound Batches

Trying to dump all eight pounds together at once makes even mixing harder. Working in quarter-pound increments allows a more controlled, even blend and reduces the chance of concentration pockets.

Mixing Instructions

Clean the workspace and gather all tools.

Weigh 113 g (one quarter pound) of alfalfa and add it to the large mixing tub.

Repeat with 113 g each of wheat grass, barley grass, beet, spirulina, dulse, blueberry, and acerola.

Mix that mini-batch thoroughly until the color and texture are uniform. (I use a KitchenAid mixer to slowly blend the ingredients.)

Transfer the mixed mini-batch to the final storage container.

Repeat the process three more times until all four quarter-pound rounds have been incorporated.

Give the full bulk blend a final careful mix or tumble to homogenize it.

That yields a full mixed formula using one pound of each ingredient.

Storage and Freshness Protocol

Once the formula is mixed, preservation becomes the main issue. The enemies are oxygen, moisture, heat, and light. The more those are controlled, the closer the last scoop of the year will be to the first.

Vacuum Sealer Method

Divide the finished powder into smaller portions, such as 1–2 weeks of powder per bag. For each bag, add the portioned powder plus an oxygen absorber and a moisture absorber pack placed above the powder, away from the seal edge. Vacuum seal each bag carefully, avoiding powder contamination in the seal. Label each bag with the contents and packaging date. Store the sealed bags in the freezer. When ready to use a bag, let it come fully to room temperature while still sealed to prevent condensation, then transfer it to a working jar.

Ziploc Bag Method

Portion the powder into freezer-grade Ziploc bags, again aiming for 1–2 weeks per bag. Add one oxygen absorber and one moisture absorber to each bag. Press out as much air as possible manually; optionally use a straw to remove more air before fully sealing. Double-bag for extra protection. Label and freeze. As with vacuum-sealed portions, let each bag warm while sealed before opening.

Important Handling Notes

Oxygen absorbers and desiccant packs should remain sealed in their own packets and must never be ingested. Curious note: Who would do this 😂😂

They should be handled with dry hands and kept away from moisture before sealing.

A small working jar can be kept in the refrigerator or pantry for daily use while the rest of the formula remains frozen.

Freezing is worth the effort because it slows oxidation and degradation of chlorophyll, carotenoids, anthocyanins, betalains, vitamin C, and other delicate phytonutrients.

How I use the Outlier Superfood Mix Daily

🔽Save image for weekly batch instructions🔽

Once per week, I mix up a one‑week batch of the superfood drink and store it in the refrigerator. I use an empty juice bottle, like the Simply brand juice bottles, which hold 46 fluid ounces (1.36 liters). I fill this about one‑third full with my preferred juice, which is organic mango–orange juice. Any juice or water can be used. You might be wondering why I use juice rather than just water. This superfood drink is very nutritious, but I can assure you that it doesn’t taste very good. Taste is not the reason I’m taking it every day, so adding about one‑third juice makes it easier to get down.

In a small mixing bowl, I combine the following ingredients. This method is just the way I do it; you can tweak how you mix this and add whatever other powdered supplements you like to take on a daily basis. This is simply what I do. The main thing is that you get around a tablespoon of the Outlier Superfood Mix on a daily basis.

7–10 tablespoons Outlier Superfood Mix

7 pinches 20 Mule Team Borax

7 teaspoons Azomite trace mineral powder

7 tablespoons collagen protein powder

I then add these dry ingredients to the bottle that is one‑third full of juice and shake vigorously until the powder is well mixed with the juice.

Next, I add water to fill the remaining two‑thirds of the container. This will provide around 20 ounces of the superfood juice mix for the next seven days. You may see some froth at the top, which will dissipate in 15 to 30 minutes; after that, you can add a little more water to bring it up to a full container.

I store this mix in the refrigerator and drink around 6 ounces of it every day.

Conclusion

Over the past fifteen years, this blueprint has been less of a product for me and more of a personal experiment that I’ve methodically carried out in the background of my life. It started as a way to plug the gaps I saw in my own diet, but over time it became a steady ritual: mixing a year’s worth of powders, freezing them carefully, and turning them into a daily drink that I could actually stick with. In that span of time I’ve watched the usual markers of modern life such as energy, bloodwork, and resilience through stressful seasons hold steady or improve in ways that convinced me this wasn’t just a theoretical exercise. I can’t prove that every benefit came from this formula alone, but I can say that fifteen years in, I’m still disease free, still training, and still motivated enough to keep coming back to this same pattern year after year.

What I hope this blueprint offers you is not a promise or a guarantee, but a map: a way to build your own food‑first foundation instead of outsourcing everything to a multivitamin label or a big money brand. This is a system you can understand, modify, and test for yourself, one that fits into a real life where meals aren’t perfect, travel happens, and seasons get busy. If my fifteen‑year experiment has taught me anything, it’s that consistent, repeatable habits like this can add up in ways you only notice when you look back over a decade or two and realize how rarely you’ve been sick, how you feel compared to those your age, and how much more confident you feel in the choices you’re making for your own health. My hope is that, if you choose to adapt this blueprint, it becomes that same kind of long‑running, methodical, health‑shaping experiment for you.

References

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https://iadns.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fft2.70189

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