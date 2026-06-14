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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
3d

Thank you, that infographic is very helpful! I've been taking 1/8 tsp in my morning pot of coffee, along with avoiding inflammatory foods and exercising, to successfully avoid knee replacement surgery. I have zero pain as long as I do that.

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Owain Glyndŵr's avatar
Owain Glyndŵr
3dEdited

My wife, as somewhat of a gag gift, bought me a set of measuring spoons some years ago for: a pinch (1/16 tsp); smidgeon (1/32 tsp) and drop (1/64 tsp). No idea where she found them. But I use them.

As usual - can find just about everything on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/5-Piece-Stainless-Steel-Measuring-Spoons/dp/B0CDC24RHP

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