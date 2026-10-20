In my first article, I shared how a small package containing two SCOBYs and some starter liquid began a kombucha-making adventure that has continued for more than two decades. I also explored the history and stories surrounding this unusual drink. Now I want to bring the story back to my kitchen counter and show you how I make it.

My equipment is not elaborate. Half-gallon Wide Mouth Mason jars have been my go-to fermentation containers for almost the entire time I have been brewing. My ingredients are equally straightforward: organic green and black tea, organic sugar, water, and a kombucha culture.

Over the years, I have refined the process to make it more convenient and consistent. I brew a concentrated tea so I can cool it more quickly, use a seed-starting heating mat to provide a more consistent fermentation environment, and finish with a second fermentation using fruit or juice.

The recipe below is written for one gallon so you can easily multiply it. In practice, I rarely make less than two gallons, and I often make four gallons at a time. At that volume, I generally make another batch about every two weeks.

My Basic One-Gallon Recipe

Ingredients

Water: enough to bring the sweetened tea and starter liquid to a total volume of one gallon.

2½ teaspoons organic green tea.

2½ teaspoons organic black tea.

1 cup organic sugar.

1 cup mature, plain kombucha starter liquid from a healthy previous batch; you may need additional starter to reach sufficient starting acidity.

1 SCOBY. If I were just starting off, I would buy my starter culture here. 👉🏻 Starter Culture and SCOBY (I do not do any affiliate programs. This is FYI.)

For the tea I use, I count one small tea bag as approximately one teaspoon of loose tea. Tea bags vary, so consider this a practical approximation.

One cup of starter is what I use in my method. Colorado State University Extension’s recipe allows one to two cups per gallon. The starter's acidity matters as much as its volume, so don't assume every cup of starter will create the same starting conditions. If you add more starter, reduce the water accordingly to keep the total batch at one gallon. [1, 2]

Equipment

A pot for brewing the tea.

A jelly strainer bag or sieve if using loose leaves.

Two half-gallon Mason jars.

A plastic, wooden, or food-grade stainless steel spoon.

Clean, tightly woven cloth squares or coffee filters.

Vented lids or another way to secure the coverings.

Sixteen-ounce glass bottles designed to hold carbonated beverages.

A warming mat, if desired.

A thermometer and a suitable pH meter or narrow-range pH strips for checking conditions.

My usual timing

First fermentation: approximately 10 days with my warming-mat setup; sometimes longer in cooler conditions.

Second fermentation: about 3–4 days, adjusted for flavor and carbonation.

For the second fermentation

Organic juice or blended fruit of your choice.

I use ½–¾ cup per 16-ounce bottle, then add first-fermented kombucha, leaving ¼–½ inch of empty space below the top.

One gallon describes the first-fermentation batch. The amount available for bottling will depend on how much starter you reserve, and adding fruit or juice changes the final bottled volume.

Before You Begin: Keeping Mold Out of Your Kombucha

In more than 20 years of brewing, I have had mold develop on top of a SCOBY only once. On that occasion, I had used less starter liquid than usual, and I believe the tea was not acidic enough at the beginning of fermentation. That experience taught me not to skimp on the starter.

Starter liquid does more than introduce the living culture. It also brings acidity from the previous batch into the freshly sweetened tea, helping protect the new batch while fermentation gets underway. Adding a SCOBY does not replace the need for starter liquid. [1, 3]

Begin with enough acidity

Use mature, plain starter liquid from an uncontaminated batch. For a more objective check, measure the mixed tea’s pH after adding the starter rather than relying on taste alone.

A conservative approach is to begin at pH 4.2 or below, adding more mature starter if necessary. This provides an acidic environment from the outset, though acidity doesn't make a batch immune to mold. [2, 4]

Curious Note: I have never used a pH meter to test pH, so I don’t think it’s necessary, but if you’re a stickler, you can get one.

Keep the equipment and coverings clean

Begin with clean hands, jars, utensils, and coverings. Use tightly woven cloth or a coffee filter, secured to keep insects out while allowing airflow. Replace coverings that become damp or soiled. [1]

Know what mold looks like

A new healthy SCOBY can begin as a thin, pale film and gradually become thicker and more opaque. Mold typically appears as dry-looking, fuzzy patches on the exposed surface. It may be white, green, blue, gray, brown, or black. Color alone isn't enough to identify it; the fuzzy growth is a key indicator. [1, 3]

If mold appears, discard the entire batch, including the liquid and SCOBY. Do not skim it off, taste the batch, or save any of it as starter. Thoroughly clean the equipment and begin again with an uncontaminated culture and fresh starter. [1, 5]

My takeaway is simple: begin with enough good starter, keep the equipment clean, and inspect each batch before tasting or bottling.

Step 1: Brew a Concentrated Tea

I begin with approximately one quart of water—about one-fourth of a gallon. I prefer reverse-osmosis, bottled, or distilled water.

Bring the water to a boil, then turn off the heat. Add the green and black tea and let it steep for at least 15 minutes. I have occasionally forgotten about it and let it steep considerably longer without finding that it caused a problem in my batches.

If you are using loose tea, strain out the leaves with a jelly strainer bag or sieve. If you are using tea bags, remove them.

The reason I brew only part of the water is convenience. Instead of waiting for an entire gallon of hot tea to cool, I can use the remaining water to help cool the concentrated brew quickly.

Step 2: Dissolve the Sugar

While the strained tea is still hot, add one cup of organic sugar and stir until it dissolves.

I do this before adding the rest of the water because the sugar dissolves more readily in the warm concentrate.

Divide the sweetened tea equally between two half-gallon Mason jars.

Step 3: Add Water and the Culture

Add cool water to each jar, leaving room for its share of the starter liquid. The final combined volume of sweetened tea and starter should be one gallon, divided equally between the jars.

Check that the tea has cooled to room temperature before adding the culture. Adding cool water helps, but don't assume the mixture is ready just because you've added the water. Let it cool further if necessary. [1]

Once the tea has cooled, add ½ cup of starter liquid to each jar. I like to test whether the water is cool by putting my pinky finger in it. If the water feels warm to your pinky finger, it is ready.

If you have only one SCOBY, you can tear or cut it into two pieces and place one piece in each jar. If you already have several, divide them between the jars.

I prefer to use a plastic or wooden spoon after I add the starter liquid. You can also use food-grade stainless steel. [6]

Give each jar a good stir. This is also a good time to check the starting pH, if desired, and add more mature starter if needed, using the acidity guidance above.

Step 4: Cover the Jars

My jar coverings are simple and inexpensive. I cut clean old T-shirts into squares about four inches by four inches and place one over the mouth of each jar. Choose fabric with a tight enough weave to keep small insects out. A coffee filter is another option. [1]

Over the cloth, screw on a plastic Mason jar lid with a small hole. The lid holds the cloth in place, and the hole vents carbon dioxide during fermentation.

Make the hole small. Allows for off-gassing CO2.

Whatever covering you use, secure it over the opening rather than leaving it loosely draped. The jars should remain protected from insects without being sealed airtight during this first fermentation. [1]

Step 5: Let the First Fermentation Develop

I keep my jars in a cabinet on a seed-starting heating mat. The mat stays around 90°F, although I haven't measured the kombucha's temperature. That surface temperature shouldn't be confused with the temperature inside the jars.

A seed warming mat makes brewing more consistent.

With this setup, my batches usually reach the flavor I like in about 10 days. Before I began using the mat, fermentation sometimes took as long as 14 -16 days when the room was cool.

The warming mat is not necessary. In my kitchen, it has made the timing more consistent and quick. Colorado State University Extension lists an ideal first-fermentation range of 64–79°F, but I have found that a warming mat holding the tea around 82–85°F works very well. [1]

After checking that the surface looks normal, I judge the flavor by tasting a small sample. I am looking for kombucha that is lightly sour and only slightly sweet. Sometimes it also has a slight bite from light carbonation.

If it is still sweeter or less sour than I want, I let it ferment longer. Ten days is my usual starting point, not a deadline every batch must meet.

For readers checking pH, published guidance places finished kombucha between pH 2.5 and 4.2. Flavor remains a personal preference, but it should not be the only check on whether fermentation has successfully acidified the tea. [7]

Step 6: Reserve Starter for the Next Batch

Before adding any fruit or juice, set aside one cup of plain kombucha per gallon you intend to brew next, along with the SCOBY. Reserve additional liquid if you need more starter to achieve the starting acidity discussed earlier.

Because I usually make two to four gallons at a time, I generally reserve two to four cups of starter liquid.

If I were making only one gallon, I would use the reserved starter to start another batch right away. When making larger batches, I keep the starter and SCOBY aside in its own Mason jar until I am ready to brew again.

Remember to reserve this portion before you begin filling bottles. It is easy to get caught up in bottling and forget the next batch.

Step 7: Add Fruit or Juice for the Second Fermentation

Once the first fermentation tastes right, I move on to bottling.

I use 16-ounce glass bottles with flip-top lids that seal. For this step, choose bottles intended to hold carbonated beverages—not simply decorative bottles with a similar-looking closure. Check the glass and closures for damage before using them. [1, 8]

Add 1/2 cup of your favorite organic juice

Add ½ cup of your selected organic juice or blended fruit to each bottle. This is the relatively fruit-forward proportion I use in my own batches. I have come to prefer juice over blended fruit. Blended fruit congeals more and can sometimes be difficult to pour out of the bottle.

Leave approx. ½ inch of headspace when filling.

Then add the first-fermented kombucha, leaving ¼–½ inch of empty space below the top, and seal the bottles.

This stage gives my kombucha the fruit flavor and carbonation I particularly enjoy.

Step 8: Allow the Bottles to Carbonate

My second fermentation generally takes about three to four days, although individual batches vary.

In my own setup, I have returned the bottles to the warming mat. However, additional heat isn't necessary, and I wouldn't make direct placement on a heating mat the default instruction for someone starting out. Warm conditions and longer sealed fermentation can increase pressure, so treat the timing as a guide rather than a guarantee. [1, 8]

2nd ferment stage. Let it sit for about 3 days with the lid capped.

After two or three days, I check a bottle to see whether the flavor and carbonation are where I want them. If I am satisfied, I refrigerate the bottles. If I want more carbonation, I reseal them and give them more time, checking their progress rather than leaving them unattended for a fixed number of days.

Pressure deserves attention during this stage. Use bottles intended for carbonation and handle them carefully. Briefly opening a bottle to release pressure—often called “burping”—does not replace an appropriate bottle or guarantee controlled pressure afterward. [8, 9]

Curious note: be careful when opening a bottle that has not been refrigerated and is still warm. The carbon dioxide release can be extreme, and I have had bottles shoot their contents up to the ceiling when opened quickly. Be careful! Once the bottles are refrigerated, you can open them easily without the explosive effect.

Once the carbonation is where you want it, refrigerate the bottles. Refrigeration slows fermentation; it doesn't make the culture inactive, so keep the finished kombucha cold. [1]

Making the Process Your Own

After more than 20 years, this process is a familiar part of my kitchen routine: brew the tea, dissolve the sugar, cool it, add the culture, and let it sit.

The first fermentation develops the lightly sour base I enjoy. The second fermentation is where I finish the drink with fruit or juice and the carbonation level I prefer.

Begin with a consistent recipe and pay attention to each batch. Notice how long it takes, how the flavor changes, and what you enjoy in the finished bottle. Keep the basic checks—clean equipment, sufficient starting acidity, a normal-looking fermentation, and suitable bottles—part of that routine.

For me, those small refinements are part of the pleasure of making kombucha. The process is simple enough to get familiar with, but there is still room to experiment—and always another batch to make.

References

1. Colorado State University Extension. (2025, October). Understanding and making kombucha. https://extension.colostate.edu/resource/understanding-and-making-kombucha/

2. Hanna Instruments. (n.d.). The science behind kombucha brewing: pH & titratable acidity. https://blog.hannainst.com/kombucha-brewing

3. BC Centre for Disease Control. (2020, March 9). Food safety assessment of kombucha tea recipe and food safety plan. https://www.bccdc.ca/resource-gallery/Documents/Educational%20Materials/EH/FPS/Food/kombucha1.pdf

4. You Brew Kombucha. (n.d.). Guide to kombucha pH. https://www.youbrewkombucha.com/kombucha-ph.html

5. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. (n.d.). Kombucha processing. https://agriculture.ny.gov/food-safety/kombucha-processing

6. Raw Brewing Co. (n.d.). Kombucha equipment, cleanliness & sanitation. https://kombucha.com/blogs/kombucha-101-general-knowledge/kombucha-equipment-cleanliness-sanitation

7. McIntyre, L., & Dale, K. (2024, December). Section 3.11: Kombucha and jun. In L. McIntyre (Ed.), Safety of fermented foods: Assessing risks in fermented food processing practices and advice on how to mitigate them. BC Centre for Disease Control. https://www.bccdc.ca/resource-gallery/Documents/Educational%20Materials/EH/FPS/Food/Fermented/Fermented%20Foods%20Guideline%20-%203.11%20Kombucha%20and%20Jun.pdf

8. You Brew Kombucha. (n.d.). The kombucha carbonation guide. https://www.youbrewkombucha.com/carbonation.html

9. Fermentaholics. (2026, September 16). How to bottle your kombucha—Secondary fermentation bottle conditioning 2F. https://fermentaholics.com/bottle-your-kombucha/