This infographic is designed to answer one of the most common questions I get: “How much actual boron is in a given amount of borax?” Instead of forcing you to memorize conversion formulas or dig through papers, it lays out approximate borax and elemental boron amounts for small fractions of a teaspoon, all the way up to a level teaspoon. The values are based on the fact that typical borax (sodium tetraborate decahydrate) is about 11.1% boron by weight, then translated into everyday kitchen-measure equivalents so you can see, at a glance, what 1/60, 1/30, or 1/8 of a teaspoon really delivers in milligrams of boron.

If you want to go deeper than this quick-reference guide, I’ve put together a growing Borax Series Archive on my Substack that walks through the science in much more detail, how borax relates to boron, what the literature actually shows on safety, and why dose and context matter so much when we talk about using borax as a boron source in humans. Those articles are all linked from the Borax Series Archive page above, so you can move from this simple visual into longer-form explorations of pharmacokinetics, mineral interactions, and practical protocols.

Because borax is sold as a household product rather than a dietary supplement so you won’t find this information on the back of the box. This is your quantitative map so you can better understand what people mean when they talk about “a pinch” or “a fraction of a teaspoon” in borax discussions. Save it. My goal with this visual, and with the whole Borax Series, is to give you clear understanding of this important topic.

Blessings in Jesus Name,

Curious Outlier