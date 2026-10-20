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marc borgman's avatar
marc borgman
7d

Thanks for the excellent article. I've been brewing Kombucha for 3 years with only black tea and I may try your mixture of green and black. I've been using a continuous fermentation method the whole time using a 2-Gallon Glass Liquor Decanter Drink Dispenser with Stainless Steel Spigot. This means I always have a batch fermenting and I draw off directly into my swing top bottles what I need to bottle for secondary fermentation stage. I leave about 25-33% of the Kombucha in the 2 gallon dispenser and refill the amount drawn off with fresh sugared tea to ferment for the next batch. I've never had any mold in 3 years of using this process. My current cycle is between 7-10 days based on how warm I keep the 2 gallon vessel-heat is controlled by using Hemlock Home Brewing Kombucha Heating Wrap - Fermentation Heater Mat Pad that is wrapped around my 2 gallon container.

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John Galt?'s avatar
John Galt?
7d

My process is similar to yours. I time my process around consumption. I make a new batch when I have eight cleaned bottles available. I reuse commercial Kombucha bottles from before I started brewing.

I have two Ball 128 oz decorative mason jars for the first ferment. I alternate between them, and it isn't uncommon for a first ferment to reach three to four weeks.

After a lot of trial and error, I landed on Costco Cranberry juice for the second ferment, which often lasts more than a week. The carbonization is strong and satisfying.

Despite straining, I always end up with a baby scoby in every jar. I just swallow them. Perhaps that's the secret to my good health :-)

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